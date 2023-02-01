Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil
A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
Millions of Plastic Pellets Wash Ashore France’s Coastline, Making for an Ecological Disaster
Since sometime last year, something very unusual has been happening along western European coastlines. Millions of lentil-sized plastic pellets, also known as nurdles or mermaid's tears, have been washing onto the beaches. But why are plastic pellets washing ashore in France? French officials are now filing legal complaints, and the...
The 'world's largest cruise ship' has created a high-tech recycling system to process millions of pounds of water, food, waste and avoid polluting the oceans
Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas, one of the world's largest cruise ships, crushes around 528 gallons of water bottles per week.
This New Luxe Treehouse Resort in South Africa Will Actually Make Its Own Drinking Water
Mask Architects wants to help you live out your treehouse fantasies and do something good for the environment at the same time. The Italian design firm has unveiled renderings of the forthcoming Baobab Luxury Safari Resort, which it plans to build in South Africa. The resort’s conceit centers on airy, design-savvy treehouse lodges set amid the verdant South African forest. But that’s not all: These treehouses are designed to autonomously produce their own green energy and water for your stay, making the property a first of its kind. They will also distribute water to communities nearby, as part of the firm’s...
Exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters washes up on UK beach
A beachgoer was stunned to come across an exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters after it washed up on the British coast.Katherine Hawkes, 39, spotted the juvenile Sunfish, generally native to oceans around the equator, while walking on Great Yarmouth beach, Norfolk, on new year's day.The remarkable animal, which can often be found basking in the rays of the hot sun, is the largest bony fish in the world and has an unusual back fin, shaped like a bullet.Keen photographer Katherine first thought the fish was a “seal pup” and said she was “excited” to take a snap...
Time Out Global
Oh no: Australia has been hit by a serious potato shortage
Ah, the humble spud. Whether it's turned into a crispy and delicious chip smothered in sauce or is mashed, fried, roasted or crisped up into a potato cake, the starchy vegetable is one of those things that makes life bearable. That's why we hate to be the bearers of bad...
Smoking on the Beach in Mexico Could Now Cost You $500+
To the cheers of non-smokers (and groans of smokers) everywhere, Mexico just put into place one of the most stringent anti-smoking rules in the world. Since 2008, Mexico has only established non-smoking in indoor spaces such as bars, restaurants and workplaces, along with a total smoking ban on modes of public transportation. However effective Sunday, January 15, 2023, the smoking ban has been greatly extended to essentially all public areas. It’s considered to be the most robust and wide-ranging ban in the Americas, and one of the strictest in the world (to be fair, Ireland, Greece, Hungary and Malta have similar smoking bans).
Millions of 'mermaid's tears' wash ashore in France and Spain: The plastic pellets may have fallen from a cargo ship
Years ago, I noticed something strange about the bottle of body wash I had recently purchased. It used to have beads of jojoba oil that would burst on your loofah or scrub brush, releasing a smooth oil to soothe and hydrate your skin.
Comments / 0