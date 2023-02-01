To the cheers of non-smokers (and groans of smokers) everywhere, Mexico just put into place one of the most stringent anti-smoking rules in the world. Since 2008, Mexico has only established non-smoking in indoor spaces such as bars, restaurants and workplaces, along with a total smoking ban on modes of public transportation. However effective Sunday, January 15, 2023, the smoking ban has been greatly extended to essentially all public areas. It’s considered to be the most robust and wide-ranging ban in the Americas, and one of the strictest in the world (to be fair, Ireland, Greece, Hungary and Malta have similar smoking bans).

