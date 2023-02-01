SAN BERNARDINO, CA. – Central Washington baseball dropped two close games on Saturday (5-8 and 5-7) to Cal State San Bernardino. "We did some good things today we got to get over making the critical mistakes that hurt us. I like that the team never quits. They kept grinding and made a run at the end of both games. If we don't make critical errors like walking leadoff batters and throwing bad 0-2 pitches, we are in it."

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO