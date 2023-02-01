Read full article on original website
Related
wildcatsports.com
Strong Second Half Propels Wildcats Over Bruins 52-21
WESTWOOD, Calif. - Three Wildcats scored multiple tries to lead the Central Washington University men's rugby team to a 52-21 victory over UCLA early Saturday afternoon, including a dominant second half that held the Bruins scoreless. INSIDE THE FIXTURE:. Final: CWU 52, UCLA 21. Location: Wallis Annenberg Stadium | Westwood,...
wildcatsports.com
Timely Bats Lift Coyotes Past Wildcats in Opening Series
SAN BERNARDINO, CA. – Central Washington baseball dropped two close games on Saturday (5-8 and 5-7) to Cal State San Bernardino. "We did some good things today we got to get over making the critical mistakes that hurt us. I like that the team never quits. They kept grinding and made a run at the end of both games. If we don't make critical errors like walking leadoff batters and throwing bad 0-2 pitches, we are in it."
wildcatsports.com
Central Washington Football Announces 2023 Recruiting Class
Central Washington Football head coach Chris Fisk announced the signings of the incoming 2023 freshman class set to arrive on campus this fall. "We're all very excited for this signing class," head coach Fisk said. "We are bringing in some very good athletes that'll have a major impact on Wildcat football for the years to come."
wildcatsports.com
Central Washington Baseball Opens Season in California
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Central Washington Baseball team starts their season this Friday in California where they take on the University of Redlands for a solo game at 1:00 p.m. They wrap up their weekend by facing Cal State San Bernardino in a three game weekend series starting with a double header on Saturday, February 4th at noon and 3:00 p.m. before ending with an 11:00 a.m. matchup on Sunday, February 5th.
Comments / 0