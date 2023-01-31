Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Gold Is Shining Again (After the Fed Killed King Dollar…Again)
For weekend reading, Gary Alexander, senior writer at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. After fueling inflation in 2021, the Fed’s greatest hits of 2022 are to destroy the housing market, injure the stock market, end a 40-year bond bull market, puncture the Bitcoin bubble, drive up the interest on the federal debt by a factor of about five, and now it has even managed to dethrone King Dollar, once again.
CNBC
Gold slips from nine-month peak as dollar regains lost ground
Gold prices slipped nearly 2% as the dollar rebounded and some investors locked in profits after bullion scaled a nine-month peak on dovish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Spot gold dipped 1.91% to $1,9153.09 per ounce, having hit its highest since April 2022 earlier in the session. U.S....
kalkinemedia.com
High interest rates to hold back gold's rally: Reuters poll
(Reuters) - Analysts and traders have significantly raised their predictions for gold prices but expect high interest rates to keep a lid on rallies, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Gold tumbled from more than $2,000 an ounce to as low as $1,613.60 last year as rising interest rates pushed...
Stocks rally, U.S. yields flat on hope for central banks pause
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks climbed for a third straight day and longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields were flat on Thursday, as policy announcements from a host of central banks added to optimism that the cycles of interest rate hikes may be near an end.
European Markets Higher as European Central Bank and Bank of England Hike Interest Rates
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher as investors digested interest rate hikes by European central banks and the latest move by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.8% in early afternoon trade, with sectors a mixed bag. Technology rocketed...
New deadline for delivery of stimulus checks in the U.S.
In the United States, there is a territory that extended the deadline for the delivery of stimulus checks due to the high prices imposed by inflation. It is the so-called Golden State, California, where its Franchise Tax Board announced a delay in the review of the information.
How one man's ego could plunge America into a recession
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell could push the economy into a tailspin in a misguided attempt to safeguard his own legacy.
investing.com
Meta stuns Street with lower costs, big buyback, upbeat sales
(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc's stricter cost controls this year and a new $40 billion share buyback sent shares soaring on Wednesday, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg called 2023 the "Year of Efficiency." The parent of Instagram and Facebook (NASDAQ:META), which has fallen on hard times amid a broad post-pandemic slump in...
Inflation? Recession? How Fed rate hikes and economy's outlook compares with soft landings of past
The next Fed meeting begins Tuesday, and the committee is expected to raise interest rates again. Two other eras may offer clues to outcomes.
Did the Fed Just Start the Next Bull Market?
Stocks jumped as market participants heard what they wanted to hear -- and ignored the rest.
msn.com
U.S. stock futures edge down as Fed decision looms
Investing.com -- U.S. stock futures pointed broadly lower on Wednesday, as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision. At 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT), S&P 500 futures traded 13 points or 0.32% lower, Nasdaq 100 futures 26 points or 0.22%, and the Dow futures contract slipped by 141 points or 0.41%.
Europe grew faster than the US last year. Its markets are outperforming too
Europe's stock markets have beaten Wall Street by the biggest margin in more than three decades over recent months as its economy looks set to dodge a recession many thought inevitable just a few weeks ago.
AOL Corp
Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike
Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
investing.com
Asia FX rallies, dollar tumbles as markets bet on Fed pivot
Investing.com-- Most Asian currencies rose sharply on Thursday, while the dollar sank to a nine-month low even after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates, with markets betting that a U.S. economic slowdown will force the bank into reversing its hawkish stance this year. The Chinese yuan rose 0.4% and came...
AOL Corp
Federal Reserve raises interest rates another 0.25% to highest since October 2007
The Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates Wednesday by a quarter percentage point, bringing its benchmark rate to a new range of 4.50% and 4.75%, the highest level since October 2007. In its statement on Wednesday, the central bank acknowledged the slowdown in inflation as the Fed continues to assess...
investing.com
Signs of market strength cheer U.S. stocks bulls
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stock bulls are taking heart from a range of market signals pointing to an upbeat year for Wall Street, as equities sit on impressive gains despite worries that the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening may plunge the economy into a recession. Among these are...
investing.com
Gold, copper prices slip in anticipation of Fed meeting
Investing.com -- Gold and copper prices fell slightly on Wednesday as markets awaited fresh cues on monetary policy from a string of major central bank meetings this week, starting with the Federal Reserve later in the day. The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates by 25 basis points...
investing.com
Gold Traders Await Fed’s Move While Momentum Shows Exhaustion Ahead
Analyzing the movements in gold futures contract, I find that despite a surge in bullish outlook till last week as the expectations were tilting towards a breakout above $2000, persisting exhaustion kept gold futures below $1,950. No doubt, recessionary fear seems to be on hold as Europe has tried a...
CNBC
European markets close higher; UK's FTSE 100 index hits all-time high as pound slides
LONDON — European markets closed higher Friday as investors digested key central bank decisions, economic data and corporate earnings. fell following U.S. jobs data. British stocks typically rise with a weak pound as it makes exports more competitive. Big oil majors on the benchmark collect their revenues in dollars. Additionally, the Bank of England also hiked rates by half a percentage point on Thursday.
Business Insider
Bitcoin and Hang Seng's Stalled Rally Might Mean Wider De-Risking Ahead, TradFi Firm Says
Bitcoin's (BTC) ascent that began a month ago has hit a wall this week, with upward momentum running out of steam near key technical resistance. A similar pattern has emerged in Hong Kong's benchmark equity index Hang Seng. That has one traditional finance (TradFi) observer mulling a possibility of a...
