The most terrifying man to live in the 1970’s.Rooted Expeditions
After the storm in California, this unemployment aid comes after the stormUSA DiarioCalifornia State
Officials claim that a Tesla 'spontaneously' catches fire on a California road.Sherif SaadSacramento, CA
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
goldcountrymedia.com
Wreaths Across America's Mobile Education Exhibit to visit Auburn
Wreaths Across America (WAA) is most recognized for placing more than 2.7 million veterans’ wreaths at more than 3,700 locations nationally and abroad on National Wreaths Across America Day. As part of its yearlong mission to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families, and teach the...
KCRA.com
The Old Spaghetti Factory celebrating 45 years in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the oldest family-run restaurants in Sacramento is celebrating 45 years in the business. The Old Spaghetti Factory has been up and running on 19th & J streets since 1978. In honor of the major milestone, the restaurant is bringing back its original menu featuring...
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln's Best Band of 2022 to perform this month
Guilty as Charged band, a local group ranging from 12 to 17 years old, has some big performances coming up, according to Steve Pagano, Rockstar Music Academy owner in Lincoln. “Don’t let their youth fool you,” Pagano said. “These guys can hold their own in any club, festival or stadium and they have played them all.”
goldcountrymedia.com
Fun seeing the flowers
It is a joy to see the beauty here in Lincoln! We have so many knowledgeable Master Gardeners. Come to the Garden Group at 1:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at Kilaga Springs Lodge. "Even with our cold and wet weather this season, the flowers were still determined...
goldcountrymedia.com
Requiem for a Thrift Shop: Auburn's Victorian Attic
Before the boutique called Victorian Attic passes from all memory, I would like everyone to recall – or perhaps learn for the first time – this unique shop’s remarkable role in the Auburn community. “VicTic,” as its volunteers called it, was way more than a place for...
goldcountrymedia.com
Frances Reynolds 3/14/1936 - 1/17/2023
On Tuesday January 17, 2023, at the age of 86, Frances Reynolds passed away at home surrounded by family after a short illness. Fran was born in Amalia, New Mexico in 1936. She lived in California throughout her adult life, spending many years in San Francisco and Daly City, and most recently residing with family in Davis after moving from Lincoln in 2017. With a career in title and escrow, Fran worked for City Title followed by Transamerica Title for over 40 years.
Mountain Democrat
Unicorn fans rally for Cadee
A whimsical request from 7-year-old Cadee Minnick couldn’t be denied. El Dorado County Animal Services Chief Officer Henry Brzezinski became friends with the little girl after she wrote a letter asking permission to have … a unicorn. “(I) would like your approval, if I can find one, to...
goldcountrymedia.com
Soroptimist of Auburn accepting scholarship applications
The culmination and highlight of being a Soroptimist member is the ability to provide area women and girls with scholarships to help them continue on their journeys of empowerment. In addition to scholarships, Soroptimist International of Auburn (SIA) donates to many of the service agencies in the community. Seniors First,...
goldcountrymedia.com
Empire Ranch home shines
This week’s Folsom Telegraph featured home is located at 836 Morningside Drive in Folsom. The 2,090-square-foot home is now listed for $695,000 by Real Estate Agent Pat Quan of Coldwell Banker. According to the listing details, this single story home is located in the desirable Folsom Ranch community and...
From keto cupcakes to vegan brownies | New Rancho Cordova bakery specializes in gluten-free goods
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A new bakery coming to Rancho Cordova will offer gluten-free and vegan-friendly desserts!. The Caring Kitchen opens in early March at 3084 Sunrise Boulevard. The new bakery is owned by award-winning baker, Delaney Polidori, who has been baking for most of her life. “When I...
goldcountrymedia.com
Mary Virginia (Gena) Foote 2/17/1933 - 1/25/2023
Fancy Farm, Kentucky Sacramento, California Gena Foote passed quietly into God’s waiting arms with her children by her side on January 25th, 2023 at 89 years of age. She started her life in a tiny town founded by many of her ancestors in Graves County Kentucky. There her life centered around school, her church and her family until the day a handsome young soldier came through Fancy Farm on his way to Ft. Campbell, Ky. She caught his eye and the rest is history. She would become a soldier’s wife and travel the world alongside him all while raising children and balancing all that military life threw at her. An avid bowler and golfer, she also loved going to concerts and plays in addition to traveling the country when the opportunity presented itself. Gena loved to have fun with family and always had a ready smile for strangers. Gena is survived by her daughter Beth Walter, grandson Michael Walter (wife Mina, great granddaughters Layla and Jenna); grandson Robert Walter; daughter Barbara Sady (husband David), granddaughter Jessica Sommer (husband Brett, great grandsons Blake and Lucas), granddaughter Stephanie Merz (husband Cory, great granddaughters Jordon and Mackenzie); Son Robert Foote (wife Margueritte) granddaughter Meghan Foote, granddaughter Caiti Dunn (great granddaughters Cailin and Nova) granddaughter Shannin Foote; and daughter Vanessa Ryan (husband Sean) granddaughters Morgan Ryan and Macey Ryan. Her son Frank Patrick Foote died in 1958 at the age of 4, a grief no mother should have to endure. Her husband Robert G. Foote predeceased her in 2007 after 55 years of marriage. She was the youngest child of 8 of Henry Leo and Mary Erminine VanNess, all of who have passed. So I'll sing Hallelujah……You were an angel in the shape of our Mom When we fell down you'd be there holding us up Spread your wings as you go.
goldcountrymedia.com
Royer Park in Roseville getting a makeover
The Royer Park Play Area Expansion Project was approved at Wednesday’s Roseville City Council meeting. Royer Park, located at 190 Park Drive in Roseville, is getting a makeover to be completed by May, according to Roseville’s Park Planning & Development manager Tara Gee. “It’s worn and needs ongoing...
Luke Bryan to perform in two Northern California cities for 2023 tour
(KTXL) — Country singer Luke Bryan will perform in the Sacramento region this summer. The country music star will take the stage at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on July 21. The Wheatland stop will be part of Bryan’s 36-city tour, which kicks off on June 15 in Syracuse, New York. •Video Player Above: GoldenSky […]
goldcountrymedia.com
From the Auburn Journal archive (1954) - Mobile First Aid
In this photo from the Jan. 21, 1954, edition of the Auburn Journal, seven mobile first-aid units are being activated under the Auburn Chapter of American Red Cross. Each unit will be on call to the civil defense system, highway patrol, city police and other agencies in case of emergency on the highways. Pictured from left to right are four of the seven qualified drivers: Chairman Ken Arnold, Inez Erickson, Irene Arnold and Paul Chesney, receiving a decal from Auburn Chapter Chairman Camille Roumage.
villagelife.com
EDH mom makes a splash on ‘Shark Tank’
“We were trying to make it something that almost every pool owner could have by their pool,” said El Dorado Hills mom Bianca Wittenberg, who late last year snagged a “Shark Tank” contract on an invention that is both timely and potentially lifesaving. With the spate of...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Yuba City, CA
The charming Yuba City is close to the Feather River at the base of Sutter Buttes, part of Sutter County, California. The city is home to many festivals and events that tourists visit yearly. Yuba City is known for its fantastic agricultural products and has the world's largest dried fruit...
rosevilletoday.com
T2 Tea closing Roseville location along with all U.S. stores
Consumers urged to use T2 gift cards before closure date. T2 has announced that “Our US stores will close on the 19th of February 2023 with the exception of Valley Fair to close 25th June 2023. Our website will be trading until the 22nd February 2023.”. 1151 Galleria Blvd.
saccityexpress.com
Photo of the Day: 1/31/23
After City College commissioned HGA Sacramento to design the new Lillard Hall in April 2019, it is officially open to students and staff during the spring semester 2023. The new building features six lecture spaces, 15 office spaces, three workspaces, a tutoring space and 12 lab spaces for science classes.
goldcountrymedia.com
KAHI owner seeks buyer who will keep it 'local'
In nearly 30 years with KAHI, Jerry Henry rose to be the 65-year-old Auburn radio station’s majority shareholder, president and general manager. Now, Henry has decided it’s time to retire. He still has a home in Auburn but says he spends about 80 percent of his time at his other home in Mendocino County.
tinyhousetalk.com
Pre-owned Escape Tradition Tiny House For Sale
This is a pre-owned 2017 Escape Tradition tiny house on wheels that’s for sale out of Meadow Vista, California. It’s a beautiful 20-foot tiny home, 8.5 feet wide, with lots of storage, a king-size loft, kitchen, bathroom, living area with a fold-flat couch, storage loft, USB outlets, and more. It’s loaded with options and the seller is asking $50,000 for it. What do you think? Check it out and learn more below!
