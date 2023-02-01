ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehouse, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

BGSU student group to work at Super Bowl

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched television events in the U.S. each year. A group of Bowling Green State University students won't be watching it though; they'll be working at it. The job many football fans dream of is thanks to the Super...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo's Connecting Kids to Meals gets national recognition

TOLEDO, Ohio — Connecting Kids to Meals is a nonprofit that has been serving the greater Toledo area for close to 20 years. Its current President & CEO, Wendi Huntley, has been at the helm for seven years and is being recognized for her efforts with the nonprofit on a national level.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property

LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient

DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

LIST | Black History Month events in Toledo, 419

TOLEDO, Ohio — Black History Month runs from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28 and celebrates and honors the history, culture and lives of Black Americans. A variety of events in Toledo and the 419 offer cultural enrichment and learning experiences about the triumphs and struggles of generations of Black Americans in the U.S.
TOLEDO, OH
tourcounsel.com

Franklin Park Mall | Shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio

Franklin Park Mall is a shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, DSW, and JCPenney. Developed by The Rouse Company, the mall opened on July 22, 1971, occupying the former site of the Franklin Airport. The mall was built using the Syncon modular building subsystems for an estimated savings of $500,000.
TOLEDO, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Students live in hazardous conditions on campus

Students at Bowling Green State University are living in dormitories overrun with hazardous mold and pest infestations, according to evidence provided by building residents and residence life staff. Residents are to expect bumps in the road when it comes to adjusting to life on a college campus. Making new friends...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Celebrate Black History Month with the Toledo Library

TOLEDO, Ohio — February is Black History Month! No matter how you choose to celebrate, be sure to stop by a Toledo Library branch location as they commemorate Black history all month long with several planned events and programs. In addition to these events, every branch will have hands-on...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairview student Dameion Mseis wore a dress to a school basketball game and was met by resistance from school officials. In fact, the Athletic Director Paul Yunker asked him to change or leave. “Mr. Yunker started walking over to us. He was like on the left...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Here are the applicants for Toledo police chief

TOLEDO, Ohio — Interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle is one of six department members who applied for the job of chief. Twenty-eight people from a dozen states applied for the job, according to search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates. The firm was hired last year to identify and evaluate candidates.
TOLEDO, OH
Beacon

Beacon Publisher announces retirement after 40 years

From its humble beginnings in February of 1983, The Beacon has had but one purpose…publish and distribute a community newspaper for Port Clinton, Catawba Island, Marblehead, the Lake Erie Islands and Oak Harbor designed to help people live here better. The marketing philosophy:. Distribute this community newspaper throughout the...
PORT CLINTON, OH
13abc.com

Otters spotted at Metroparks, among multiple species coming back

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Otters have been spotted on the banks of the Maumee River. It’s a rare sight, one that’s virtually unheard of since the 1930s, when habitat loss and overhunting decimated otter populations. “Otters are still relatively rare here,” said Metroparks Master Interpreter Kim High. “I...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy