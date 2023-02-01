Read full article on original website
BGSU student group to work at Super Bowl
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched television events in the U.S. each year. A group of Bowling Green State University students won't be watching it though; they'll be working at it. The job many football fans dream of is thanks to the Super...
Ypsilanti JV basketball player attacked by spectator during game
A high school basketball game was abruptly brought to an end after a fan attacked a player on the court.
Adrian Schools Receive Report from J.V. Basketball Game Incident from Police/Ypsilanti Admin.
Adrian, MI – A complete investigation has been conducted by the Washtenaw Police Department regarding the incident at Ypsilanti High School during the J.V. basketball game between the Adrian Maples and Ypsilanti Grizzlies on Tuesday. This includes a thorough review of video available. The following conclusions have been reported...
Toledo's Connecting Kids to Meals gets national recognition
TOLEDO, Ohio — Connecting Kids to Meals is a nonprofit that has been serving the greater Toledo area for close to 20 years. Its current President & CEO, Wendi Huntley, has been at the helm for seven years and is being recognized for her efforts with the nonprofit on a national level.
Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property
LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient
DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
LIST | Black History Month events in Toledo, 419
TOLEDO, Ohio — Black History Month runs from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28 and celebrates and honors the history, culture and lives of Black Americans. A variety of events in Toledo and the 419 offer cultural enrichment and learning experiences about the triumphs and struggles of generations of Black Americans in the U.S.
Franklin Park Mall | Shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio
Franklin Park Mall is a shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, DSW, and JCPenney. Developed by The Rouse Company, the mall opened on July 22, 1971, occupying the former site of the Franklin Airport. The mall was built using the Syncon modular building subsystems for an estimated savings of $500,000.
Students live in hazardous conditions on campus
Students at Bowling Green State University are living in dormitories overrun with hazardous mold and pest infestations, according to evidence provided by building residents and residence life staff. Residents are to expect bumps in the road when it comes to adjusting to life on a college campus. Making new friends...
Celebrate Black History Month with the Toledo Library
TOLEDO, Ohio — February is Black History Month! No matter how you choose to celebrate, be sure to stop by a Toledo Library branch location as they commemorate Black history all month long with several planned events and programs. In addition to these events, every branch will have hands-on...
Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairview student Dameion Mseis wore a dress to a school basketball game and was met by resistance from school officials. In fact, the Athletic Director Paul Yunker asked him to change or leave. “Mr. Yunker started walking over to us. He was like on the left...
Here are the applicants for Toledo police chief
TOLEDO, Ohio — Interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle is one of six department members who applied for the job of chief. Twenty-eight people from a dozen states applied for the job, according to search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates. The firm was hired last year to identify and evaluate candidates.
Central Toledo's Savage Park could be renovated by applying for grant, city says
TOLEDO, Ohio — Harvey Savage Jr. hopes the central Toledo park named after his father can be renovated as a safer location. "I wouldn't want to send my kid there and I felt like the area wasn't secure," he said. The Rev. H.V. Savage Park is named after Harvey...
Students K-5 can submit original short stories in Hancock County contest
FINDLAY, Ohio — Libraries are useful resources for children learning to read. But, the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is becoming a resource for children who want to write, too. The Tell-a-Tale writing contest offers kids in Kindergarten through fifth grade a chance to submit their own short story of...
Zillow ranks Bowling Green third-most popular college town in US
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Popular real estate site Zillow rated Bowling Green as the third most popular college town in America. Some residents say it personally ranks even higher. "It's definitely number one in my heart for sure," Tim Emmerich, owner of downtown staple Call of the Canyon Cafe...
$2 million in funding available for Toledo youth programming
TOLEDO, Ohio — A parks and youth services grant worth $2 million has been set aside to provide support for kids in Toledo. In the past, the grant was awarded to the city parks' summer programs. Now the requirements to apply have changed to include programs open all year.
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2023: Get ready for your chance to win
Tickets are limited, so be ready to reserve your chance to win the St. Jude Dream Home and other great prizes. The Toledo St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway begins in May. The new year means new beginnings and the start of our next St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Tuesday is...
Beacon Publisher announces retirement after 40 years
From its humble beginnings in February of 1983, The Beacon has had but one purpose…publish and distribute a community newspaper for Port Clinton, Catawba Island, Marblehead, the Lake Erie Islands and Oak Harbor designed to help people live here better. The marketing philosophy:. Distribute this community newspaper throughout the...
Otters spotted at Metroparks, among multiple species coming back
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Otters have been spotted on the banks of the Maumee River. It’s a rare sight, one that’s virtually unheard of since the 1930s, when habitat loss and overhunting decimated otter populations. “Otters are still relatively rare here,” said Metroparks Master Interpreter Kim High. “I...
TPS, city of Toledo work to provide stable housing for students through federal funding
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools has one of the highest rates of homeless students in the state, according to TPS representatives. But now, a pilot program designed to address this issue is being expanded. The city of Toledo and TPS announced Thursday that they are making $2 million...
