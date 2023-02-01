ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AOL Corp

34 Dollar Store Secrets You Need To Know Before You Shop

Dollar stores are known for their incredible deals -- but there are ways to save even more on their already low prices. Find: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows. GOBankingRates talked to shopping experts to find out how to get the best prices at dollar stores, what sets the different chains apart and the surprising things you should always -- and never -- stock up on when you go.
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
ETOnline.com

These 1 Carat Diamond Earrings are Under $600 Right Now at Amazon — Shop Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts

Jewelry is the perfect gift for any occasion, especially for Valentine's Day. With the season of love arriving soon, your Valentine's Day shopping begins now with these Amazon deals on diamonds and jewelry. If you want to add some sparkle to the special people in your life, you can skip the trip to the jewelry store and get deep discounts on diamonds in a variety of settings and styles. There are multiple options for 1 ct diamond earrings and rings for under $600. Whether you prefer lab-grown diamonds or prefer natural diamonds, Amazon has multiple steals and deals on diamonds for any budget even under $200 .
Refinery29

How To Make Your Home Smell Good Like…24/7

Smelling good is often deemed to be the achievement of the century — whether it's our bodies, our clothes, or in this case, our homes. Most likely because it's quite the arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm visitors. Snif co-founder Bryan Edward recommends first finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalization to your space," he tells Refinery29. He also mentions that "high-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
Nick Davis

People are making thousands reselling clothes from Goodwill

Reselling clothes from Goodwill and other thrift stores on platforms like eBay and Poshmark has become a popular way for people to make money online. Many people have quit their 9 to 5 jobs because they are making enough money. Also, many people have been documenting with Youtube videos their process from going to Goodwill, reselling clothes and then reviewing profits. The process is relatively simple: find gently used or vintage clothing at a thrift store, list the items for sale on an online platform, and ship the items to the buyers when they sell.

