Local author Sofia Samatar finds shiny objects in a historical journey — and within herself

hburgcitizen.com
After Jewish faculty and staff boycott Holocaust Remembrance Program, concerns about event planning linger
A week after a letter was delivered to James Madison University President Jonathan Alger from Jewish faculty, faculty emeriti and staff concerned about a Holocaust Remembrance program at JMU, many are still asking why university officials pushed for JMU’s “agenda and preferences” and held the event despite concerns from Jewish voices.
hburgcitizen.com
‘Connected by things more powerful than grief’
In the year since the fatal shootings of Bridgewater College Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson, the college and surrounding community have endured the grief, sadness and disbelief that accompanies such violent acts, while trying to heal and memorialize the two lives lost. And so, on...
WHSV
Traffic crash on Rt. 42 in Rockingham County near Green Hill Rd.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, Virginia State Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 42 (Harpine Hwy) and Route 721 (Green Hill Rd) in Rockingham County. One person has been transported for treatment of serious injuries. At one...
wina.com
Victims of I-81 head-on crash identified
Virginia State Police Trooper P. Sprouse is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred at 1:18 p.m. on Monday (Jan. 30) on Interstate 81 at the 208 mile marker. A 2000 Honda Accord was traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it struck...
