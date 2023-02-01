Read full article on original website
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftops
An Oregon witness at Aumsville reported watching and photographing two amber-colored lights moving north to south at 10:05 p.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kezi.com
Downed tree blocks McKenzie River
MCKENZIE RIVER, Ore. -- A tree has fallen across the McKenzie River, making it unsafe to navigate for boats until it is removed, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO issued a warning of a downed tree across the McKenzie River about a quarter mile downstream from the Olallie boat launch ramp at about 11:30 a.m. on February 2. The LCSO says the tree is completely blocking the channel, and the river is not safely navigable near the downed tree. Anyone planning a trip down the McKenzie should try to plan around the blockage or reschedule to another time.
wholecommunity.news
City to promote a friendlier Franklin as ‘the spine of EmX’ Feb. 2
Transportation planners hope to make Franklin Boulevard more inviting, safe, and comfortable for those who walk, bike, and ride the bus. Get the latest on the Franklin Boulevard Transformation project at a community open house Thursday, Feb. 2, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at The Ford Alumni Center Ballroom, 1720 E. 13th Ave., Eugene.
kezi.com
Eugene woman looking for items from an auctioned storage unit
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A local woman is asking for the public’s help in tracking down some irreplaceable items from a storage unit she lost access to. Stephanie McCreary had a storage unit at the Main Street Mini-Storage in Springfield. A few months ago, she fell onto hard times and, only being able to meet her family’s basic needs, she fell behind on payments for the unit.
yachatsnews.com
Lincoln County commissioners finish work on vacation rental limits, drastically — but gradually — cutting back licenses
NEWPORT — With little discussion, Lincoln County commissioners Wednesday approved an order limiting the number of vacation rental licenses it set last week, bookending seven years of deliberation. Chair Kaety Jacobson noted prior to the unanimous vote that although commissioners used a percentage of tax lots to derive the...
wholecommunity.news
BEST tracks legislation during ‘epidemic of roadway deaths’
Better Eugene Springfield Transportation is tracking important bills before the Oregon legislature, to help your voice be heard. Although roadway deaths in the U.S. are starting to fall, those for people walking or biking are rising. Here in Lane County, we are seeing people running red lights, speeding, or being inattentive or distracted. Some people bring their problems with them, driving while intoxicated, angry, or depressed. Eugene Police Department recently arrested a woman driving 110 mph on Beltline! There are incidents of people accidentally killing themselves or even committing suicide while driving, or intentionally killing another person.
kcfmradio.com
Mapleton Dispute; Water District for Mapleton Rescinds Water Boil Notice; Gas Prices; Wine and Chowder
A dispute in Mapleton ended with one individual being transported to the hospital. On Monday Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to multiple calls of a report of a dispute and a possible discharge of a firearm. Deputies arrived at a residence in the 11,700 block of Maple Ave in Mapleton and came in contact with 23 year old Steen Joseph Hardt. Hardt stated that he had been in a dispute with his father and struck him in the head with a frying pan and a replica firearm. Deputies found a man inside with a laceration on his head and located a broken cast iron pan and a broken replica firearm. There was no evidence that a firearm had been discharged during the dispute. Hardt was taken into custody on charges of Assault in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon. He was lodged at the Lane County Jail. The Victim was transported to Peace Harbor hospital.
KVAL
Investigation underway after small structure fire in vacant Eugene building
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene-Springfield Fire Department is investigating after a fire was reported late Wednesday morning at a commercial structure located at 4540 Commerce Street in Eugene. "This was a small fire that created heavy smoke in a vacant building, no injuries," Eugene-Springfield Fire said in an email...
kpic
Local breakfast chain feeling the impact of egg price increases
EUGENE, Ore. — If you have been grocery shopping lately, you may have noticed eggs are either more expensive, or aren't on the shelves at all. Local breakfast chain Brails is feeling the impact as supplies shrink and prices skyrocket. Owner Brian Sung usually orders 600 dozen eggs per...
kezi.com
Local business concerned about proposed changes to busy Eugene street
EUGENE, Ore. -- One business owner is sounding the alarm over proposed changes to Eugene’s Franklin Boulevard. The City of Eugene is looking to redesign the busy thoroughfare, with the latest project design showing several roundabouts replacing intersections with traffic lights, and the addition of a second EmX-only lane.
kezi.com
Oregon Ducks' new golf facility begins construction in Creswell
CRESWELL, Ore. -- Construction has started for the new Oregon Ducks’ golf facility at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell. The facility is nicknamed “The Jake” after former Duck golfers Peter and Jan Jacobsen. The Ducks’ men’s and women’s golf teams have both practiced at Emerald Valley for a number of years, but now they will have an indoor facility to practice in when the weather isn’t good for golf. Laine Wortman, the general manager of the golf club, says he hopes the facility will be done in time for next fall’s golf season, which will be in early September.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG LOW HITS TEENS IN JANUARY FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2017
It was 19 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport Monday morning. Data from National Weather Service in Medford said the last time Roseburg was in the teens in January, was on January 5th, 2017. The two prior times before that was in January of 2013 and January of 2011. News...
Big Country News
Four dead from head-on crash near Corvallis on Monday
On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 7:26 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 226, near Fish Hatchery Dr., in Linn County. The preliminary investigation indicated a silver Hyundai Elantra, operated by Travis O. Longo (20) of Albany, was traveling westbound on Hwy 226, near MP 4. While negotiating a curve at a high rate of speed, the Hyundai crossed into the eastbound traffic lane and struck a white Kia Sorrento, operated by Jessica M. Petrine (29), head-on. The collision caused the Elantra to roll and come to a rest on its roof.
kptv.com
Lane County man arrested for hitting his dad in the head with cast-iron pan
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man is accused of hitting his dad in the head with a frying pan during a fight in Mapleton on Monday, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a fight in the...
kezi.com
Vandalism over the weekend in South Eugene neighborhood shocks residents
EUGENE, Ore. - Residents of a South Eugene neighborhood have more questions than answers after they an alleged run-in with vandals over the weekend. Reports of vandalism on cars came out of Baker Boulevard, and some neighbors said they even heard loud and laughing voices. Neighbors told KEZI 9 News...
National Signing Day Primer: Where Oregon stands less than 24 hours out
With National Signing Day less than 24 hours out, there are a few storylines to track for the Oregon football program. The Ducks have a chance to make history if they can see.
nbc16.com
Lane County Sheriff: 'Female suspect departed southbound on foot' after robbery
SAGINAW, Ore. — Around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 28, 2023), the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a robbery that occurred at a business in the 79000 block of Highway 99 in Saginaw. "The female suspect departed southbound on foot with an undisclosed amount of...
Opinion: Oregonians deserve equal voting rights regardless of party
Kalloch is a board member of All Oregon Votes and is president-elect of the City Club of Eugene. He lives in Eugene. Last spring, I was soundly defeated in the Democratic primary for the 4th Congressional District. In a post-election chat, a fellow candidate told me that “it sounded like you were running a general election campaign.”
kezi.com
Driver suffers only minor injuries in catastrophic rollover crash outside Albany
ALBANY, Ore. -- A driver who was involved in a catastrophic crash on Highway 20 Saturday evening suffered only minor injuries, according to Oregon State Police troopers. OSP said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near the intersection with Highway 226 at about 6:14 p.m. on January 28. When they arrived, troopers said they found that a tow truck had situated itself on the shoulder of the road with its emergency lights on and its deck down in a “ramp” position while it worked to retrieve a vehicle from the ditch on the side of the road. According to OSP troopers, a white Ford pick-up truck hit the ramped deck and flipped, sailing through the air and landing on the driver’s side before skidding for several yards.
KVAL
Lane County Sheriff: 23-year-old man assaults father with frying pan, replica firearm
MAPLETON, Ore. — Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a dispute in the 11700 block of Maple Ave. in Mapleton. "One caller mentioned they overheard what sounded like gunshots during the dispute," LCSO said. Deputies arrived and contacted 23-year-old Steen Joseph...
