Eugene, OR

kezi.com

Downed tree blocks McKenzie River

MCKENZIE RIVER, Ore. -- A tree has fallen across the McKenzie River, making it unsafe to navigate for boats until it is removed, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO issued a warning of a downed tree across the McKenzie River about a quarter mile downstream from the Olallie boat launch ramp at about 11:30 a.m. on February 2. The LCSO says the tree is completely blocking the channel, and the river is not safely navigable near the downed tree. Anyone planning a trip down the McKenzie should try to plan around the blockage or reschedule to another time.
LANE COUNTY, OR
wholecommunity.news

City to promote a friendlier Franklin as ‘the spine of EmX’ Feb. 2

Transportation planners hope to make Franklin Boulevard more inviting, safe, and comfortable for those who walk, bike, and ride the bus. Get the latest on the Franklin Boulevard Transformation project at a community open house Thursday, Feb. 2, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at The Ford Alumni Center Ballroom, 1720 E. 13th Ave., Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene woman looking for items from an auctioned storage unit

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A local woman is asking for the public’s help in tracking down some irreplaceable items from a storage unit she lost access to. Stephanie McCreary had a storage unit at the Main Street Mini-Storage in Springfield. A few months ago, she fell onto hard times and, only being able to meet her family’s basic needs, she fell behind on payments for the unit.
EUGENE, OR
yachatsnews.com

Lincoln County commissioners finish work on vacation rental limits, drastically — but gradually — cutting back licenses

NEWPORT — With little discussion, Lincoln County commissioners Wednesday approved an order limiting the number of vacation rental licenses it set last week, bookending seven years of deliberation. Chair Kaety Jacobson noted prior to the unanimous vote that although commissioners used a percentage of tax lots to derive the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
wholecommunity.news

BEST tracks legislation during ‘epidemic of roadway deaths’

Better Eugene Springfield Transportation is tracking important bills before the Oregon legislature, to help your voice be heard. Although roadway deaths in the U.S. are starting to fall, those for people walking or biking are rising. Here in Lane County, we are seeing people running red lights, speeding, or being inattentive or distracted. Some people bring their problems with them, driving while intoxicated, angry, or depressed. Eugene Police Department recently arrested a woman driving 110 mph on Beltline! There are incidents of people accidentally killing themselves or even committing suicide while driving, or intentionally killing another person.
OREGON STATE
kcfmradio.com

Mapleton Dispute; Water District for Mapleton Rescinds Water Boil Notice; Gas Prices; Wine and Chowder

A dispute in Mapleton ended with one individual being transported to the hospital. On Monday Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to multiple calls of a report of a dispute and a possible discharge of a firearm. Deputies arrived at a residence in the 11,700 block of Maple Ave in Mapleton and came in contact with 23 year old Steen Joseph Hardt. Hardt stated that he had been in a dispute with his father and struck him in the head with a frying pan and a replica firearm. Deputies found a man inside with a laceration on his head and located a broken cast iron pan and a broken replica firearm. There was no evidence that a firearm had been discharged during the dispute. Hardt was taken into custody on charges of Assault in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon. He was lodged at the Lane County Jail. The Victim was transported to Peace Harbor hospital.
MAPLETON, OR
KVAL

Investigation underway after small structure fire in vacant Eugene building

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene-Springfield Fire Department is investigating after a fire was reported late Wednesday morning at a commercial structure located at 4540 Commerce Street in Eugene. "This was a small fire that created heavy smoke in a vacant building, no injuries," Eugene-Springfield Fire said in an email...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Local breakfast chain feeling the impact of egg price increases

EUGENE, Ore. — If you have been grocery shopping lately, you may have noticed eggs are either more expensive, or aren't on the shelves at all. Local breakfast chain Brails is feeling the impact as supplies shrink and prices skyrocket. Owner Brian Sung usually orders 600 dozen eggs per...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Local business concerned about proposed changes to busy Eugene street

EUGENE, Ore. -- One business owner is sounding the alarm over proposed changes to Eugene’s Franklin Boulevard. The City of Eugene is looking to redesign the busy thoroughfare, with the latest project design showing several roundabouts replacing intersections with traffic lights, and the addition of a second EmX-only lane.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Oregon Ducks' new golf facility begins construction in Creswell

CRESWELL, Ore. -- Construction has started for the new Oregon Ducks’ golf facility at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell. The facility is nicknamed “The Jake” after former Duck golfers Peter and Jan Jacobsen. The Ducks’ men’s and women’s golf teams have both practiced at Emerald Valley for a number of years, but now they will have an indoor facility to practice in when the weather isn’t good for golf. Laine Wortman, the general manager of the golf club, says he hopes the facility will be done in time for next fall’s golf season, which will be in early September.
CRESWELL, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG LOW HITS TEENS IN JANUARY FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2017

It was 19 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport Monday morning. Data from National Weather Service in Medford said the last time Roseburg was in the teens in January, was on January 5th, 2017. The two prior times before that was in January of 2013 and January of 2011. News...
ROSEBURG, OR
Big Country News

Four dead from head-on crash near Corvallis on Monday

On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 7:26 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 226, near Fish Hatchery Dr., in Linn County. The preliminary investigation indicated a silver Hyundai Elantra, operated by Travis O. Longo (20) of Albany, was traveling westbound on Hwy 226, near MP 4. While negotiating a curve at a high rate of speed, the Hyundai crossed into the eastbound traffic lane and struck a white Kia Sorrento, operated by Jessica M. Petrine (29), head-on. The collision caused the Elantra to roll and come to a rest on its roof.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Vandalism over the weekend in South Eugene neighborhood shocks residents

EUGENE, Ore. - Residents of a South Eugene neighborhood have more questions than answers after they an alleged run-in with vandals over the weekend. Reports of vandalism on cars came out of Baker Boulevard, and some neighbors said they even heard loud and laughing voices. Neighbors told KEZI 9 News...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Driver suffers only minor injuries in catastrophic rollover crash outside Albany

ALBANY, Ore. -- A driver who was involved in a catastrophic crash on Highway 20 Saturday evening suffered only minor injuries, according to Oregon State Police troopers. OSP said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near the intersection with Highway 226 at about 6:14 p.m. on January 28. When they arrived, troopers said they found that a tow truck had situated itself on the shoulder of the road with its emergency lights on and its deck down in a “ramp” position while it worked to retrieve a vehicle from the ditch on the side of the road. According to OSP troopers, a white Ford pick-up truck hit the ramped deck and flipped, sailing through the air and landing on the driver’s side before skidding for several yards.
ALBANY, OR

