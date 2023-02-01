ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

James Gunn’s most surprising announcement casts a major question mark over Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

The bar was set skyscraper-high for James Gunn‘s 10-year plan for the DC Universe, given the fierce competition from what is still the most cohesive super-hero multiverse out there, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As exciting as the long list of announcements the writer-director made on Tuesday is, there is one aspect which might just catapult the Warner Bros. franchise to the front of the race and set it apart from its adversary.
Matt Reeves sums up ‘The Batman – Part II’ in three words with shades of ‘The Godfather’

We all knew a sequel to The Batman was inevitable, though last night James Gunn confirmed that it’s officially in development, is titled The Batman – Part II, and is targeting an October 2025 release date. At this early stage, information on the movie is thin on the ground, though it’s safe to say we’ll likely see more of Barry Keoghan’s Joker as well as a smattering of other members of the famed Rogues’ Gallery.
Latest Marvel News: James Gunn’s DCU is already embarrassing the MCU by flooring Phase 5 as a Phase 1 dream finally comes true

It’s fair to say that the superhero sphere this January 31st was well and truly dominated by DC, as James Gunn finally unleashed the full slate of announcements for the DCU’s Chapter One. In doing so, he’s already embarrassing the MCU by making a couple of key improvements to Marvel Studios’ hitherto-unbeatable format. In other news, a movie that’s been 15 years in the making is finally on the horizon after battling its way out of development hell.
Emma Watson has already told J. K. Rowling what she thinks of the ‘Harry Potter’ creator’s transphobia ahead of ‘Hogwarts Legacy’

The transphobia of J.K. Rowling is sadly never far from the thoughts of Harry Potter fans, but the once-beloved writer’s anti-trans rhetoric is once again haunting headlines in the run-up to the release of Hogwarts Legacy. The incoming video game based on the ever-expanding Wizarding World has only led to the author’s critics taking a sterner stance against her harmful views, although one Harry Potter star has always made no secret of how much she disagrees with Rowling.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s biggest fail comes back to haunt it as a Tom Holland Superman offends MCU and DC fans alike

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be dominating Disney Plus right now, following its long-awaited streaming arrival on Wednesday, but the chance to revisit the superhero sequel spectacular is only resulting in more critical Marvel fans finding new ways to attack the movie. Following on from complaints about the picture’s presentation, folks are now turning their attentions to an egregious oversight made by director Ryan Coogler and his team. Elsewhere, what is the internet saying about the idea of a Tom Holland Superman? No way, go home!
The DC show that got rebranded so everybody knew it was a DC show gets canceled anyway

James Gunn and Peter Safran may not have been responsible for the cancellation of Titans and Doom Patrol after their respective fourth seasons, but there’s a high chance the duo would have gone ahead and done it anyway, seeing as the recently-revealed slate of projects signals that a shift towards a more unified DCU was always going to be the plan.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is finally on Disney Plus, but a specific complaint is already dominating its release

As Marvel blockbusters go, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a dark movie. On top of the loss of Chadwick Boseman casting a shadow over it, the superhero sequel has strong themes of grief and loss, a no-nonsense villain in Namor, and a tragic character arc for Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda that earned her a ground-breaking Best Actress Oscar nomination. And yet, now that the film is finally available to stream on Disney Plus, fans are finding it a dark watch for a whole other reason.
James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ movie gets a title and release date

The roster for James Gunn and Peter Safran’s (hopefully) new and improved DC Cinematic Universe has been released and, as expected, fans will soon get a new version of the Man of Tomorrow in just two years. The new film, entitled Superman: Legacy, is being described by Safran as the “launch” of the DCU and will likely serve as a flagship franchise as the pair expands the worldbuilding of the much-anticipated universe reboot.
An underrated sequel that aged even better after 3 disastrous failed reboots nukes the Netflix charts

Despite very recent history pointing out no less than three times that it isn’t something general audiences are interested in seeing again, there’s an air of inevitability to yet another Terminator reboot. There’s one small positive, though, and that it’s each failed reinvention of the franchise paints Jonathan Mostow’s underrated Rise of the Machines in a better light.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Disney Plus release backfires as Chris Pratt’s next superhero role after Star-Lord takes shape

After DC definitely dominated the superhero side of the internet yesterday, Marvel wrestled to take back control today as we welcomed in February by delivering something fans have been waiting months for. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now at last available to view at your leisure on Disney Plus, after the single longest gap between an MCU film’s theatrical release and its streaming arrival since the platform began. You’d think this might keep folks happy, but actually you’d be wrong…
A bombastic slice of B-movie insanity born from infamous origins sheds blood and bullets on streaming

You can’t fault Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s Grindhouse for its ambition, with the duo teaming up to deliver an ode to the glory days of 1970s exploitation cinema, even if the results were fairly disastrous. Audiences simply didn’t share their enthusiasm, and while the film itself cratered at the box office, Danny Trejo’s Machete emerged as a winner.
Stephen King baffled people wouldn’t understand a most basic concept of horror

Stephen King has made sure people completely understand a basic trope of horror following the first views and reactions to the upcoming The Boogeyman adaptation. Based on a short story originally released by King in a pulp magazine, The Boogeyman is finally out of cinematic development hell. The first trailer saw some fairly basic horror vistas, including the perhaps annoying trope of absolute darkness, children’s rooms, and slightly bespooked parents.
James Gunn’s weirdest DCU announcement gives a Justice League knockoff its own movie before the Justice League

The full slate for the DCU‘s Chapter One — officially subtitled “Gods and Monsters” — has been unveiled, and while it is stacked full of must-see projects starring everyone from Superman to Swamp Thing, DC fans may be somewhat disappointed to discover that there isn’t a Justice League movie or TV series among them. In a curious move, however, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has announced a solo vehicle for a Justice League pastiche instead.

