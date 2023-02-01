Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn’s most surprising announcement casts a major question mark over Tom Holland’s Spider-Man
The bar was set skyscraper-high for James Gunn‘s 10-year plan for the DC Universe, given the fierce competition from what is still the most cohesive super-hero multiverse out there, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As exciting as the long list of announcements the writer-director made on Tuesday is, there is one aspect which might just catapult the Warner Bros. franchise to the front of the race and set it apart from its adversary.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn announces new ‘Batman’ movie featuring the unexpected debut of another Wayne
James Gunn has just announced that his future DCU line-up will involve a new Batman movie titled The Brave and the Bold. The film will introduce fans to the new version of the Caped Crusader in the DCU (different from Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s incarnation) and debut him alongside his estranged son Damian Wayne.
wegotthiscovered.com
Matt Reeves sums up ‘The Batman – Part II’ in three words with shades of ‘The Godfather’
We all knew a sequel to The Batman was inevitable, though last night James Gunn confirmed that it’s officially in development, is titled The Batman – Part II, and is targeting an October 2025 release date. At this early stage, information on the movie is thin on the ground, though it’s safe to say we’ll likely see more of Barry Keoghan’s Joker as well as a smattering of other members of the famed Rogues’ Gallery.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson puts on a brave face and gets back to work as the DCU carries on without him
James Gunn and Peter Safran’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters has finally been revealed to the world, and the irony hasn’t been lost on many DCU supporters that the new co-CEOs have swept in an instantly changed the hierarchy of power. With the sole exception of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: James Gunn’s DCU is already embarrassing the MCU by flooring Phase 5 as a Phase 1 dream finally comes true
It’s fair to say that the superhero sphere this January 31st was well and truly dominated by DC, as James Gunn finally unleashed the full slate of announcements for the DCU’s Chapter One. In doing so, he’s already embarrassing the MCU by making a couple of key improvements to Marvel Studios’ hitherto-unbeatable format. In other news, a movie that’s been 15 years in the making is finally on the horizon after battling its way out of development hell.
wegotthiscovered.com
Emma Watson has already told J. K. Rowling what she thinks of the ‘Harry Potter’ creator’s transphobia ahead of ‘Hogwarts Legacy’
The transphobia of J.K. Rowling is sadly never far from the thoughts of Harry Potter fans, but the once-beloved writer’s anti-trans rhetoric is once again haunting headlines in the run-up to the release of Hogwarts Legacy. The incoming video game based on the ever-expanding Wizarding World has only led to the author’s critics taking a sterner stance against her harmful views, although one Harry Potter star has always made no secret of how much she disagrees with Rowling.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King breaks down what Netflix’s new password sharing policy really means for subscribers
Netflix’s impending crackdown on password sharing has plenty of users concerned. While the news isn’t shocking (Netflix announced the move in ealy 2022) the internet is abuzz with curiosity, outrage, and irritation at the company’s move. Twitter is rife with frustrated Netflix members and for good reason....
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s biggest fail comes back to haunt it as a Tom Holland Superman offends MCU and DC fans alike
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be dominating Disney Plus right now, following its long-awaited streaming arrival on Wednesday, but the chance to revisit the superhero sequel spectacular is only resulting in more critical Marvel fans finding new ways to attack the movie. Following on from complaints about the picture’s presentation, folks are now turning their attentions to an egregious oversight made by director Ryan Coogler and his team. Elsewhere, what is the internet saying about the idea of a Tom Holland Superman? No way, go home!
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Suicide Squad’ developer vows to never work for DC again if James Gunn upholds controversial casting strategy
After a long wait, yesterday James Gunn unveiled his and co-leader Peter Safran’s plans for a connected DC Comics vision across film, television, and gaming in the coming years. A few of the projects were familiar, some were surprising, and one aspect of the envisioned continuity is a sore spot with many of the genre’s best actors.
wegotthiscovered.com
The DC show that got rebranded so everybody knew it was a DC show gets canceled anyway
James Gunn and Peter Safran may not have been responsible for the cancellation of Titans and Doom Patrol after their respective fourth seasons, but there’s a high chance the duo would have gone ahead and done it anyway, seeing as the recently-revealed slate of projects signals that a shift towards a more unified DCU was always going to be the plan.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is finally on Disney Plus, but a specific complaint is already dominating its release
As Marvel blockbusters go, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a dark movie. On top of the loss of Chadwick Boseman casting a shadow over it, the superhero sequel has strong themes of grief and loss, a no-nonsense villain in Namor, and a tragic character arc for Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda that earned her a ground-breaking Best Actress Oscar nomination. And yet, now that the film is finally available to stream on Disney Plus, fans are finding it a dark watch for a whole other reason.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ movie gets a title and release date
The roster for James Gunn and Peter Safran’s (hopefully) new and improved DC Cinematic Universe has been released and, as expected, fans will soon get a new version of the Man of Tomorrow in just two years. The new film, entitled Superman: Legacy, is being described by Safran as the “launch” of the DCU and will likely serve as a flagship franchise as the pair expands the worldbuilding of the much-anticipated universe reboot.
wegotthiscovered.com
An underrated sequel that aged even better after 3 disastrous failed reboots nukes the Netflix charts
Despite very recent history pointing out no less than three times that it isn’t something general audiences are interested in seeing again, there’s an air of inevitability to yet another Terminator reboot. There’s one small positive, though, and that it’s each failed reinvention of the franchise paints Jonathan Mostow’s underrated Rise of the Machines in a better light.
wegotthiscovered.com
As ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ reignites controversy, these ‘Harry Potter’ stars have spoken out in support of J.K. Rowling
With the release of Hogwarts Legacy pending, it’s inevitable that the transphobic views held by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling are surfacing once again. Not that they need to resurface, exactly, since Rowling does a pretty good job of reminding people that she’s problematic on a fairly regular basis.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Disney Plus release backfires as Chris Pratt’s next superhero role after Star-Lord takes shape
After DC definitely dominated the superhero side of the internet yesterday, Marvel wrestled to take back control today as we welcomed in February by delivering something fans have been waiting months for. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now at last available to view at your leisure on Disney Plus, after the single longest gap between an MCU film’s theatrical release and its streaming arrival since the platform began. You’d think this might keep folks happy, but actually you’d be wrong…
wegotthiscovered.com
A bombastic slice of B-movie insanity born from infamous origins sheds blood and bullets on streaming
You can’t fault Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s Grindhouse for its ambition, with the duo teaming up to deliver an ode to the glory days of 1970s exploitation cinema, even if the results were fairly disastrous. Audiences simply didn’t share their enthusiasm, and while the film itself cratered at the box office, Danny Trejo’s Machete emerged as a winner.
wegotthiscovered.com
A strong contender for Netflix’s weirdest series of all-time deserves to endure as a mind-melting cult favorite
Netflix pumps out so much content on an annual basis that it’s easy to lose track of the hidden gems and underrated favorites that could easily be worth your time, but calling Brand New Cherry Flavor an acquired taste would be an understatement of epic proportions. The eight-episode existential...
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King baffled people wouldn’t understand a most basic concept of horror
Stephen King has made sure people completely understand a basic trope of horror following the first views and reactions to the upcoming The Boogeyman adaptation. Based on a short story originally released by King in a pulp magazine, The Boogeyman is finally out of cinematic development hell. The first trailer saw some fairly basic horror vistas, including the perhaps annoying trope of absolute darkness, children’s rooms, and slightly bespooked parents.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: You’ve seen everything after you see Pedro Pascal twerking with a Clicker from ‘The Last of Us’ on live television
The Last of Us is supposed to be a terrifying story when it isn’t trying to make you cry your heart out, but after watching Pedro Pascal working that post-apocalyptic dad bod next to a Clicker, we’re not sure if the Cordyceps-infused creatures will ever scare us again.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn’s weirdest DCU announcement gives a Justice League knockoff its own movie before the Justice League
The full slate for the DCU‘s Chapter One — officially subtitled “Gods and Monsters” — has been unveiled, and while it is stacked full of must-see projects starring everyone from Superman to Swamp Thing, DC fans may be somewhat disappointed to discover that there isn’t a Justice League movie or TV series among them. In a curious move, however, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has announced a solo vehicle for a Justice League pastiche instead.
Comments / 0