SIGNING DAY for 5 CAMDEN HIGH ATHLETES
Camden High School held signing day for athletes on Wednesday, February 1st. These 5 athletes have committed to play their respective sport on the collegiate level while pursuing their college degrees. Camden Football:. Mason Reid – signed to Methodist University. Baseball:. Patrick Daniels – signed to Spartanburg Methodist.
WATCH: DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw, Billy Richmond Speak Following Camden's Win in The Kentucky Preview
Kentucky basketball 2023 signees DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, as well as 2024 target Billy Richmond all spoke with reporters following the Camden High School Panthers' (N.J.) 80-57 win over Combine Academy (N.C.) on Friday night in Frankfort. Bradshaw led the way with 21 points and six ...
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL TRAVELS TO MARLBORO FOR REGION MATCHUP
The Varsity Boys Basketball team will travel to Marlboro County today, Friday, February 3rd for a region game. The Bulldogs will take on the Marlboro Bulldogs with a tip-off set for 7:30 pm at Marlboro High School. Ticket Information for Marlboro County https://gofan.co/app/events/883472?schoolId=SC1429. Good Luck Dogs!
Boys Basketball: Atlantic Tech closes strong to defeat Atlantic City
Atlantic Tech saved its best for last to narrowly defeat Atlantic City 40-38, in Atlantic City. Atlantic Tech (16-5) led 23-20 at halftime, but Atlantic City (11-9) owned the third quarter thanks to a 10-6 run and took the lead to 30-29 entering the fourth. Tech responded by holding the...
Runnemede, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Runnemede. The Cumberland Regional High School basketball team will have a game with Triton Regional High School on February 02, 2023, 12:45:00.
Greenville’s Bennett picks USC
Greenville junior wide received Mazeo Bennett announced Friday afternoon that he will play his college football at South Carolina.
Kentucky-bound Camden stars D.J. Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw finalists for Naismith
The Kentucky-bound Camden High School duo of Aaron Bradshaw and D.J. Wagner have been named semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy High School Player of the Year, awarded annually by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Fellow Kentucky commit Justin Edwards of Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia was also named a finalist. The three...
NJSIAA files motion to proceed with hearing on Camden cheating allegations
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association has filed a motion in the Superior Court’s appellate division seeking to proceed in its efforts to hold a hearing on its investigation into alleged recruiting violations by the Camden High boys’ basketball program. Camden High was scheduled to appear in...
Remembering Reverend Joseph Armstrong DeLaine
As we celebrate Black History Month, The Manning Times will be featuring historic African Americans who truly left a legacy in Clarendon County. To begin our series, we take a look at the life and work of Reverend Joseph Armstrong DeLaine. Born on Jul. 2, 1898 in Clarendon County near...
Haddon Heights football coach recalls Haason Reddick's early football career: 'He never quits'
PHILADELPHIA - Haason Reddick's football career has come full circle. The Camden County native and Temple alum is a week away from playing in the Super Bowl for his hometown team as a stalwart defensive back in the first year of a three-year free agent contract. But long before Reddick...
South Jersey schools announce late start for day after Super Bowl
South Jersey is Eagles country and with the team just one win away from their second Super Bowl championship, it seems some area schools have learned their lesson by taking a proactive approach to their upcoming schedules. Take the Walt Whitman Bridge into New Jersey and five minutes later you’ll...
Two Northeast Columbia high schools evacuated Wednesday, due to a threat
Two high schools in Northeast Columbia were evacuated Thursday because of a threat. According to Richland School District Two, Richland Northeast High School (RNHS) was evacuated around 3:20 p.m., and residents were encouraged to stay away from the area. Spring Valley High School (SVHS) was then placed on a secure response precaution. The district has not stated what the threat was.
Meteorologist Steve Sosna Announces Departure From Philadelphia’s NBC10
Another face we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV for years just announced plans to leave the City of Brother Love soon. In fact, tonight's news is just the latest shakeup in the reporters and anchors of Philadelphia’s TV station, which we’ve seen quite a few big departures and changes lately.
South Carolina Football: State’s Mr. Football Signs with Gamecocks
The South Carolina Gamecocks have put together one of the top recruiting classes in recent years for the 2023 recruiting cycle. While the recruiting rankings are ever-changing, according to industry leaders on3 and 247Sports, Shane Beamer and company have found themselves firmly inside the top-20 since the Early Signing Period ended.
Wilson High School receives largest donation amount ever from alumni association
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Wilson alumni association donated $50,000 to Wilson High School. This is the largest amount of money the group has ever donated to its beloved alma mater. “I am ecstatic about the donation from the Wilson High School Alumni Association,” said Dr. Eric Robinson....
South Carolina Football Hauls In NLI from Flipped QB Sellers
The South Carolina football program has put together one of their top recruiting classes in recent years for the 2023 recruiting cycle. While the recruiting rankings are ever-changing, according to industry leaders on3 and 247Sports, Shane Beamer and company have found themselves firmly inside the top-20 since the Early Signing Period ended.
BHM: Midlands teen featured on Good Morning America
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s salute to black history we want to congratulate a young Midlands girl who is making history. Columbia’s own Gabby Goodwin was featured on Good Morning America’s Steals and Deals yesterday. The 14 year-old started her Beret company “Confidence” after her mother...
Undersheriff’s sketchy side hustle; Eagles guard faces serious charges; Most medical marijuana users cite ‘anxiety’ | Morning roundup
Questions about Philadelphia undersheriff’s side hustle. Undersheriff Tariq El-Shabazz has been pulling double duty, per a new Inquirer report, raising questions about ethics and conflicts of interest. In addition to serving as legal advisor to Sheriff Rochelle Bilal — where he collects a $200,000 salary — El-Shabazz, who in...
Multiple students from Richland One high school sick after eating edibles
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple C.A. Johnson High School students became sick after eating gummies on Wednesday. A spokesperson with the Richland School District One released the following statement regarding the incident:. “Eight C.A. Johnson High School students became sick at school today (February 1, 2023) after ingesting edibles/gummies. Two...
Legend of South Carolina's Lizard Man lives (and eats) at Harry and Harry Too
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The next time you're on the way to the beach, consider taking a fun and filling side trip to a South Carolina spot that honors one of the state's weirdest legends. Harry & Harry Too is a restaurant just off of Interstate 20 before Florence that...
