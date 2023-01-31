ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SIGNING DAY for 5 CAMDEN HIGH ATHLETES

Camden High School held signing day for athletes on Wednesday, February 1st. These 5 athletes have committed to play their respective sport on the collegiate level while pursuing their college degrees. Camden Football:. Mason Reid – signed to Methodist University. Baseball:. Patrick Daniels – signed to Spartanburg Methodist.
CAMDEN, SC
wearecamdenhs.com

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL TRAVELS TO MARLBORO FOR REGION MATCHUP

The Varsity Boys Basketball team will travel to Marlboro County today, Friday, February 3rd for a region game. The Bulldogs will take on the Marlboro Bulldogs with a tip-off set for 7:30 pm at Marlboro High School. Ticket Information for Marlboro County https://gofan.co/app/events/883472?schoolId=SC1429. Good Luck Dogs!
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
manninglive.com

Remembering Reverend Joseph Armstrong DeLaine

As we celebrate Black History Month, The Manning Times will be featuring historic African Americans who truly left a legacy in Clarendon County. To begin our series, we take a look at the life and work of Reverend Joseph Armstrong DeLaine. Born on Jul. 2, 1898 in Clarendon County near...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Two Northeast Columbia high schools evacuated Wednesday, due to a threat

Two high schools in Northeast Columbia were evacuated Thursday because of a threat. According to Richland School District Two, Richland Northeast High School (RNHS) was evacuated around 3:20 p.m., and residents were encouraged to stay away from the area. Spring Valley High School (SVHS) was then placed on a secure response precaution. The district has not stated what the threat was.
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

South Carolina Football: State’s Mr. Football Signs with Gamecocks

The South Carolina Gamecocks have put together one of the top recruiting classes in recent years for the 2023 recruiting cycle. While the recruiting rankings are ever-changing, according to industry leaders on3 and 247Sports, Shane Beamer and company have found themselves firmly inside the top-20 since the Early Signing Period ended.
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

South Carolina Football Hauls In NLI from Flipped QB Sellers

The South Carolina football program has put together one of their top recruiting classes in recent years for the 2023 recruiting cycle. While the recruiting rankings are ever-changing, according to industry leaders on3 and 247Sports, Shane Beamer and company have found themselves firmly inside the top-20 since the Early Signing Period ended.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

BHM: Midlands teen featured on Good Morning America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s salute to black history we want to congratulate a young Midlands girl who is making history. Columbia’s own Gabby Goodwin was featured on Good Morning America’s Steals and Deals yesterday. The 14 year-old started her Beret company “Confidence” after her mother...
COLUMBIA, SC
billypenn.com

Undersheriff’s sketchy side hustle; Eagles guard faces serious charges; Most medical marijuana users cite ‘anxiety’ | Morning roundup

Questions about Philadelphia undersheriff’s side hustle. Undersheriff Tariq El-Shabazz has been pulling double duty, per a new Inquirer report, raising questions about ethics and conflicts of interest. In addition to serving as legal advisor to Sheriff Rochelle Bilal — where he collects a $200,000 salary — El-Shabazz, who in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WIS-TV

Multiple students from Richland One high school sick after eating edibles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple C.A. Johnson High School students became sick after eating gummies on Wednesday. A spokesperson with the Richland School District One released the following statement regarding the incident:. “Eight C.A. Johnson High School students became sick at school today (February 1, 2023) after ingesting edibles/gummies. Two...
COLUMBIA, SC

