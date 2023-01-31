Two high schools in Northeast Columbia were evacuated Thursday because of a threat. According to Richland School District Two, Richland Northeast High School (RNHS) was evacuated around 3:20 p.m., and residents were encouraged to stay away from the area. Spring Valley High School (SVHS) was then placed on a secure response precaution. The district has not stated what the threat was.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO