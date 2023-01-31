ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

scsuhuskies.com

Meyer earns title as six Huskies place at Don Parker Open

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – No. 5 St. Cloud State Wrestling placed six wrestlers and saw Tyson Meyer earn a title at the highly-competitive Don Parker Open hosted by UW-Eau Claire. Most Huskies competed unattached at the Open as redshirting wrestlers enjoyed an opportunity to compete while key reserves stayed fresh with matches ahead of the final stretch of March.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

No. 5 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Ties with Miami, Earns Shootout Win

ST CLOUD, Minn. – For the second straight night, No. 5 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (18-8-2, 10-6-2 NCHC) and Miami (7-17-4, 2-13-3 NCHC) played to a tie at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. After finishing regulation and overtime knotted at 1-1, the Huskies prevailed in the shootout once again to earn the extra point in the conference standings. Senior forward Jami Krannila (Nokia, Finland) and senior forward Micah Miller (Grand Rapids, Minn.) scored shootout goals while junior goalie Dominic Basse (Alexandria, Va.) stopped both RedHawk attempts to seal the shootout victory.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

Romig and Lavato win events as seven Huskies PR at Gopher Classic

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Shelby Romig won the 60 Meter Hurdles, Katie Lavato won the 60 Meter and seven Huskies established new personal bests in an outstanding day of competition at the Gopher Classic for St. Cloud State Track & Field in Minneapolis. A total 18 top-10 finishes were earned by Huskies student-athletes with 13 being top five placements.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State Tennis Beat Minnesota Crookston 6-1

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – St. Cloud State Women's Tennis (1-0, 0-0 NSIC) cruised to a 6-1 victory against Minnesota Crookston on Friday afternoon. The Huskies earned the doubles point winning all three matches and then won five of the six singles matches. Doubles. St. Cloud State grabbed the doubles...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

Huskies Track & Field readies for Bison Open and Gopher Classic

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Track & Field will compete at two meets this weekend, first sending a contingent of athletes to Fargo for the Bison Open on Friday followed by the Gopher Classic in Minneapolis on Saturday. Friday's Bison Open begins at 3:00 p.m. CT with running events set for 4:30 p.m. CT. An early morning awaits SCSU on Saturday at the Gopher Classic with the field beginning at 9:00 a.m. CT and running events to follow at 11:45 a.m. CT.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

Miller Nets Goal for Shootout Victory in Tie Between No. 5 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey & Miami

ST CLOUD, Minn. – The No. 5 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey Huskies (18-8-1, 10-6-1 NCHC) and Miami RedHawks (7-17-3, 2-13-2 NCHC) played an even extremely even game on Friday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, resulting in a 3-3 tie. After a 10-round marathon shootout, senior forward Micah Miller (Grand Rapids, Minn.) found the back of the net to give the Huskies a shootout victory and the extra point in the conference standings.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

Brouse, Toquero and Welhouse shine at Bison Open

FARGO, N.D. – St. Cloud State Track & Field sent three athletes to the Bison Open on Friday and returned home with three top 10 finishes as Brooklyn Brouse, Ainhoa Toquero and Clara Welhouse performed well in Fargo. Brooklyn Brouse ran her first collegiate indoor 600 and took fourth...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

18 hits, brilliant bullpen fuel (RV) Huskies 15-5 romp over Southwest Baptist

JOPLIN, Mo. – (RV) St. Cloud State Baseball's bullpen shined in support of an 18-hit effort from the lineup as the Huskies rolled past Southwest Baptist 15-5 on Saturday evening at Warren Turner Field. Five Huskies produced multi-hit games led by four knocks from Drew Bulson (4-for-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI) and three each courtesy of Garrett Bevacqua (3-for-3, BB, 2 R, 2B, 3B, RBI) and Tate Wallat (3-for-5, R, 2 2B, RBI).
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State Women's Basketball Comes Up Short Against MSU Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State women's basketball team has dropped three of their last four matchups after a close one with MSU Moorhead at the Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead, MN. The Huskies put up a great defensive effort but fell just short on offensive to fall 55-50 to the Dragons. St. Cloud shot .365 from the field but only .176 (3-17) from behind the arc. Three Husky athletes scored in the double-digits with freshman Ashley Sawicki putting up a career high 14 points.
MOORHEAD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

No. 14 SCSU pushes No. 8 Badgers to the brink, settles for road split

MADISON, Wis. – No. 14 St. Cloud State Women's Hockey put their high-effort, high-compete style of play on full display but couldn't find the equalizer late in a 3-2 loss to No. 8 Wisconsin at LaBahn Arena on Saturday evening. The Huskies return from Wisconsin with a three-point weekend in hand, entering the final two weeks of conference play with a five point lead over Minnesota State for fifth place.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

(RV) Huskies earn Opening Day split in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – (RV) St. Cloud State Baseball opened their 2023 season with an Opening Day split, thumping Southwest Baptist 17-0 before dropping a 2-1 pitchers' duel to Missouri Southern State at Warren Turner Field in Joplin. The Huskies' pitching shined as SCSU received a pair of stellar starts...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

Riola and Tupy honored as NCBWA Preseason All-Americans

PEMBROKE, N.C. – St. Cloud State second baseman Sam Riola and lefthanded pitcher Luke Tupy have been named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Preseason All-American team on the eve of Opening Day as announced by the NCBWA Thursday afternoon. Riola was honored as a First Team All-American...
SAINT CLOUD, MN

