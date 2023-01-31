Read full article on original website
scsuhuskies.com
Meyer earns title as six Huskies place at Don Parker Open
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – No. 5 St. Cloud State Wrestling placed six wrestlers and saw Tyson Meyer earn a title at the highly-competitive Don Parker Open hosted by UW-Eau Claire. Most Huskies competed unattached at the Open as redshirting wrestlers enjoyed an opportunity to compete while key reserves stayed fresh with matches ahead of the final stretch of March.
scsuhuskies.com
No. 5 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Ties with Miami, Earns Shootout Win
ST CLOUD, Minn. – For the second straight night, No. 5 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (18-8-2, 10-6-2 NCHC) and Miami (7-17-4, 2-13-3 NCHC) played to a tie at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. After finishing regulation and overtime knotted at 1-1, the Huskies prevailed in the shootout once again to earn the extra point in the conference standings. Senior forward Jami Krannila (Nokia, Finland) and senior forward Micah Miller (Grand Rapids, Minn.) scored shootout goals while junior goalie Dominic Basse (Alexandria, Va.) stopped both RedHawk attempts to seal the shootout victory.
scsuhuskies.com
Romig and Lavato win events as seven Huskies PR at Gopher Classic
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Shelby Romig won the 60 Meter Hurdles, Katie Lavato won the 60 Meter and seven Huskies established new personal bests in an outstanding day of competition at the Gopher Classic for St. Cloud State Track & Field in Minneapolis. A total 18 top-10 finishes were earned by Huskies student-athletes with 13 being top five placements.
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Tennis Beat Minnesota Crookston 6-1
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – St. Cloud State Women's Tennis (1-0, 0-0 NSIC) cruised to a 6-1 victory against Minnesota Crookston on Friday afternoon. The Huskies earned the doubles point winning all three matches and then won five of the six singles matches. Doubles. St. Cloud State grabbed the doubles...
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Women's Basketball Not Enough in Loss to Northern State
ABERDEEN, SD - The St. Cloud State women's basketball team fell in a tough matchup to the Northern State Wolves Friday evening at the Wachs Arena in Aberdeen, SD. The Huskies fell 59-50 to the Wolves following a second half offensive slump. GAME SUMMARY. It was a low scoring game...
scsuhuskies.com
Huskies Track & Field readies for Bison Open and Gopher Classic
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Track & Field will compete at two meets this weekend, first sending a contingent of athletes to Fargo for the Bison Open on Friday followed by the Gopher Classic in Minneapolis on Saturday. Friday's Bison Open begins at 3:00 p.m. CT with running events set for 4:30 p.m. CT. An early morning awaits SCSU on Saturday at the Gopher Classic with the field beginning at 9:00 a.m. CT and running events to follow at 11:45 a.m. CT.
scsuhuskies.com
Miller Nets Goal for Shootout Victory in Tie Between No. 5 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey & Miami
ST CLOUD, Minn. – The No. 5 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey Huskies (18-8-1, 10-6-1 NCHC) and Miami RedHawks (7-17-3, 2-13-2 NCHC) played an even extremely even game on Friday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, resulting in a 3-3 tie. After a 10-round marathon shootout, senior forward Micah Miller (Grand Rapids, Minn.) found the back of the net to give the Huskies a shootout victory and the extra point in the conference standings.
scsuhuskies.com
Brouse, Toquero and Welhouse shine at Bison Open
FARGO, N.D. – St. Cloud State Track & Field sent three athletes to the Bison Open on Friday and returned home with three top 10 finishes as Brooklyn Brouse, Ainhoa Toquero and Clara Welhouse performed well in Fargo. Brooklyn Brouse ran her first collegiate indoor 600 and took fourth...
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Unable to Hang On at No. 19 MSU Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State men's basketball team held their own against a tough MSU Moorhead team until a late second half jump by the Dragons held off the Huskies 83-68 at the Nemzek Fieldhouse. St. Cloud shot .453 from the field with four athletes scoring in double-digit marks.
scsuhuskies.com
18 hits, brilliant bullpen fuel (RV) Huskies 15-5 romp over Southwest Baptist
JOPLIN, Mo. – (RV) St. Cloud State Baseball's bullpen shined in support of an 18-hit effort from the lineup as the Huskies rolled past Southwest Baptist 15-5 on Saturday evening at Warren Turner Field. Five Huskies produced multi-hit games led by four knocks from Drew Bulson (4-for-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI) and three each courtesy of Garrett Bevacqua (3-for-3, BB, 2 R, 2B, 3B, RBI) and Tate Wallat (3-for-5, R, 2 2B, RBI).
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Women's Basketball Comes Up Short Against MSU Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State women's basketball team has dropped three of their last four matchups after a close one with MSU Moorhead at the Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead, MN. The Huskies put up a great defensive effort but fell just short on offensive to fall 55-50 to the Dragons. St. Cloud shot .365 from the field but only .176 (3-17) from behind the arc. Three Husky athletes scored in the double-digits with freshman Ashley Sawicki putting up a career high 14 points.
scsuhuskies.com
No. 14 SCSU pushes No. 8 Badgers to the brink, settles for road split
MADISON, Wis. – No. 14 St. Cloud State Women's Hockey put their high-effort, high-compete style of play on full display but couldn't find the equalizer late in a 3-2 loss to No. 8 Wisconsin at LaBahn Arena on Saturday evening. The Huskies return from Wisconsin with a three-point weekend in hand, entering the final two weeks of conference play with a five point lead over Minnesota State for fifth place.
scsuhuskies.com
(RV) Huskies earn Opening Day split in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. – (RV) St. Cloud State Baseball opened their 2023 season with an Opening Day split, thumping Southwest Baptist 17-0 before dropping a 2-1 pitchers' duel to Missouri Southern State at Warren Turner Field in Joplin. The Huskies' pitching shined as SCSU received a pair of stellar starts...
scsuhuskies.com
Riola and Tupy honored as NCBWA Preseason All-Americans
PEMBROKE, N.C. – St. Cloud State second baseman Sam Riola and lefthanded pitcher Luke Tupy have been named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Preseason All-American team on the eve of Opening Day as announced by the NCBWA Thursday afternoon. Riola was honored as a First Team All-American...
scsuhuskies.com
Chobak stands tall as No. 14 Huskies shut out No. 8 Wisconsin in Madison
MADISON, Wis. – Junior goaltender JoJo Chobak made 39 saves and senior forward Jenniina Nylund scored the game's lone goal as No. 14 St. Cloud State Women's Hockey shut out No. 8 Wisconsin 1-0 in front of 14,430 fans at the Kohl Center on Friday evening in Madison. The...
