ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Missourian

Jefferson City snaps Rock Bridge boys basketball's five-game winning streak

Jefferson City boys basketball edged out Central Missouri Activities Conference rival Rock Bridge 62-55 to snap a five-game winning streak Tuesday in Columbia. Rock Bridge (13-4, 1-1 CMAC) started the game positively, taking control early in the post as senior Kanyon Hummel scoring all of his eight points of the first quarter in the paint.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri snaps six-game losing skid behind blistering offensive performance

As the clock ticked below five seconds to go in the first quarter, Tigers point guard Mama Dembele fired a pass to Sara-Rose Smith. Smith, who entered the game as just a 17.6% shooter from beyond the arc, faked a drive to the basket and got her defender to bite, stepped back and drilled a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded before shouting back at a raucous and energized Missouri bench.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Bruins’ Hutchison tops two Kewpies in CMAC diving meet

Rock Bridge’s Bella Hutchinson took home first place in the diving competition of the Central Missouri Activities Conference championship Wednesday at Hickman High School. The host Kewpies followed with a second-place finish from Savannah Alten and a third-place finish from Megan Zguta.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Takeaways from Missouri's win over LSU

Missouri improved to 5-4 in Southeastern Conference play Wednesday after an 87-77 win over LSU at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers set the tone early and led wire-to-wire behind Kobe Brown's 26 points. MU got a productive win ahead of Saturday's road trip to Starkville, Mississippi, for a matchup with Mississippi...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Starkville trip provides Quad 1 opportunity for Missouri

Missouri men’s basketball’s prolific offense will clash with another top defensive squad when it travels to face Mississippi State at 5 p.m. Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi. Mississippi State (14-8, 2-7 SEC) has held teams to 59 points per game, ranking eighth-best in Division I. The...
STARKVILLE, MS
Columbia Missourian

Carter snaps out of slump with impressive showing in win over LSU

On any given night, on the highest-scoring Missouri team of the millennium, any Tiger can contribute. Kobe Brown is no doubt the likely candidate — he scored 26 against LSU on Wednesday — but it’s just a matter of who adds to the scoring alongside him. After...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Brown keys MU's wire-to-wire win

From the opening tip, Missouri’s offense overpowered an LSU team that has struggled in 2023. Missouri handed LSU its ninth straight loss Wednesday night at Mizzou Arena, relying on its fast pace and controlling the tempo at both ends against a squad that came in allowing just 66.6 points per game.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Reports: Tigers hire Brock Olivo to special teams role

Former Missouri running back Brock Olivo has accepted a job with the Tigers as a special teams analyst, according to Power Mizzou’s Gabe DeArmond and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Dave Matter. MU has yet to confirm the reports.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Tigers get closer to hearing name called on Selection Sunday

The only ranking that matters for Dennis Gates and his Missouri team, he said during a press conference Tuesday, is the one after "One Shining Moment" is played and confetti rains down on the court April 4 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Internally, Missouri doesn’t look too far into the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU spring game scheduled for March 18

Missouri football’s spring game is scheduled for 11 a.m. March 18, MU director of player development Atiyyah Ellison announced Thursday via Twitter. The intrasquad game is preceded by an open practice March 17. The practice and game are an opportunity for fans to get an early look at the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. Two mobile homes burned down. Boone County Fire received a call at 6:49 p.m. at Blue Acres Mobile Home Park. An ABC 17 News reporter said smoke could The post Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Surging Tigers welcome slumping LSU to Mizzou Arena

Missouri men’s basketball just missed out on being ranked in the AP Top 25 poll after wins over Ole Miss this past Wednesday and then-No. 12 Iowa State on Saturday. The Tigers received 74 voting points — the 26th-most in this week’s poll — ahead of their matchup with LSU at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. The game can be seen on SEC Network.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Cole Camp Teen Injured in Benton County Rollover

A Cole Camp teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Chrysler Sebring, driven by a 17-year-old male from Cole Camp, was on Route B, just south of Tower Avenue just before 10 a.m, when the vehicle crossed the center line multiple times, causing the vehicle to overturn.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

National Girls and Women in Sports Day celebrated with free entry to local gyms

Women’s Intersport Network, a not-for-profit organization that celebrates and supports women athletes, offered free entrance to 10 participating gyms in honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day on Wednesday. Although the holiday has been celebrated nationwide since 1987, this was the first time the corresponding event happened...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Death notices for Jan. 31, 2023

Cyndia Bell, 65, of Columbia died Jan. 31, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home. Keith Wayne Hagney, 68, of Columbia died Jan. 27, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia events recognize Black History Month

Guest lectures, documentary showings and exhibits are among the events being held in Columbia to recognize Black History Month. MU, Columbia Parks and Recreation and Columbia College are all hosting events throughout the month of February. The theme for this year’s Black History Month is Black Resistance, which aims to...
COLUMBIA, MO
myozarksonline.com

Fire on Running Deer Drive

The Osage Beach Fire Protection District, responded to a fire in a single-family residence on Running Deer Drive at 2:21 p.m. on Wednesday. The fire was reported by a neighbor who called 9-1-1 On arrival, crews reported light smoke showing and on entry, found a small fire in the wall in the front room. The fire was quickly extinguished, and firefighters checked to make sure it hadn’t extended to other area’s of the home. According to the Fire Department everyone was out of the house. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
OSAGE BEACH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy