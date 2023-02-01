The Osage Beach Fire Protection District, responded to a fire in a single-family residence on Running Deer Drive at 2:21 p.m. on Wednesday. The fire was reported by a neighbor who called 9-1-1 On arrival, crews reported light smoke showing and on entry, found a small fire in the wall in the front room. The fire was quickly extinguished, and firefighters checked to make sure it hadn’t extended to other area’s of the home. According to the Fire Department everyone was out of the house. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

OSAGE BEACH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO