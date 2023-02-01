Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Jefferson City snaps Rock Bridge boys basketball's five-game winning streak
Jefferson City boys basketball edged out Central Missouri Activities Conference rival Rock Bridge 62-55 to snap a five-game winning streak Tuesday in Columbia. Rock Bridge (13-4, 1-1 CMAC) started the game positively, taking control early in the post as senior Kanyon Hummel scoring all of his eight points of the first quarter in the paint.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri snaps six-game losing skid behind blistering offensive performance
As the clock ticked below five seconds to go in the first quarter, Tigers point guard Mama Dembele fired a pass to Sara-Rose Smith. Smith, who entered the game as just a 17.6% shooter from beyond the arc, faked a drive to the basket and got her defender to bite, stepped back and drilled a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded before shouting back at a raucous and energized Missouri bench.
Columbia Missourian
Bruins’ Hutchison tops two Kewpies in CMAC diving meet
Rock Bridge’s Bella Hutchinson took home first place in the diving competition of the Central Missouri Activities Conference championship Wednesday at Hickman High School. The host Kewpies followed with a second-place finish from Savannah Alten and a third-place finish from Megan Zguta.
Columbia Missourian
Takeaways from Missouri's win over LSU
Missouri improved to 5-4 in Southeastern Conference play Wednesday after an 87-77 win over LSU at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers set the tone early and led wire-to-wire behind Kobe Brown's 26 points. MU got a productive win ahead of Saturday's road trip to Starkville, Mississippi, for a matchup with Mississippi...
Columbia Missourian
Starkville trip provides Quad 1 opportunity for Missouri
Missouri men’s basketball’s prolific offense will clash with another top defensive squad when it travels to face Mississippi State at 5 p.m. Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi. Mississippi State (14-8, 2-7 SEC) has held teams to 59 points per game, ranking eighth-best in Division I. The...
Columbia Missourian
Carter snaps out of slump with impressive showing in win over LSU
On any given night, on the highest-scoring Missouri team of the millennium, any Tiger can contribute. Kobe Brown is no doubt the likely candidate — he scored 26 against LSU on Wednesday — but it’s just a matter of who adds to the scoring alongside him. After...
Columbia Missourian
Brown keys MU's wire-to-wire win
From the opening tip, Missouri’s offense overpowered an LSU team that has struggled in 2023. Missouri handed LSU its ninth straight loss Wednesday night at Mizzou Arena, relying on its fast pace and controlling the tempo at both ends against a squad that came in allowing just 66.6 points per game.
Columbia Missourian
Reports: Tigers hire Brock Olivo to special teams role
Former Missouri running back Brock Olivo has accepted a job with the Tigers as a special teams analyst, according to Power Mizzou’s Gabe DeArmond and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Dave Matter. MU has yet to confirm the reports.
Columbia Missourian
Tigers get closer to hearing name called on Selection Sunday
The only ranking that matters for Dennis Gates and his Missouri team, he said during a press conference Tuesday, is the one after "One Shining Moment" is played and confetti rains down on the court April 4 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Internally, Missouri doesn’t look too far into the...
Columbia Missourian
MU spring game scheduled for March 18
Missouri football’s spring game is scheduled for 11 a.m. March 18, MU director of player development Atiyyah Ellison announced Thursday via Twitter. The intrasquad game is preceded by an open practice March 17. The practice and game are an opportunity for fans to get an early look at the...
Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. Two mobile homes burned down. Boone County Fire received a call at 6:49 p.m. at Blue Acres Mobile Home Park. An ABC 17 News reporter said smoke could The post Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Surging Tigers welcome slumping LSU to Mizzou Arena
Missouri men’s basketball just missed out on being ranked in the AP Top 25 poll after wins over Ole Miss this past Wednesday and then-No. 12 Iowa State on Saturday. The Tigers received 74 voting points — the 26th-most in this week’s poll — ahead of their matchup with LSU at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. The game can be seen on SEC Network.
Cole Camp Teen Injured in Benton County Rollover
A Cole Camp teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Chrysler Sebring, driven by a 17-year-old male from Cole Camp, was on Route B, just south of Tower Avenue just before 10 a.m, when the vehicle crossed the center line multiple times, causing the vehicle to overturn.
The original section of the historic Redding-Hill House in Keytesville, Missouri was built in 1832
The historic Redding–Hill House is located in Keytesville, Missouri (Chariton County). It's also been referred to as the Hill Homestead or the House of Seven Hills. The original part of this house was constructed in 1832.
Columbia Missourian
National Girls and Women in Sports Day celebrated with free entry to local gyms
Women’s Intersport Network, a not-for-profit organization that celebrates and supports women athletes, offered free entrance to 10 participating gyms in honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day on Wednesday. Although the holiday has been celebrated nationwide since 1987, this was the first time the corresponding event happened...
krcgtv.com
Traffic back up near Missouri River Bridge into Jefferson City Thursday morning
Traffic was delayed Thursday morning on Highway 54 and 63 coming into Jefferson City. There was no word on what was causing the backup, but the Missouri Department of Transportation's traffic camera shows vehicles were backed up approaching the Missouri River Bridge from the north. Drivers should be aware of...
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Jan. 31, 2023
Cyndia Bell, 65, of Columbia died Jan. 31, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home. Keith Wayne Hagney, 68, of Columbia died Jan. 27, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia events recognize Black History Month
Guest lectures, documentary showings and exhibits are among the events being held in Columbia to recognize Black History Month. MU, Columbia Parks and Recreation and Columbia College are all hosting events throughout the month of February. The theme for this year’s Black History Month is Black Resistance, which aims to...
myozarksonline.com
Fire on Running Deer Drive
The Osage Beach Fire Protection District, responded to a fire in a single-family residence on Running Deer Drive at 2:21 p.m. on Wednesday. The fire was reported by a neighbor who called 9-1-1 On arrival, crews reported light smoke showing and on entry, found a small fire in the wall in the front room. The fire was quickly extinguished, and firefighters checked to make sure it hadn’t extended to other area’s of the home. According to the Fire Department everyone was out of the house. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
