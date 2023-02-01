Read full article on original website
Fed hikes by 0.25% in further downshift on tightening, but sees more hikes ahead
Investing.com -- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.25% on Wednesday, and signaled a need to push monetary policy further into restrictive territory as the central bank looks to make up further ground in its battle against inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee, the FOMC, raised its benchmark rate...
China should avoid tightening macro-economic policies prematurely - IMF
BEIJING (Reuters) - China should avoid a premature tightening of macro-economic policies as its economy is still not performing at its full potential despite rebounding from COVID-19, International Monetary Fund (IMF) officials said on Friday. "Key structural reforms should be re-accelerated to lift China's potential growth," the officials told reporters...
Marathon Petroleum tops profit estimates on high demand, tight supplies
(Reuters) -Marathon Petroleum Corp on Tuesday beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit as its margins soared amid tight supplies and high demand for refined products. The top U.S. refiner also approved an additional $5 billion in stock repurchases, while rival Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) returned $1.2 billion to shareholders through...
Euro zone companies to slow price increases this year, ECB poll shows
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone companies expect to slow the pace of price increases this year as their outlook for costs and demand becomes less clear, a survey by the European Central Bank (ECB) showed. The central bank raised interest rates for the fifth straight times on Thursday and signalled...
Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh
Investing.com - Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%,...
Asia FX weakens, dollar rebounds as nonfarm payrolls loom
Investing.com -- Most Asian currencies weakened on Friday, while the dollar rebounded in anticipation of more cues on the U.S. economy from nonfarm payrolls data, while markets dialed back bets on an imminent pause in the Federal Reserve’s rate hike cycle. The Chinese yuan fell 0.2% even as a...
Tech giants call time on stocks rally, U.S. payrolls loom
LONDON/SYDNEY (Reuters) - A global stock rally, powered by hopes of central banks ending aggressive rate rises, ran into roadblocks on Friday following weak earnings from U.S. tech giants and as key U.S. jobs data loomed. The MSCI World Stock Index slipped 0.2%, but was still near its highest since...
ECB Raises Rates But Euro Falls
The euro is catching its breath on Friday after some sharp swings over the past two days. EUR/USD is trading quietly at the 1.09 line. This week’s central bank rate announcements sent the euro on a roller-coaster ride. The Fed’s 25-basis point hike pushed the euro higher by 1.16%, while the ECB hike of 50-bp sent the euro down by 0.76%. The end result is that the euro is back to where it started the week, just below the 1.09 line.
Explainer-From 'loathsome' to routine, Fed has a well-rehearsed debt-limit playbook
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was blunt this week when he said the central bank couldn't shield the economy from the damage should the current standoff over the federal debt ceiling trigger a U.S. debt default later this year. The U.S. government neared its $31.4 trillion debt...
China’s Changsha Claims Over 300,000 Merchants Accepted Digital Yuan
China’s Changsha Claims Over 300,000 Merchants Accepted Digital Yuan. Changsha said that its residents have processed over 53.25 million digital yuan transactions. Changsha was introduced to the digital yuan pilot program in April 2021. The pilot trial was introduced to other cities too including Shanghai, Hainan, Xi’an, Qingdao, and...
5 altcoins that produced double-digit gains as Bitcoin price rallied in January
The rally in cryptocurrency markets started in early January with a spike in heavily-shorted altcoins and Ethereum (ETH) liquid staking derivative (LSD) tokens due to the upcoming network upgrade in March. Soon gains started to show across the board as buyers started to play catch up. The improving macroeconomic conditions,...
Deutsche Bank CEO won't rule out job cuts
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (ETR:DBKGn) CEO Christian Sewing on Thursday refused to rule out job cuts as the bank strives to lower costs, in a sign of the uncertainty facing the global financial industry as economic growth slows. Sewing, who heads Germany's top lender that reaches from New York...
ECB terminal rate could be above current market pricing: Wunsch
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will continue to raise rates beyond March and hikes could even exceed market expectations unless stubborn underlying inflation turns around, Belgian policymaker Pierre Wunsch said on Friday. The ECB raised rates by a half a percentage point on Thursday and promised a similar...
Dutch, Japanese curbs on chip equipment to China may not be tough enough -industry group
(Reuters) - A chip industry group is warning that if U.S. allies do not adopt curbs on semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China that are comparable to U.S. controls, they will not be effective. The warning came after news of an agreement by the Netherlands and Japan to curb chipmaking exports...
Gold crosses $1,950 as dollar sinks on Fed intent to continue rate hikes
Investing.com - Gold smashed past the $1,950 resistance the first time in almost a year as the dollar sank after the Federal Reserve said it was not done with rate hikes in order to get the U.S. economy to what it called a “restrictive stance” to fight inflation.
Colombia inflation rate seen rising again in January
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation is forecast to have increased again in January, pushed up by wage growth and higher food and gasoline prices, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting consumer price growth had further to run. According to the median taken from 23 analysts' forecasts, monthly...
Gold, copper prices slip in anticipation of Fed meeting
Investing.com -- Gold and copper prices fell slightly on Wednesday as markets awaited fresh cues on monetary policy from a string of major central bank meetings this week, starting with the Federal Reserve later in the day. The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates by 25 basis points...
More Chinese cities post gains in new home prices - private survey
BEIJING (Reuters) - New home prices in more major Chinese cities extended gains in January, a private survey showed on Wednesday, offering tentative signs of improving market confidence, as a flurry of property policy easing steps take effect. New home prices rose month-on-month in 12 cities, up from 10 in...
U.S. says Sime Darby Plantation products no longer produced with forced labour
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - U.S. customs authorities said palm oil products made by Sime Darby Plantation (KL:SIPL) were no longer produced with forced labour, in a sign that a two-year import ban on the Malaysian firm will soon be lifted. Goods made by Sime Darby Plantation, the world's largest palm...
Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.08%
Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Insurance, Real Estate and Oil & Gas sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tel Aviv, the TA 35 rose 1.08%. The best performers of the session on the TA 35 were Delek...
