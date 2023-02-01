ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Daily Voice

SCHWENKSVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Crews Battle Flames In Schwenksville: Officials

Firefighters were called to the scene of a bathroom blaze in Schwenksville Borough on Thursday, officials announced. First responders were called to a building on the 700 block of Main Street near the intersection with Park Avenue just after noon on Feb. 2 for reports of "a fire in the bathroom" with "lots of smoke," said Perkiomen Township Fire Company on Facebook.
SCHWENKSVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Multi-vehicle crash closes Lancaster County road

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash has closed a road in Lancaster County. According to New Holland Police, the three-vehicle crash happened in the vicinity of N. Railroad Ave. at Linden Grove Road in Earl Township. New Holland Police and emergency services are at the scene and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State police investigating collision that led to Capri Sun spill

TILDEN TWP., Pa - Emergency crews had a wreck in flames and two different liquids to deal with as temperatures dipped at an accident scene on I-78. “The products react based on temperatures,” explained Jarrod Emes with the Union Fire Company in Hamburg. “Some don’t like hot, some don’t like cold, so it’s a matter of getting an ID so we can identify the product and then know how to handle it.”
HAMBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Missing Palmerton teen found safe, police say

PALMERTON, Pa. - A missing Carbon County teenager has been found safe, state police said Thursday morning. Police did not comment further on where or when Alexis Gibb, 15, was found. She had been missing since Sunday evening, and was last seen in the Bath, Northampton County, area.
PALMERTON, PA
MONTCO.Today

How a Four-Lane Strip of Highway Spawned Western-Montco Exurb

This 1952 painting shows a vintage view of what is now the Copperfield Inn at Lakeside on Ridge Pike in Limerick. Before the opening of U.S. Route 422 in 1985, Limerick Township was a farming community with around 5,000 residents and abundant open space. Holly Herman covered the transformation of this exurbs in the Limerick-Royersford-Spring City Patch.
LIMERICK, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Police investigating fatal crash on Ridge Pike in Plymouth Meeting

The Plymouth Township Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on February 2nd at approximately 1:40 a.m. near the intersection of Ridge Pike and Belvoir Road in Plymouth Meeting. The crash involved two vehicles and two people were injured and transported to Abington Jefferson Hospital. Both are currently...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
sanatogapost.com

Three-Month Construction Ahead on Hanover Street

POTTSTOWN PA – Utility construction work scheduled to begin Feb. 20 (2023; Monday) across parts of Pottstown and North Coventry is anticipated to create lane closures on Hanover Street that will continue through May 29, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said. PECO Energy has received a PennDOT highway occupancy...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Train derails in rural Rush Township

RUSH TWP., Pa. - A train derailed in rural Schuylkill County on Tuesday. Two sections of cars ended up off the tracks in a remote area of Rush Township, paralleling Route 54, according to a photographer for 69 News. It happened along a Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad line.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Street Road death under investigation

Shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Warrington police said, they received a 911 call of a person lying face down and not moving on an embankment along westbound Street Road at the Neshaminy Creek Bridge between Valley Road and Paul Valley Road. Warrington Ambulance arrived with Warrington Police and pronounced the...
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
nccpdnews.com

UPDATE- Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision, Verbena Drive

(Newark, Del.-19711) The New Castle County Division of Police, Traffic Services Unit, continues to investigate the fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lane in Hitchens Farms. Investigators have identified the victim as Patrick Regan, a 69-year-old man from Newark. The initial investigation...
NEWARK, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

Lower Macungie OKs light manufacturing business on Hamilton Boulevard

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners approved a conditional-use application for a proposed ultra-light manufacturing center following a hearing Thursday night at the administration building. The applicant, FireFly Technologies, plans for a fit-out of a property located at 6265 Hamilton Blvd., and will be...
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA

