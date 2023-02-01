Read full article on original website
Related
Crews Battle Flames In Montco: Officials
Firefighters were called to the scene of a bathroom blaze in Schwenksville Borough on Thursday, officials announced.First responders were called to a building on the 700 block of Main Street near the intersection with Park Avenue just after noon on Feb. 2 for reports of "a fire in the bathroom" wit…
Crews Battle Flames In Schwenksville: Officials
Firefighters were called to the scene of a bathroom blaze in Schwenksville Borough on Thursday, officials announced. First responders were called to a building on the 700 block of Main Street near the intersection with Park Avenue just after noon on Feb. 2 for reports of "a fire in the bathroom" with "lots of smoke," said Perkiomen Township Fire Company on Facebook.
Main Line Media News
Swallowed by sinkhole in Berks County, pedestrian needs ladder to climb out
A Mount Penn man had to be rescued from an 8-foot-deep sinkhole that swallowed him as he cut through the CVS Pharmacy parking lot along Perkiomen Avenue in the borough on his way home late Tuesday, fire officials said. The man, who is in his 20s, was walking down the...
abc27.com
Multi-vehicle crash closes Lancaster County road
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash has closed a road in Lancaster County. According to New Holland Police, the three-vehicle crash happened in the vicinity of N. Railroad Ave. at Linden Grove Road in Earl Township. New Holland Police and emergency services are at the scene and...
WFMZ-TV Online
State police investigating collision that led to Capri Sun spill
TILDEN TWP., Pa - Emergency crews had a wreck in flames and two different liquids to deal with as temperatures dipped at an accident scene on I-78. “The products react based on temperatures,” explained Jarrod Emes with the Union Fire Company in Hamburg. “Some don’t like hot, some don’t like cold, so it’s a matter of getting an ID so we can identify the product and then know how to handle it.”
2 injured in Warminster, Bucks County fire
Two people were hurt in a fire in Warminster, Bucks County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Person found dead near Warrington Twp. road may have been hit by car, police say
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are trying to figure out how a Philadelphia man died. Warrington Township police were notified around 3 p.m. Wednesday of a person lying face down in an embankment along Street Road, at the Neshaminy Creek Bridge, police said. The man, who was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing Palmerton teen found safe, police say
PALMERTON, Pa. - A missing Carbon County teenager has been found safe, state police said Thursday morning. Police did not comment further on where or when Alexis Gibb, 15, was found. She had been missing since Sunday evening, and was last seen in the Bath, Northampton County, area.
How a Four-Lane Strip of Highway Spawned Western-Montco Exurb
This 1952 painting shows a vintage view of what is now the Copperfield Inn at Lakeside on Ridge Pike in Limerick. Before the opening of U.S. Route 422 in 1985, Limerick Township was a farming community with around 5,000 residents and abundant open space. Holly Herman covered the transformation of this exurbs in the Limerick-Royersford-Spring City Patch.
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Truck carrying juice crashes in Tilden Twp.
A tractor trailer spilled juice over I-78 during a fiery crash in Tilden Township. Tom Rader will have more. A cat with an arrow wound was rushed for treatment. Details at 5:30.
morethanthecurve.com
Police investigating fatal crash on Ridge Pike in Plymouth Meeting
The Plymouth Township Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on February 2nd at approximately 1:40 a.m. near the intersection of Ridge Pike and Belvoir Road in Plymouth Meeting. The crash involved two vehicles and two people were injured and transported to Abington Jefferson Hospital. Both are currently...
fox29.com
Police investigating after a person found dead on side of a Bucks County road
WARRINGTON TWP. - Police have launched an investigation after they say a person was found dead on the side of a Bucks County road Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 3 p.m., police say they received a call about a person lying face down an embankment along Westbound Street Road at the Neshaminy Creek Bridge in Warrington Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in 3-car crash at Reading intersection
READING, Pa. – A car chase in downtown Reading ends with a crash. A woman and a young child were in the hospital Thursday night, and a man was in custody. Reading Police say they were after a car that was reported stolen out of Chester County leading up to that crash. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
sanatogapost.com
Three-Month Construction Ahead on Hanover Street
POTTSTOWN PA – Utility construction work scheduled to begin Feb. 20 (2023; Monday) across parts of Pottstown and North Coventry is anticipated to create lane closures on Hanover Street that will continue through May 29, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said. PECO Energy has received a PennDOT highway occupancy...
WFMZ-TV Online
Train derails in rural Rush Township
RUSH TWP., Pa. - A train derailed in rural Schuylkill County on Tuesday. Two sections of cars ended up off the tracks in a remote area of Rush Township, paralleling Route 54, according to a photographer for 69 News. It happened along a Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad line.
buckscountyherald.com
Street Road death under investigation
Shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Warrington police said, they received a 911 call of a person lying face down and not moving on an embankment along westbound Street Road at the Neshaminy Creek Bridge between Valley Road and Paul Valley Road. Warrington Ambulance arrived with Warrington Police and pronounced the...
nccpdnews.com
UPDATE- Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision, Verbena Drive
(Newark, Del.-19711) The New Castle County Division of Police, Traffic Services Unit, continues to investigate the fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lane in Hitchens Farms. Investigators have identified the victim as Patrick Regan, a 69-year-old man from Newark. The initial investigation...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man falls into sinkhole while walking in Mt. Penn
A Mt. Penn Borough official said this area has had sinkholes before. The exact reason this one opened up is still unknown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lower Macungie OKs light manufacturing business on Hamilton Boulevard
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners approved a conditional-use application for a proposed ultra-light manufacturing center following a hearing Thursday night at the administration building. The applicant, FireFly Technologies, plans for a fit-out of a property located at 6265 Hamilton Blvd., and will be...
PA Native, NJ Mom Of Five Dies In Crash Headed To 2nd Job
Christine Severino, a Pennsylvania native and New Jersey mom of five, was on her way to her second job when she was killed in a car accident in Tredyffrin Township on Saturday, Jan. 28, her loved ones say. She was 41. Chrissie, as the Pennsville mom's friends and family knew her, was born…
