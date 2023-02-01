Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Tony Stewart Calls NASCAR's Frustrating Car of Tomorrow a 'Flying Brick'
COT, one of the oddest vehicles in the history of NASCAR and one that attracted significant criticism and ridicule. The car was developed largely in response to the 2001 Daytona 500 accident that killed NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt. Safety enhancements included relocation of the driver seat closer to the center...
Massive Partnership Lineup Announced for JTG Daugherty Racing’s 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season
The NASCAR Cup Series season is ramping up, and the JTG Daugherty Racing’s partner list for the No. 47 Kroger Racing Camaro is close to completing its lineup for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. “We are humbled to share the news about our esteemed Kroger Racing partner lineup...
3 NASCAR Cup Series Teams That Could Make a Trackhouse Racing-Style Splash in 2023
A look at three NASCAR teams that could have a breakout Cup Series season in 2023. The post 3 NASCAR Cup Series Teams That Could Make a Trackhouse Racing-Style Splash in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
New NASCAR Cup season features several changes
While NASCAR looks back in celebrating its 75th season, there’s plenty new for the sport heading into the 2023 campaign. Driver moves and schedule changes and are among some of the big changes this year. Here’s a look at some of the changes this season in Cup:. Drivers.
What will Ford's return to F1 potentially mean to its involvement in other racing series?
Ford's newly announced alliance with Red Bull, which hits the track in 2026, could be a game-changer not only in F1, but also impact Ford's participation in NASCAR, NHRA and other series
Clash Qualifying Order: February 2023 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR qualifying order for the Clash at the Coliseum; Practice groups included. This weekend, the 2023 NASCAR season begins. NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to unload in Los Angeles, California at the 1/4-mile LA Coliseum. View the 2023 qualifying order for the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum below. Clash...
1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona muscle car sold for record $1.43 million
A unique 1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona was auctioned at the Mecum Auctions event in Kissimmee, Florida, for $1.43 million, setting a record for the model.
Joe Gibbs Racing statement on Coy Gibbs passing; Hamlin clarifies
Denny Hamlin translated the statement from Joe Gibbs Racing into blunt form. 20-year-old Ty Gibbs is set to enter his debut season in the NASCAR Cup Series. He’ll drive the No. 54 (formerly No. 18) for Joe Gibbs Racing. View the statements from Joe Gibbs Racing and Denny Hamlin...
NASCAR book to arrive in April
Fans of race car driving can explore the thrilling illustrated story of NASCAR stock car racing in America with this stunning celebration filled with evocative photography, legendary drivers and a decade-by-decade history as told by Al Pearce, Mike Hembree, Kelly Crandall and Jimmy Creed. “NASCAR 75 Years” captures the greatest moments throughout the decades, from the beaches of Daytona to the jaw-clenching competition, the mind-bending technology, the triumphs, the teamwork and the high-speed thrills. Large-format photography from throughout NASCAR history brings it all to life...
tvinsider.com
2023 NASCAR Racing TV Schedules on FOX Sports & NBC Sports
Stock-car racing has come a long way since Bill France and his buddies got together in 1947 and formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. The first race was held on a road course at Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948, and was won by Red Byron driving a modified 1939 Ford.
AJ Allmendinger dumps Chase Briscoe in NASCAR practice (Video)
AJ Allmendinger retaliated on Chase Briscoe during practice for the LA Coliseum. Today, the NASCAR Cup Series touched the track for the first time in 2023. Drivers unloaded at the LA Coliseum for practice ahead of the Busch Light Clash. Watch the video below. Teams were split into three practice...
AJ Allmendinger Starts With Bulletin Board Inspiration From Trevor Bayne, Who’s Having a Bad Week
A hot take on AJ Allmendinger is as chilly as current prospects for Trevor Bayne doing much racing this season. It seems the former Daytona 500 champion is having a bad week on the eve of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Job prospects for Trevor Bayne are fading. There’s...
racer.com
IndyCar drops double points for Indy 500
Winning the Indianapolis 500 will no longer propel the victory to a strong position in the championship due to the double points that have been awarded for the better part of a decade. In a new twist for 2023, the Indy 500 will offer standard points for the field. “For...
Carscoops
Ford To Announce F1 Return With Red Bull Racing From 2026
Ford is expected to join Red Bull Racing on the Formula 1 grid from 2026 through an engine partnership deal. It is understood that the car-making giant will provide financial and technical support in exchange for the engines to be used by Red Bull Racing being badged as Ford products. The engines will actually be developed in-house by Red Bull Powertrains for the new engine regulations scheduled to start for the 2026 season.
Ericsson Leads Final Day of Open Test at Thermal
Marcus Ericsson was the quickest of four Chip Ganassi Racing drivers in the top 10 Friday as the two-day NTT INDYCAR SERIES open test at The Thermal Club took the checkered flag. Reigning Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge winner Ericsson produced a best lap of 1 minute, 38.4223 seconds in...
NASCAR Race Lengths: 2023 (Stages)
The 2023 NASCAR season is set to begin this weekend with the Clash at the Coliseum. Ahead of the season, NASCAR has released the race and stage lengths for the season. View stage lengths for every NASCAR Cup Series race in 2023 below. 2023 NASCAR Race Lengths. Date | Track...
NASCAR remains in discussions for a big return to Rockingham Speedway
NASCAR reportedly had early discussions with Rockingham Speedway relating to a possible return after Cup Series racing ended in 2004.
Comments / 0