Ford is expected to join Red Bull Racing on the Formula 1 grid from 2026 through an engine partnership deal. It is understood that the car-making giant will provide financial and technical support in exchange for the engines to be used by Red Bull Racing being badged as Ford products. The engines will actually be developed in-house by Red Bull Powertrains for the new engine regulations scheduled to start for the 2026 season.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO