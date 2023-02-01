ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Kamala Harris Honors Tyre Nichols At His Funeral & Calls For Police Reform: He ‘Should’ve Been Safe’

Vice President Kamala Harris honored Tyre Nichols as she spoke at his funeral at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis on Wednesday, February 1. Harris was brought on stage by Rev. Al Sharpton who delivered the eulogy for Nichols. The vice president once again called on congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, as she had in her first statement after the footage of Nichols being beaten by police was released.
MEMPHIS, TN
MSNBC

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee on Biden meeting: We hope to collaborate with Republicans on police reform

President Biden meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus on police reform is discussed by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who attended the Thursday meeting. "We're really starting to generate and hopefully collaborate with Republicans that understand that all Americans deserve public safety and all Americans deserve to have the confidence that they won't lose their loved ones beaten to death on the streets of America," she tells The ReidOut.Feb. 3, 2023.
MSNBC

Activists call for legislation to support policing changes following death of Tyre Nichols

Rev. Al Sharpton, president of the National Action Network, and Maya Wiley, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, talk with Alex Wagner about how the United States should respond to the tragic death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police and why cultural change needs to be backed up by legislation.Feb. 2, 2023.
MSNBC

Rep. Omar: They don’t think Muslims, refugees in America can appropriately criticize U.S. policy

Rep. Ilhan Omar comments as Republicans continue their apparent revenge on Democrats, this time working to deny her a seat on the Foreign Affairs Committee. "You have to remember the Foreign Affairs Committee is not about rubber stamping whatever the foreign policy of whatever administration is. It's about oversight. It's about critique,” Rep. Omar tells Joy Reid.Feb. 2, 2023.

