CNN's Van Jones says Tyre Nichols' death might have been 'driven by racism' despite Black cops being charged
CNN's Van Jones raised eyebrows on social media for suggesting racism may have led to the death of Tyre Nichols despite five Black police officers being charged.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Kamala Harris Honors Tyre Nichols At His Funeral & Calls For Police Reform: He ‘Should’ve Been Safe’
Vice President Kamala Harris honored Tyre Nichols as she spoke at his funeral at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis on Wednesday, February 1. Harris was brought on stage by Rev. Al Sharpton who delivered the eulogy for Nichols. The vice president once again called on congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, as she had in her first statement after the footage of Nichols being beaten by police was released.
Trump says public education taken over by ‘pink-haired communists,’ plans to give power back to parents
Former President Trump’s education plan warns that the "major problem" is "pink-haired communists teaching our kids'" and vowed to restore power back to parents.
Black cops aren’t colorblind – they’re infected by the same anti-Black bias as American society
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Once again, Americans are left reeling from the horror of video footage showing police brutalizing an unarmed Black man who later died. Some details in the latest case of extreme police violence were gut-wrenchingly familiar: a police traffic stop of a Black...
MSNBC
Antonia Hylton: Family of Tyre Nichols wants his life to take on national level of meaning
NBC News correspondent Antonia Hylton and civil rights attorney David Henderson discuss the funeral held today for Tyre Nichols and what the path forward for justice isFeb. 1, 2023.
Opportunity emerges for white privilege discussions: Census reforms improve representation of multiculturalism
DEARBORN, MI. - The Biden administration has proposed significant changes to the forms used for the 2030 census and federal government surveys, which are intended to reflect better how Latinos and people of Middle Eastern or North African descent are counted in statistics across the United States.
MSNBC
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee on Biden meeting: We hope to collaborate with Republicans on police reform
President Biden meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus on police reform is discussed by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who attended the Thursday meeting. "We're really starting to generate and hopefully collaborate with Republicans that understand that all Americans deserve public safety and all Americans deserve to have the confidence that they won't lose their loved ones beaten to death on the streets of America," she tells The ReidOut.Feb. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Activists call for legislation to support policing changes following death of Tyre Nichols
Rev. Al Sharpton, president of the National Action Network, and Maya Wiley, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, talk with Alex Wagner about how the United States should respond to the tragic death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police and why cultural change needs to be backed up by legislation.Feb. 2, 2023.
MSNBC
Hunter Biden requests investigation into Trump allies over alleged theft of laptop data
After years of attacks from the GOP, lawyers for Hunter Biden are requesting an investigation into former President Trump’s allies, saying they trafficked in stolen information from the president’s son’s laptop. NBC News’ Kristen Welker and Yamiche Alcindor have the details. Feb. 2, 2023.
MSNBC
Rep. Omar: They don’t think Muslims, refugees in America can appropriately criticize U.S. policy
Rep. Ilhan Omar comments as Republicans continue their apparent revenge on Democrats, this time working to deny her a seat on the Foreign Affairs Committee. "You have to remember the Foreign Affairs Committee is not about rubber stamping whatever the foreign policy of whatever administration is. It's about oversight. It's about critique,” Rep. Omar tells Joy Reid.Feb. 2, 2023.
Washington Examiner
State of Our Union: Biden and the Democratic Party have lost control of crime
The crime surge that followed the Black Lives Matter riots in the summer of 2020 has continued unabated in many major American cities. In some, the issue has only become worse. Los Angeles, New York City, and San Francisco were among the cities that reported an increase in crime in...
