WREG

Memphis restaurants shows support for Tyre Nichols’ family after funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the South, food is love, and there was plenty to go around at Tyre Nichols’ repast Wednesday at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe in the Edge District. Family, friends, and supporters greeted his parents with comforting hugs and warm embraces following his funeral. “Everybody coming from all over the world representing and […]
Chicago Defender

FUNERAL FOR TYRE NICHOLS TO BE HELD IN MEMPHIS THIS WEDNESDAY AS CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER REV. AL SHARPTON DELIVERS EULOGY, ATTORNEY BEN CRUMP TO ISSUE NATIONAL CALL FOR JUSTICE

Services at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, Led by Rev. J. Lawrence Turner, Come as Nation Mourns 29-year-old Black Man Brutally Beaten to Death by Police. Tyre Nichols will be laid to rest at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church this Wednesday as the nation grieves the death of the 29-year-old, whose brutal beating at the hands of police officers was captured on horrific body camera footage. Rev. Al Sharpton, the Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), will eulogize Nichols at the request of the family, as attorney Ben Crump will deliver a call to action in a service led by Rev. J. Lawrence Turner.
Bryan College Station Eagle

7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two more Memphis police officers have been disciplined and three emergency responders fired in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, officials said Monday, widening the circle of punishment for the shocking display of police brutality after video showed many more people failed to help him beyond the five officers accused of beating him to death.
WREG

Body found on Jackson Avenue in Nutbush

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call Thursday and found an unresponsive man on Jackson Avenue. Police confirmed that a man was found on the 3700 block of Jackson in Nutbush around 2:30 a.m. and was taken to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead. This is a developing story and will be […]
Tennessee Tribune

Breaking News: Rev. Sharpton to Deliver Eulogy for Tyre Nichols Funeral in Memphis

WREG

Man dead after shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead on Sunday after a shooting in Whitehaven. Police arrived on the scene of the 4600 block of Mill Stream Drive in response to a shooting. Police said they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. MPD said the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police […]
WREG

Armed robbery shakes up Cooper Young neighbors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired and a man robbed in an early-evening robbery on a street in Cooper-Young. According to a police report, the robbery happened on Oliver near Cox around 7 p.m. Monday. A man told police he was walking on the sidewalk when a black, four-door car pulled up next to him. […]
rolling out

15 months after Young Dolph tragedy, Memphis back in national news

You’re riding down Airways Boulevard when you see the sign. As you pull into the parking lot, you see a wall of tributes that read “RIP Dolph.” Inside Makedas Cookies is a corner dedicated to Young Dolph, the famed rapper who died as a victim of a drive-by shooting at the store in November 2021. At that time, Makedas Cookies went from a Memphis staple to a hip-hop landmark.
WREG

Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
The Associated Press

Live updates | Funeral for Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Live Updates on the funeral for Tyre Nichols (all times local): 3:15 p.m. Many mourners wiped away tears as Tyre Nichols ′ sisters, brothers and parents shared their memories at the funeral of the Black man who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers. Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, said her faith has given her some comfort in the weeks since his killing.
