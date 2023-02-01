Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Black Atlantans Terrorized by Memphis PD Chief’s Old Unit Speak Out: ‘They’d Beat Your Ass’
When the video of Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating by Memphis police was released to the public a week ago, many—including Nichols’ family—applauded Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis’ swift action in firing the officers involved in his beating, calling it a blueprint for police accountability moving forward.
WATCH LIVE: Tyre Nichols’ funeral service in Memphis
Live video of Tyre Nichols’ funeral from Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee.
Memphis restaurants shows support for Tyre Nichols’ family after funeral
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the South, food is love, and there was plenty to go around at Tyre Nichols’ repast Wednesday at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe in the Edge District. Family, friends, and supporters greeted his parents with comforting hugs and warm embraces following his funeral. “Everybody coming from all over the world representing and […]
Watch Tyre Nichols’ Funeral: Live Stream Options To View Homegoing Service Online From Memphis
Here are multiple live-streaming options to watch Tyre Nichols' funeral as it happens at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis. The post Watch Tyre Nichols’ Funeral: Live Stream Options To View Homegoing Service Online From Memphis appeared first on NewsOne.
FUNERAL FOR TYRE NICHOLS TO BE HELD IN MEMPHIS THIS WEDNESDAY AS CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER REV. AL SHARPTON DELIVERS EULOGY, ATTORNEY BEN CRUMP TO ISSUE NATIONAL CALL FOR JUSTICE
Services at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, Led by Rev. J. Lawrence Turner, Come as Nation Mourns 29-year-old Black Man Brutally Beaten to Death by Police. Tyre Nichols will be laid to rest at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church this Wednesday as the nation grieves the death of the 29-year-old, whose brutal beating at the hands of police officers was captured on horrific body camera footage. Rev. Al Sharpton, the Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), will eulogize Nichols at the request of the family, as attorney Ben Crump will deliver a call to action in a service led by Rev. J. Lawrence Turner.
Bryan College Station Eagle
7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two more Memphis police officers have been disciplined and three emergency responders fired in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, officials said Monday, widening the circle of punishment for the shocking display of police brutality after video showed many more people failed to help him beyond the five officers accused of beating him to death.
Body found on Jackson Avenue in Nutbush
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call Thursday and found an unresponsive man on Jackson Avenue. Police confirmed that a man was found on the 3700 block of Jackson in Nutbush around 2:30 a.m. and was taken to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead. This is a developing story and will be […]
Tennessee Tribune
Breaking News: Rev. Sharpton to Deliver Eulogy for Tyre Nichols Funeral in Memphis
Memphis, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Tyre Nichols will be laid to rest at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church this Wednesday as the nation grieves the death of the 29-year-old, whose brutal beating at the hands of police officers was captured on horrific body camera footage. Rev. Al Sharpton, the Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), will eulogize Nichols at the request of the family, as attorney Ben Crump will deliver a call to action in a service led by Rev. J. Lawrence Turner.
Man dead after shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead on Sunday after a shooting in Whitehaven. Police arrived on the scene of the 4600 block of Mill Stream Drive in response to a shooting. Police said they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. MPD said the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police […]
19-year-old recalls encounter with MPD’s SCORPION Unit months before Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — All eyes are on the Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit after the death of Tyre Nichols. Now, more people who say they were also victims of overly aggressive officers assigned to that unit are coming forward. Maurice Chalmers-Stokes prefers not to show his face out of fear of retaliation, but he […]
Memphis to Gather in Grief at Tyre Nichols’ Funeral
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For days, the circumstances in which Tyre Nichols died — after he was pummeled and kicked and pepper-sprayed by Memphis police officers — have spurred sorrow and anger across the country.
One dead, police officer in ‘critical condition’ after shooting at Memphis library
UPDATES: This story has been updated with the names of the injured officer and the deceased man. See details below. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One person is dead and a Memphis police officer was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Poplar-White Station library in East Memphis, police say. Memphis Police responded to […]
4 of the 5 officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death had prior violations at work
Five officers have been indicted over the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Four of them had previously been disciplined by the Memphis police department for car crashes, excessive force and more.
Video contradicts initial police report in Tyre Nichols arrest
CNN's Shimon Prokupecz reports that video of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols is at odds with the initial police report from the Memphis officers involved.
Armed robbery shakes up Cooper Young neighbors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired and a man robbed in an early-evening robbery on a street in Cooper-Young. According to a police report, the robbery happened on Oliver near Cox around 7 p.m. Monday. A man told police he was walking on the sidewalk when a black, four-door car pulled up next to him. […]
Tyre Nichols: Church interrupted as 200 men recite a Brotherhood Creed
“Shameful” is how Pastor Wilbur T. Purvis III describes the police beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, TN. Purvis was so affected that he halted worship services to lead a Brotherhood Creed accompanied by hundreds of men in the church Sunday.
15 months after Young Dolph tragedy, Memphis back in national news
You’re riding down Airways Boulevard when you see the sign. As you pull into the parking lot, you see a wall of tributes that read “RIP Dolph.” Inside Makedas Cookies is a corner dedicated to Young Dolph, the famed rapper who died as a victim of a drive-by shooting at the store in November 2021. At that time, Makedas Cookies went from a Memphis staple to a hip-hop landmark.
Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
Memphis police chief is Durham’s former police chief: What Durham city leaders said about her impact on use of force numbers
Davis, who currently serves as Memphis' police chief, used to serve as Durham's police chief.
Live updates | Funeral for Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Live Updates on the funeral for Tyre Nichols (all times local): 3:15 p.m. Many mourners wiped away tears as Tyre Nichols ′ sisters, brothers and parents shared their memories at the funeral of the Black man who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers. Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, said her faith has given her some comfort in the weeks since his killing.
