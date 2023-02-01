Jen Cloher shares new single ‘My Witch’ with enthralling music video featuring Georgia Maq, Alice Skye & more

Read full article on original website
Paramore’s upcoming album ‘This Is Why’ has leaked
Paramore’s first album in 6 years, ‘This Is Why’ has now leaked. The full album is available online to stream. Twitter account @hasitleaked recently posted a link to their site, claiming Paramore’s first album in six years, This Is Why, has now leaked only 5 days before its release on February 10th.
Alex Lahey announces third album, ‘The Answer Is Always Yes’
After returning late last year for her first national headline tour in three years, Alex Lahey is entering 2023 with a brand-new album. The acclaimed Aussie singer-songwriter has announced The Answer Is Always Yes, the eagerly-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s The Best of Luck Club, which was her second top 40 album in her home country.
Yung Gravy enlists top local hip hop talent for Australian tour
Rick Astley definitely isn’t coming, but Yung Gravy has added a wealth of Australian talent to his upcoming tour of the country. The viral sensation revealed late last year that he would be touring Australia and New Zealand in 2023, even adding a second and final Sydney show due to overwhelming demand. The breakout rapper sold out his initial Sydney and Melbourne dates in less than one week.
Here’s where you can attend Paramore album listening parties in Australia
Paramore are really spoiling their global fans this week. After just announcing a pair of Australian pop-up stores, the beloved pop-punk trio have also confirmed two special listening parties for their new album. Hayley Williams and co. took to social media to reveal the surprise event for their imminent album,...
The Groovin the Moo 2023 lineup is here
The Groovin the Moo 2023 lineup is officially here. The iconic Aussie festival is returning in April and May, with tickets to all dates going on sale next Tuesday, February 7th at 12pm local time (see full details below). And the newly announced lineup has a little something to suit...
25-year-old triple j unearthed star killed in horror car accident
Triple j unearthed star Odetta Maxwell has died after crashing her car which rolled into nearby scrubland in Adelaide. The horror crash happened at about 11am on Tuesday, and Odetta was able to climb out of the car after it rolled, and was flown to Royal Adelaide Hospital but sadly passed away from her injuries on Wednesday, as per Daily Mail Australia.
Celebrities who died in January 2023
This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
Bluesfest 2023 adds 18 more artists to lineup
As the festival edges ever closer, Bluesfest has added another stellar collection of artists to its already packed 2023 lineup. 18 new acts have been announced today, including ‘European royalty’ Dami Im, who saw her hit song, ‘Sound of Silence’, chart around the world, and viral sensations Steve’n’Seagulls.
King Stingray on Fed Live, their massive 2022, and future plans
To call the year King Stingray had in 2022 a success would be an understatement: almost overnight, the self-styled Yolŋu surf rock outfit became one of the most celebrated bands in the country. Their self-titled debut album reached number six on the ARIA Albums Chart, and earned King Stingray...
You won’t break my soul: will Beyoncé come to Australia?
The world had been expecting its arrival but it was still a relief to fans when Beyoncé confirmed her world tour earlier this week. Just days out from the Grammy Awards, the pop superstar decided to take over the headlines, confirming on social media that 2023 would see her undergo a huge year of touring.
MAFS alum Mishel Karen on the catfishing scam that lost her $70,000
MAFS alum Mishel Karen has opened up about being conned out of over $70,000 on a financial trading scam. The mum of two, and OnlyFans star, told Daily Mail Australia that she was wooed by a fake romance, and handed over $77,000 dollars. Furthermore, she encouraged family members to invest their money too, totalling the loss up to $150,000.
Curtis Stone reveals what James Corden was like as a restaurant guest
Australian chef Curtis Stone has revealed what TV host and disgraced restaurant guest James Corden was like as a patron at one of his establishments. Back in October last year, Corden made headlines after restauranteur Keith McNally, claimed he had been “extremely nasty” to his restaurant staff at Balthazar on two separate occasions.
MAFS star Claire has previously dated another reality star
It goes without saying that the reality TV world is small – most contestants have either dated or know someone from within the bubble. So, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that Claire from this year’s MAFS is romantically linked to a reality star.
MAFS groom Cam ‘shamed’ his bride Lyndall for her cystic fibrosis
Taking a break from the Bronte-Harrison drama to focus on Cam, another groom who has done something questionable on MAFS. Bronte and Harrison’s drama may have eclipsed the new season of MAFS, but it doesn’t mean that other couples aren’t giving them a run for their money. As reported by So Dramatic!, groom Cam Woods is raising eyebrows for shaming his bride Lyndall Grace for having cystic fibrosis.
Brooke Blurton reveals Konrad Bien was meant to be on The Bachelors
Former The Bachelorette Brooke Blurton has revealed that Konrad Bien-Stephen, who competed on her season, was supposed to be one of The Bachelors leads this year. Brooke dropped the bombshell on this week’s episode of Not So PG while talking about the three leads, Felix, Jed and Thomas, and told her co-host Matty Mills that Konrad was scouted for the role before he started dating Abbie Chatfield.
Sam Neil issues a warning against romance scams using his name
Sam Neil, Jurassic Park actor, has issued a warning to his fans on Instagram to beware of romance scams using his name. Sam Neil has apparently realized that scammers who impersonate celebrities, and all manners of people, exist on the internet. A number of accounts imitating his likeness and image can be found on Instagram and apparently, they are scamming his followers.
‘The Bachelor’ star Felix took a dig at Jess on his Hinge profile
The Bachelor star Felix is giving love another shot on Hinge… and telling everyone how he feels about Jess through his profile. The show might have ended, but the drama goes on. Days after (one) of his leading ladies, Jess, was spotted with a new man, The Bachelor star Felix was seen on Hinge – and his profile belied his feelings about on his screen romance on the show.
