Waco, TX

baylorlariat.com

What to Do in Waco: Feb. 4 – 9

Waco Family and Faith International Film Festival | Feb. 2-4 | Event times vary | Locations vary | Admission prices vary | The Waco Family and Faith Film Festival provides a spotlight for local, student and international filmmakers through red carpet events and special screenings. Waco Downtown Farmers Market |...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Eight home games highlight 2023 Baylor football schedule

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor football will play a school-record eight home games and open the first four weeks at McLane Stadium, as part of the 2023 schedule, released on Tuesday by the Big 12 Conference. The Bears will open the 2023 season on Sept. 2, hosting Texas State at...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

BFSA offers strategies for education during Black History Month

Throughout Black History Month, the Baylor Black Faculty and Staff Association encourages everyone in the Baylor community to offer their support by attending events such as a walk-through library exhibit and pursuing opportunities to educate themselves. Dr. Geoffrey Griggs, the association's president and assistant director of multicultural affairs, said even...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Black Student Union strives to spread awareness, influence on campus

In the 1950s, Baylor opened its doors to Black students. Many alumni were supportive of the decision of the integration of students, according to a HESA Baylor History Project. "'We have been particularly concerned that Baylor apparently has not moved as quickly toward integration as many other institutions have done,'"...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Mark your calendar: Black History Month events at Baylor, in Waco

February is Black History Month, so this month, Baylor and the city of Waco are hosting several events to celebrate Black history in the United States. There are many online options to celebrate Black History Month that can be found through Baylor Connect. Feb. 5 | 3 p.m. | "The...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Alumnus painting sparks collection celebrating diversity at Baylor

It only takes a flame to start a fire. For Dr. Heidi Hornik, chair of the department of art and art history, it only takes a painting to start a collection. Hanging on the wall of her office in the Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center is the painting that started it all.
KWTX

Temple High School loses power

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple High School is currently without power, reports the Temple Independent School District. The Temple ISD school was told by Oncor that power would be restored before school began at 9:15 a.m. Feb. 2. "At this time, they are estimating that it may be 11:00 a.m....
TEMPLE, TX
baylorlariat.com

Breaking News: Classes to continue remotely for all of Wednesday

Baylor is shifting to online instruction for all of Wednesday as the temperature continues to drop significantly and Waco continues to be under icy conditions. Baylor sent a "Baylor Alert" Tuesday afternoon, announcing campus will shift to remote instruction and telework all day on Wednesday. "The National Weather...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Choir director shines African spirit, joy on Waco

When attendees walk into First Presbyterian Church Waco as the Angaza choir performs, their eyes and ears are met with harmonic voices joined in song and joyous dancing. These unique and lively shows are put on by Texas's very first African community choir, the second in the United States, made up of Baylor students and Wacoans.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

'Stories of the Streets' podcast gives voice to Waco community

During the summer of 2020, the Black Lives Matter movement gained momentum and several non profit and social justice groups in Waco were formed. Waco locals De'Viar Woodson and Jasmine Bledsoe co-host the "Stories of the Streets" podcast with the help of Change Waco, a non profit focused on racial equity and local criminal justice, The New Black Collective, a local no profit that teaches financial literacy and Rogue Media Network, a local podcast production company.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Road to Rwanda: Baylor CSD department looks to expand its relationships

During the Wintermester, faculty and students from the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders traveled to Rwanda to complete clinical studies as part of a new relationship between Baylor's health programs and Africa New Life Ministries. The trip spanned from Jan. 3 to Jan. 14 and included an array...
B106

Avoid These 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas, '1' Is Closer Than You Think

It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
TEXAS STATE

