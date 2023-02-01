Read full article on original website
NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Texas Tech
No. 11 Baylor will look for a bounce-back win by knocking off visiting Texas Tech for the second time in a little more than two weeks on Saturday in Waco, Texas.
Sarah Andrews’ lights-out day leads BU women’s basketball past Kansas, 77-73
Due to frigid conditions, the Baylor women’s basketball team had a feeling it would be hard for folks to come out and support it on Wednesday night. The Bears had the University of Kansas on deck and only 1,157 fans were able to show up. For reference, the Ferrell...
What to Do in Waco: Feb. 4 – 9
Waco Family and Faith International Film Festival | Feb. 2-4 | Event times vary | Locations vary | Admission prices vary | The Waco Family and Faith Film Festival provides a spotlight for local, student and international filmmakers through red carpet events and special screenings. Waco Downtown Farmers Market |...
Eight home games highlight 2023 Baylor football schedule
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor football will play a school-record eight home games and open the first four weeks at McLane Stadium, as part of the 2023 schedule, released on Tuesday by the Big 12 Conference. The Bears will open the 2023 season on Sept. 2, hosting Texas State at...
BFSA offers strategies for education during Black History Month
Throughout Black History Month, the Baylor Black Faculty and Staff Association encourages everyone in the Baylor community to offer their support by attending events such as a walk-through library exhibit and pursuing opportunities to educate themselves. Dr. Geoffrey Griggs, the association’s president and assistant director of multicultural affairs, said even...
Black Student Union strives to spread awareness, influence on campus
In the 1950s, Baylor opened its doors to Black students. Many alumni were supportive of the decision of the integration of students, according to a HESA Baylor History Project. “‘We have been particularly concerned that Baylor apparently has not moved as quickly toward integration as many other institutions have done,'”...
Priority running back target Kewan Lacy talks Baylor, recent visit to Waco
ARLINGTON, Texas—Holding 28 offers from the likes of college footballs best programs including Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, TCU, and.
No. 24 Baylor women’s golf battles chilling conditions, maintains big spring goals
When No. 24 Baylor women’s golf traveled to Gold Canyon, Ariz., for the Match in the Desert on Jan. 23, it thought it’d get warm temperatures. It didn’t take long for head coach Jay Goble and the team to find out it was not exactly comfortable weather at Superstition Mountain Golf Club.
‘Divine Nine’ sororities, fraternities provide lifelong community for members
The Divine Nine sororities and fraternities, seven of which are active on Baylor’s campus, have provided a sisterhood and brotherhood promoted through service and a sense of belonging. Many of the Divine Nine organizations were founded at Howard University in 1930 at a time when Black students were not...
Mark your calendar: Black History Month events at Baylor, in Waco
February is Black History Month, so this month, Baylor and the city of Waco are hosting several events to celebrate Black history in the United States. There are many online options to celebrate Black History Month that can be found through Baylor Connect. Feb. 5 | 3 p.m. | “The...
Alumnus painting sparks collection celebrating diversity at Baylor
It only takes a flame to start a fire. For Dr. Heidi Hornik, chair of the department of art and art history, it only takes a painting to start a collection. Hanging on the wall of her office in the Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center is the painting that started it all.
BARC continues journey to help students recover from addiction, improves along the way
There’s a place on campus for students who are recovering from addiction, are seeking advice on future career paths, are looking for recovery-friendly organization and support group among the Baylor community, and that is the Beauchamp Addiction Recovery Center (BARC). The BARC is a resource for students who may...
Temple High School loses power
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple High School is currently without power, reports the Temple Independent School District. The Temple ISD school was told by Oncor that power would be restored before school began at 9:15 a.m. Feb. 2. “At this time, they are estimating that it may be 11:00 a.m....
Breaking News: Classes to continue remotely for all of Wednesday
Baylor is shifting to online instruction for all of Wednesday as the temperature continues to drop significantly and Waco continues to be under icy conditions. Baylor sent a “Baylor Alert” Tuesday afternoon, announcing campus will shift to remote instruction and telework all day on Wednesday. “The National Weather...
Choir director shines African spirit, joy on Waco
When attendees walk into First Presbyterian Church Waco as the Angaza choir performs, their eyes and ears are met with harmonic voices joined in song and joyous dancing. These unique and lively shows are put on by Texas’s very first African community choir, the second in the United States, made up of Baylor students and Wacoans.
‘Stories of the Streets’ podcast gives voice to Waco community
During the summer of 2020, the Black Lives Matter movement gained momentum and several non profit and social justice groups in Waco were formed. Waco locals De’Viar Woodson and Jasmine Bledsoe co-host the “Stories of the Streets” podcast with the help of Change Waco, a non profit focused on racial equity and local criminal justice, The New Black Collective, a local no profit that teaches financial literacy and Rogue Media Network, a local podcast production company.
Did you win? $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Central Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) - Well, there are some players in the Super Bowl to root for even if they aren't Dallas Cowboys, but did you know both Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts played high school football in the Lone Star State?
Road to Rwanda: Baylor CSD department looks to expand its relationships
During the Wintermester, faculty and students from the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders traveled to Rwanda to complete clinical studies as part of a new relationship between Baylor’s health programs and Africa New Life Ministries. The trip spanned from Jan. 3 to Jan. 14 and included an array...
Avoid These 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think
It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
4th arrest made in murder of Stanley Wilcox, missing Waco man whose body was found near Baylor
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Waco Police on Monday, Jan. 30 announced Alijah Benson, 19, was arrested on Jan. 27 for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence in connection to the murder of Stanley Wilcox. Special Crimes Detectives learned the murder suspects in the case -...
