wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Filemons Mexican Food

A new restaurant has opened in the former Sorrel’s Jamaican Food and Next Level Cafe space at 3802 E. Harry. It’s Filemon’s Mexican Food and according to their Facebook profile, it’s where you can find the most authentic Mexican food in Kansas. =================. 3802 E Harry...
wichitaonthecheap.com

Date Night Ideas under $20 and under $30 in Wichita

Not all special dates have to be expensive dinners. Here is a list of creative ways to have a special night. Wichita has a lot to offer for couples of all ages and hitting up these local locations makes it much more special. In this article you will find:. 15...
wichitabyeb.com

Catching a game at Jumbo’s Beef & Brew

We were in northeast Wichita one afternoon and looking for a place to catch a game. It feels like there isn’t a ton of options the farther north you go. For example, north Woodlawn feels pretty deserted. But as we kept driving further north, we passed by Jumbo’s Beef & Brew. It’s a place we’ve been to multiple times, but for whatever reason, we forgot they had a bar and a big television so that’s where we dropped by for some apps, drinks, and a game.
wichitabyeb.com

The bin store craze continues with Bin Shop’n opening this weekend

If you’ve been following the bin store craze, it’s time to add another to the list with the arrival of Bin Shop’n coming to Towne West Square. Bin stores have been on the rise nationally and locally, receiving overstock or returned items from places like Amazon, Target and other big box stores. According to the press release, Bin Shop’n takes pride in the way they receive, sort, and process items, ensuring a quality customer experience. Items are pre-sorted at their Hutchinson, Kansas warehouse and then distributed to their store locations. This process ensures that each store location is getting a balanced variety of the items they sell. Bin Shop’n also assembles furniture items to ensure there are no broken, damaged, or missing pieces.
wichitabyeb.com

Yuengling arrives in Wichita in less than a week

Back in October, it was announced that Yuengling Brewery was making their way to the Midwest. “America’s Oldest Brewery”, found mostly on the East Coast, announced they would be arriving in Wichita in early 2023. That arrival is days away. The official drop date for Yuengling in...
wichitabyeb.com

Newest Sbarro is now open at 37th and Maize

The newest Sbarro has opened inside the 37th and Maize Kwik Shop at 3750 N. Maize Road. It’s the latest location for the national pizza chain that is being placed into Kwik Shops all over the city. If you’ve never been, Sbarro is a chain that used to be...
wichitabyeb.com

The Wichita Buzz: Vol. 1 Issue 2

Happy Friday! It’s February 3, and we’re here with our new recap of what’s taken place in Wichita over the past week. Can you believe we are already 1/12th through the year?. The Wichita Buzz is split into three major parts. Love. Laugh. Learn. We will be...
KWCH.com

Watch: Backyard chickens alleviate egg-price concern for Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When it comes to budgeting for food, a challenge persists when it comes to the elevated price of a kitchen staple. Despite a recent drop in USDA prices, based on sales to large buyers, what consumers are paying for eggs is still more than triple what they were two years ago.
wichitabyeb.com

Señor Burgers closes permanently a week after they open

According to the National Restaurant Association, one in three restaurants won’t survive their first year. After doing more research, I wasn’t able to find any statistical data on restaurants that close in the first week because that’s essentially what Señor Burgers did. The fast food Mexican...
wichitabyeb.com

China Star Super Buffet where the commercials are better than the food

It’s time I start to revisit many of the Chinese buffets around town. One of the more well-known ones around town thanks to their silly and hilarious commercials is China Star Super Buffet. If you’ve never watched them, set some time aside and enjoy the goodness here. =================
