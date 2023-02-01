Read full article on original website
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Filemons Mexican Food
A new restaurant has opened in the former Sorrel’s Jamaican Food and Next Level Cafe space at 3802 E. Harry. It’s Filemon’s Mexican Food and according to their Facebook profile, it’s where you can find the most authentic Mexican food in Kansas. =================. 3802 E Harry...
Uno Mas Fresh Mex owner has ‘different options on the table’ for 13th and Tyler site
Diners trying to eat at the west-side restaurant have been disappointed to find a closed sign for the past three weeks, and they’re wondering if that’s permanent or not.
wichitaonthecheap.com
Date Night Ideas under $20 and under $30 in Wichita
Not all special dates have to be expensive dinners. Here is a list of creative ways to have a special night. Wichita has a lot to offer for couples of all ages and hitting up these local locations makes it much more special. In this article you will find:. 15...
wichitabyeb.com
Catching a game at Jumbo’s Beef & Brew
We were in northeast Wichita one afternoon and looking for a place to catch a game. It feels like there isn’t a ton of options the farther north you go. For example, north Woodlawn feels pretty deserted. But as we kept driving further north, we passed by Jumbo’s Beef & Brew. It’s a place we’ve been to multiple times, but for whatever reason, we forgot they had a bar and a big television so that’s where we dropped by for some apps, drinks, and a game.
wichitabyeb.com
Local coffee shop, Caffe Americana, will close at the end of the month
After about a year and a half in business, the locally owned coffee shop and bakery, Caffe Americana, is set to close. Located inside Towne West Square, owner Ryan Goebel took a leap and started his own business. Since he’s been open, he has served about 10,000 people. I...
wichitabyeb.com
The bin store craze continues with Bin Shop’n opening this weekend
If you’ve been following the bin store craze, it’s time to add another to the list with the arrival of Bin Shop’n coming to Towne West Square. Bin stores have been on the rise nationally and locally, receiving overstock or returned items from places like Amazon, Target and other big box stores. According to the press release, Bin Shop’n takes pride in the way they receive, sort, and process items, ensuring a quality customer experience. Items are pre-sorted at their Hutchinson, Kansas warehouse and then distributed to their store locations. This process ensures that each store location is getting a balanced variety of the items they sell. Bin Shop’n also assembles furniture items to ensure there are no broken, damaged, or missing pieces.
wichitabyeb.com
Yuengling arrives in Wichita in less than a week
Back in October, it was announced that Yuengling Brewery was making their way to the Midwest. “America’s Oldest Brewery”, found mostly on the East Coast, announced they would be arriving in Wichita in early 2023. That arrival is days away. The official drop date for Yuengling in...
wichitabyeb.com
Newest Sbarro is now open at 37th and Maize
The newest Sbarro has opened inside the 37th and Maize Kwik Shop at 3750 N. Maize Road. It’s the latest location for the national pizza chain that is being placed into Kwik Shops all over the city. If you’ve never been, Sbarro is a chain that used to be...
Small castle-like diner could be yours for free, but you’ll have to move it from a small Kansas town
A small castle-like diner in the midwest could be yours for free, but you'll have to move it.
wichitabyeb.com
The Wichita Buzz: Vol. 1 Issue 2
Happy Friday! It’s February 3, and we’re here with our new recap of what’s taken place in Wichita over the past week. Can you believe we are already 1/12th through the year?. The Wichita Buzz is split into three major parts. Love. Laugh. Learn. We will be...
KWCH.com
Watch: Backyard chickens alleviate egg-price concern for Wichita man
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When it comes to budgeting for food, a challenge persists when it comes to the elevated price of a kitchen staple. Despite a recent drop in USDA prices, based on sales to large buyers, what consumers are paying for eggs is still more than triple what they were two years ago.
wichitabyeb.com
Who wants a pre-fab diner building for the low price of free? There’s one in Douglass, KS
There is a website called Cheap Old Houses and they scour new real estate listings daily, coast to coast, searching for cheap old homes and buildings for sale for under $120k. They then handpick the most beautiful of the bunch and share them with you. One of the latest listings...
wichitabyeb.com
Señor Burgers closes permanently a week after they open
According to the National Restaurant Association, one in three restaurants won’t survive their first year. After doing more research, I wasn’t able to find any statistical data on restaurants that close in the first week because that’s essentially what Señor Burgers did. The fast food Mexican...
Several injured in a crash on U.S. 54 west of Wichita
Several people were injured in a crash between a Chevy pickup and a semi west of Wichita on Thursday.
KAKE TV
Laura Kelly announces Integra Technologies expansion, will bring nearly 2,000 jobs to Wichita
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Kelly has announced that Integra Technologies will be opening an expansion in Wichita. The semiconductor manufacturing plant will bring nearly 2,000 jobs to Wichita. Kelly called the expansion the "second biggest economic development in Kansas history." “Kansas is stepping up to help resolve a national...
These are the best and worst nursing homes near Wichita, according to federal ratings
Here’s how to research facilities and what to know about the federal government’s rating system.
wichitabyeb.com
China Star Super Buffet where the commercials are better than the food
It’s time I start to revisit many of the Chinese buffets around town. One of the more well-known ones around town thanks to their silly and hilarious commercials is China Star Super Buffet. If you’ve never watched them, set some time aside and enjoy the goodness here. =================
Restaurant inspections: Mice, black specks in cheese, dead bugs, grimy grill in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KAKE TV
'They say it's not our problem': Wichita man facing thousands in repairs after AT&T line drilled through sewage pipe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - David Smith has owned a small rental house in a quiet west Wichita neighborhood for 15 years and has never had a problem – until now. "We received a bill from them on sewer problems where they had to clean for the tune of over $450," said Smith.
4 injured in a crash on K-96 in northeast Wichita
Three people were injured Thursday morning in a crash on westbound Kansas Highway 96 and Hydraulic.
