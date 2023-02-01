Read full article on original website
Ethereum restaking protocol EigenLayer is raising $50 million
EigenLayer, an Ethereum restaking protocol, is raising $50 million in Series A funding, sources tell The Block. The round looks set to give the startup a $250 million post-money equity valuation and a $500 million token valuation. EigenLayer, an Ethereum restaking protocol that is yet to launch, is raising $50...
This week in markets: Bitcoin remains above $23,000 while crypto stocks stay in the red
Bitcoin kicks off the weekend above $23,400. It’s traded above $23,000 most of the week. Meanwhile, crypto stocks were in the red at market close on Friday. Both bitcoin and ether have remained steady heading into the weekend. The two cryptocurrencies declined on Friday as a result of a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report.
Crypto market continues to rise, while Silvergate shares seesaw after probe report
Bitcoin jumped mid-day to $24,100, only to fall back down to $23,500 around 5:20 p.m EST. Silvergate dived 21% in post-market trading after a report that the company was facing a fraud probe. It had risen as much as 38% in normal trading hours after fund manager State Street disclosed a 9.3% stake in the crypto friendly bank.
January NFT data wrap: ETH volumes rise nearly 50% as BAYC leads blue-chip brand expansion
NFT trading volumes rose in January, painting a more optimistic picture as the year kicks off. Yuga Labs’s Sewer Pass and Doodles next iteration seem to have given blue chip collections a ticket to higher prices. The year kicked off with NFT trading volumes giving digital-asset enthusiasts a reason...
Biggest stories of past week: A damning report on Celsius, UK crypto regulation and more
Here are some of The Block’s biggest stories from the past week. Two major reports were released. One from the UK government on crypto regulation and another from Celsius’s bankruptcy examiner. Meanwhile, battles in the crypto community played out over sidechains and cross-chains. This week was packed full...
Solana DeFi lender Everlend Finance shuts down its app citing liquidity crunch
Everlend Finance has shut down its lending app and advised users to withdraw their funds. The Solana DeFi lender blamed the current liquidity crunch in the market as the reason for its decision. Solana-based DeFi lending protocol Everlend Finance has shut down its app platform, despite having sufficient runway to...
Metis aims to simplify crypto adoption with Banxa integration
Metis has integrated with fiat-to-crypto gateway Banxa, reducing the complexity of onboarding to the Ethereum Layer 2. The move aims to make cryptocurrency more user-friendly and accessible for the next wave of adopters. Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution Metis has integrated with crypto payment gateway Banxa, enabling Metis users to...
Bitcoin, ether slip as unexpectedly strong US jobs report signals continued rate hikes
Bitcoin and ether were down more than 2% over the previous 24 hours at about 9:40 a.m. EST, with the former trading at $23,393 and the latter around $1,641. Cryptocurrencies and traditional markets slid as the U.S. jobs report numbers more than doubled estimates. Bitcoin and ether were down more...
Bitcoin mining firm Marathon Digital sold 1,500 BTC in January
Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital reported that it sold 1,500 BTC last month. “With bitcoin production increasing and becoming more consistent, we made the strategic decision to sell some of our bitcoin, as previously planned, to cover some of our operating expenses and for general corporate purposes,” CEO Fred Thiel said in a statement.
Pantera exec Joey Krug leaves crypto investment firm: CoinDesk
Joey Krug, the co-chief investment officer of Pantera Capital, is leaving the firm after six years. Krug’s departure comes after a tumultuous year for crypto markets. Pantera Capital co-Chief Investment Officer Joey Krug has left the venture capital and investment firm, CoinDesk reported, citing a letter sent out to partners on Friday.
Uniswap Foundation charts path forward amid cross-chain bridge governance debate
The Uniswap Foundation’s executive director said a cross-chain bridge governance vote garnered “more attention than any Uniswap proposal in recent memory.”. A vote on choosing a cross-chain bridge to connect Uniswap with BNB Chain sparked a significant behind-the-scenes push. The foundation has proposed an enhanced process for bridge...
Delegate Cash hits $400 million milestone as lesser-known project finds real adoption
Delegate Cash is a project for delegating certain rights for NFTs and other tokens to other wallets — reducing risk of theft. The project still is largely under the radar but has been seeing strong adoption recently, with thousands of wallets now using it. Delegate Cash is one of...
Resurgence of 'degenerate behavior' is behind 2023's crypto rally
Episode 6 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro and eGirl Capital Co-Founder Hedgedhog. Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher. or wherever you listen to podcasts. Email feedback and revision requests can be sent to [email...
Luna Classic token price rises to highest level since November
Luna Classic has risen 20% today and is now at its highest price since late last year. The collapsed UST Classic stablecoin has surged 60% today. Luna Classic (lunc) is up 20% in the last 24-hour trading period and has risen to its highest price point since November, according to data from CoinGecko.
Nomura's Laser Digital readies institutional trading platform, eyes mainstream market making
Nomura’s digital asset company Laser Digital is still on track to launch its institutional trading platform by the first quarter pending regulatory approvals. It’s part of a strategy to provide the best liquidity for clients, said Jez Mohideen, Laser Digital’s CEO. Laser Digital is driving forward with...
Australia reveals its plans for crypto regulation
A consultation paper published by the Australian government looks to apply some existing financial frameworks to regulate its crypto sector. Australia’s financial regulator may see a boost in resources to oversee crypto. Australia took a step toward regulating its crypto sector with a consultation paper providing more clarity on...
Scytale backs decentralized storage solution Sumi Network's $3 million raise
Web3 infrastructure provider Sumi Network has raised $3 million at a $30 million valuation. The round is led by Scytale and includes investors such as Fuse, D1 Ventures and DFG. Web3 infrastructure provider Sumi Network has raised $3 million to build out its decentralized communication and storage solutions. The seed...
EU eases regulatory burden for crypto smart contracts in draft legislation
Lawmakers in the European Parliament have amended their proposal on digital data, easing some of the onerous requirements for smart contracts. The text will need to be adopted by the industry committee on Feb. 9. The European Union's plans to regulate crypto smart contracts, the infrastructural underpinnings of decentralized finance,...
Decentralized exchange Orion Protocol hacked for $3 million
Orion Protocol suffered a major security attack with the loss of $3 million in project assets. The hack occurred due to a reentrancy vulnerability in the project’s smart contracts. Orion Protocol, a lesser-known decentralized exchange platform, suffered a major security hack on Thursday. An attacker made off with a...
MakerDAO revenue fell 42% in 2022 amid shrinking crypto lending market
MakerDAO’s earnings and revenue fell sharply in 2022 from the previous year. Real-world assets grew to become a major part of MakerDAO’s earnings as 2022 ended. MakerDAO, which builds the platform that issues the DAI stablecoin, saw a marked decline in 2022 revenue, as the DeFi protocol launched a significant pivot from crypto-native lending to the real-world asset market, according to a financial report issued by Steakhouse Financial.
