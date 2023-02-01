Read full article on original website
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Talk about not getting respect. The Michigan State men’s basketball team was playing Rutgers Saturday (Feb. 4) afternoon on Fox. Usually, the most action you get out of these games is watching Tom Izzo go nuts, which is always entertaining. I love the guy. But, for this game, there was all kinds of weird action, in that Fox actually called the Michigan State Spartans the Michigan State Wolverines!
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan
A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened its first Michigan location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
Michigan’s Best Diner For ‘Down Home’ Food Has 2 Locations
Michigan is full of delicious restaurants, pubs, sports bars and diners with fantastic "down home" food (more on that momentarily). Take a look at some of the most recent spots featured nationally and state-wide for having great food + popular national spots wanting to open-up in Michigan:. Michigan Best Reuben...
WILX-TV
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
WILX-TV
Lansing man transferred to Sparrow Hospital following Ohio Turnpike pileup
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow leaders have helped 21-year-old Jacob Taylor of Lansing return home for care at Sparrow Specialty Hospital after weeks of intense treatment in Ohio following a horrific accident on the Ohio Turnpike. Background: Officials identify victims killed in Ohio Turnpike pileup crash during winter storm. Sparrow...
Look Inside This Retro Abandoned Bowling Alley In Michigan
Bowling is not a sport for everyone. I mean, can we really consider it a sport some days?. Regardless, an abandoned bowling alley may be more entertaining to some than an active one. Abandoned Michigan Bowling Alley. You have to admit, it's not every day you can find a place...
fox2detroit.com
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
Jackson County woman remembered as popular YouTuber, horse enthusiast
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Sophia Dinverno was a passionate athlete and dancer, with a love for horse-riding that made her popular both online and throughout Michigan’s equestrian community. Dinverno, a Grass Lake resident, died suddenly Jan. 17 of causes that are still under investigation. She was 23. Born in...
Have you seen Jade? Missing Michigan teen may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area
Jade Lee Sackett, 17, has not been in contact with her family since Wednesday, Jan. 25, and may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area, according to police.
Michigan school board member sues over removal as president
ADDISON, MI - A Lenawee County school board member is suing other members of the board who voted to remove him as president. Addison School Board Member Scott Williams filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court’s Eastern District in Detroit in November 2022, claiming he was removed from his role as president without cause.
Marshall High School lockdown cleared but closed for remainder of day
Marshall High School and Walters Elementary have cleared their lockdowns.
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
OnlyInYourState
This Restaurant In Michigan Always Has A Wait, And There’s A Reason Why
Do you have a local restaurant in the Great Lake State that you would be heartbroken about if it closed? This sad story was about to happen at an incredibly popular restaurant in Chelsea, Michigan. There is often a wait to get in, but reservations were booked solid once the closing was announced. But a new owner came to the rescue and now you can eat here too.
This Michigan Legend Is of the “Best Sandwich Shops in America”
Real talk. It takes something special to create a truly incredible sandwich. I'm to talking about the one you make at home in your kitchen by slapping together a few slices of bread and a little meat and cheese. I'm talking about the kind of sandwich that has people willing to travel and wait in line for hours.
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
Hobby Farm For Sale in Dewitt Offers Easy Country Living
For some, city living is just not that appealing. And if that someone happens to be you, there's a home and hobby farm for sale in Dewitt, Michigan that you might be interested in. Even though the home was built in 1900, it offers all kinds of modern amenities like...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
tourcounsel.com
Arborland Center | Shopping center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
Arborland Center is a shopping center located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1961 as an unenclosed shopping mall, the center was redeveloped as a power center in 1998. Current anchor stores include Marshalls, Petco, Kroger, Sephora, Old Navy Gardner-White Furniture (that used to be a Toys "R"...
WILX-TV
Jackson County ‘Homeward Bound’ duo finds new home
PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - The beloved “Homeward Bound” duo from the Jackson County Animal Shelter has a new family. Background: 2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned. The dog and cat, who gained national attention for their special bond, will stay together at...
Lansing couple loses everything in house fire
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A couple in Lansing who lost everything is trying to pick up the pieces. When they left home Tuesday to take their dog on a walk, they came back 20 minutes later to find their house on fire. Randy Dewey and Tori Herbst say all their personal possessions are pretty much […]
