ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcsx.com

Fox Blunders MSU Spartans, Naming Them Wolverines on National TV

Talk about not getting respect. The Michigan State men’s basketball team was playing Rutgers Saturday (Feb. 4) afternoon on Fox. Usually, the most action you get out of these games is watching Tom Izzo go nuts, which is always entertaining. I love the guy. But, for this game, there was all kinds of weird action, in that Fox actually called the Michigan State Spartans the Michigan State Wolverines!
EAST LANSING, MI
Kristen Walters

Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened its first Michigan location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
WYOMING, MI
WILX-TV

Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
HOWELL, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing man transferred to Sparrow Hospital following Ohio Turnpike pileup

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow leaders have helped 21-year-old Jacob Taylor of Lansing return home for care at Sparrow Specialty Hospital after weeks of intense treatment in Ohio following a horrific accident on the Ohio Turnpike. Background: Officials identify victims killed in Ohio Turnpike pileup crash during winter storm. Sparrow...
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
OnlyInYourState

This Restaurant In Michigan Always Has A Wait, And There’s A Reason Why

Do you have a local restaurant in the Great Lake State that you would be heartbroken about if it closed? This sad story was about to happen at an incredibly popular restaurant in Chelsea, Michigan. There is often a wait to get in, but reservations were booked solid once the closing was announced. But a new owner came to the rescue and now you can eat here too.
CHELSEA, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
tourcounsel.com

Arborland Center | Shopping center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Arborland Center is a shopping center located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1961 as an unenclosed shopping mall, the center was redeveloped as a power center in 1998. Current anchor stores include Marshalls, Petco, Kroger, Sephora, Old Navy Gardner-White Furniture (that used to be a Toys "R"...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson County ‘Homeward Bound’ duo finds new home

PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - The beloved “Homeward Bound” duo from the Jackson County Animal Shelter has a new family. Background: 2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned. The dog and cat, who gained national attention for their special bond, will stay together at...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Lansing couple loses everything in house fire

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A couple in Lansing who lost everything is trying to pick up the pieces. When they left home Tuesday to take their dog on a walk, they came back 20 minutes later to find their house on fire. Randy Dewey and Tori Herbst say all their personal possessions are pretty much […]
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy