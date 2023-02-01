Read full article on original website
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Gets Real About LeBron James Surpassing Him In All-Time Scoring
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has finally opened up on how it feels to watch LeBron James come closer to surpassing his all-time scoring record.
Jayson Tatum Reveals That Michael Jordan Didn't Speak to Him After 51-Point Game Against Hornets
Jayson Tatum revealed that Michael Jordan wasn't in the mood to speak to him after Tatum scored 51 in a win against MJ's Hornets.
Michael Jordan On His Friendship With Charles Oakley: "That's My Bodyguard"
Michael Jordan didn't have too many friends when he was tearing up the NBA during his career. The amount of success he enjoyed meant that other players were looking to bring him down, and those that didn't often want something from him. Even the friendships he did have with players like Scottie Pippen and Charles Barkley didn't last too long after retirement, MJ has issues with both.
Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks
Donovan Mitchell is not happy over what transpired between him and Dillon Brooks on Thursday night, and he wants the NBA to take action. Mitchell was ejected for his part in a scuffle that took place during the third quarter of his Cleveland Cavaliers’ 128-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks drove to the basket and was knocked to the ground. He rolled over and whacked Mitchell in the groin, sparking a skirmish between the two (video here).
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
JJ Redick Revealed He Thought Draymond Green Was 'One Of The Worst Players In The League' When He Was Younger
Draymond Green has become one of the most uniquely valuable players in NBA history. But back when he was younger, JJ Redick thought he was the worst player in the league.
Lakers' LeBron James: 'I'm going to be in this league for at least a few more years'
James' words came after the Los Angeles Lakers' big overtime victory on the road Tuesday night against the New York Knicks. James finished the contest with 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first triple-double of the season and he's now only 89 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record.
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Pat Riley On LeBron James And Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: "They Both Turned Potential Into Greatness From Day 1."
Pat Riley reflects on LeBron James being on the verge of breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reveals His True Feelings On LeBron James Breaking His Scoring Record
With every passing day, we are one step closer to watching LeBron James sit on the throne of the greatest statistical scorer in NBA history. He is already the all-time leader in the regular season and playoff scoring combined, but now he is just 89 points away from claiming the regular season record all to himself.
Kevin Durant Says He Would Like To See Zion Williamson And Ja Morant In The Slam Dunk Contest
Kevin Durant sent a message to Zion Williamson and Ja Morant regarding the Slam Dunk contest.
NBA: LeBron James scores first triple-double of season to move close to all-time scoring record
LeBron James moved closer to breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record as he produced his first triple-double of the season in the Los Angeles Lakers' 129-123 win over the New York Knicks. The 38-year-old is just 89 points shy of breaking the record of 38,387 points held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
NBA Fans Pick The Best All-NBA Team Ever: "1988. Eyes Closed"
It's hard to imagine any of the modern teams withstand the likes of Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan.
Kyrie Irving Is A Better Player 1-On-1 Than Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant, Says Klay Thompson's Father Mychal
Mychal Thompson believes Kyrie Irving is the greatest 1-on-1 player in the history of the league, even better than Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.
James Harden shares two-word response to All-Star snub
James Harden reacted via Instagram Thursday night to his All-Star Game snub. The reserves for the All-Star Game were announced Thursday. Harden was among the top players in the East who did not make the cut. Not long after the reserves were released, Harden shared a 2-word response on his...
Lamar Jackson Contract Holdout at Camp? What Are Ravens Thinking?
If the Ravens place the franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, there is some uncertainty about whether he would show up for OTAs.
LeBron James Passes Mark Jackson & Steve Nash For 4th All-Time In Assists In Overtime Win Over Knicks
All eyes have been on Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James during the 2022-23 season as he creeps closer and closer to surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. In the thrilling overtime win against the New York Knicks, James was able to come within 100 points...
Jordan Brand Earned Nike $19B Of Which Michael Jordan Only Gets 5%
While Jordan Brand products generate $3 million for Nike every five hours, Michael Jordan only gets 5% of each sale. The post Jordan Brand Earned Nike $19B Of Which Michael Jordan Only Gets 5% appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
