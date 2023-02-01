ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan On His Friendship With Charles Oakley: "That's My Bodyguard"

Michael Jordan didn't have too many friends when he was tearing up the NBA during his career. The amount of success he enjoyed meant that other players were looking to bring him down, and those that didn't often want something from him. Even the friendships he did have with players like Scottie Pippen and Charles Barkley didn't last too long after retirement, MJ has issues with both.
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks

Donovan Mitchell is not happy over what transpired between him and Dillon Brooks on Thursday night, and he wants the NBA to take action. Mitchell was ejected for his part in a scuffle that took place during the third quarter of his Cleveland Cavaliers’ 128-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks drove to the basket and was knocked to the ground. He rolled over and whacked Mitchell in the groin, sparking a skirmish between the two (video here).
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
OnlyHomers

WWE Icon Tragically Dies

World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Yardbarker

James Harden shares two-word response to All-Star snub

James Harden reacted via Instagram Thursday night to his All-Star Game snub. The reserves for the All-Star Game were announced Thursday. Harden was among the top players in the East who did not make the cut. Not long after the reserves were released, Harden shared a 2-word response on his...

