msn.com
FIFA Club World Cup 2023 fixtures schedule, teams and format as next champion is crowned in Morocco
The FIFA Club World Cup is set to be played February 1-11 in Morocco with seven club teams battling for the title of world champions. The seven clubs include the defending champions of every region of the world, and an additional spot reserved for the host country. But the latter berth had to be reassigned after Moroccan champion Wydad Casablanca also became African champions.
Why are Al Hilal representing Asia at the FIFA Club World Cup even though they have not won last season's AFC Champions League?
Al Hilal will compete at the FIFA Club World Cup as Asia's "representatives" rather than its champions, but why is this the case?
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: United aims to reach cup final; PSG without Neymar
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United's place in the League Cup final looks to be assured ahead of the second leg against Nottingham Forest in the semifinals. United won 3-0 away in the first leg last week. In its first season under manager Erik ten Hag, the team is looking to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2017. United won the League Cup that year, as well as the Europa League. United will be without midfielder Christian Eriksen, who could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury sustained against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Women's World Cup hosts urge FIFA not to sign Saudi sponsor
GENEVA (AP) — Women’s World Cup co-hosts Australia and New Zealand urged FIFA on Wednesday not to sign a sponsor deal with the tourism authority of Saudi Arabia where “rights of women remain severely restricted.”. Leaders of the two national soccer federations warned in a letter to...
World Cup winner Raphael Varane retires from France team
PARIS (AP) — France defender Raphaël Varane announced his retirement from the national team on Thursday, the second major player to leave Les Bleus following the World Cup final defeat to Argentina. The 29-year-old Varane made his debut 10 years ago and played 93 times. He was arguably...
France's Raphael Varane retires from international football
Raphael Varane has announced his retirement from international football after France's failure to retain the World Cup in Qatar.
SFGate
Saudi soccer influence grows by winning seat on FIFA Council
Saudi Arabia added to its influence in world soccer on Wednesday, winning a seat on the FIFA Council and then being confirmed as host of the 2027 Asian Cup. The election win at the Asian Football Confederation’s annual meeting followed Cristiano Ronaldo arrival last month to play in the Saudi league and longstanding speculation about a likely bid to host the World Cup in 2030 or 2034.
Seattle Sounders vs Al Ahly - FIFA Club World Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Here's everything you need to know about the clash between the Seattle Sounders and Al Ahly.
Yardbarker
Why Lionel Messi Will Be Motivated to Play in 2026 World Cup, Ex-Player Believes
Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup last December and while the 35-year-old noted that the tournament in Qatar would be his last, others hope it’s not. Former Argentine player and current manager of Honduran club CD Olimpia Pedro Troglio hopes that Messi lifting the trophy that had long eluded him gives him more motivation to play in 2026.
sportstravelmagazine.com
Australia, New Zealand ‘Disappointed’ by Women’s World Cup Saudi Sponsorship
In a week that showcased the level of interest the FIFA Women’s World Cup has this year, the federation in charge of the event is under criticism for a report that it will be partnering with Saudi Arabia’s tourism authority as an official sponsor. The soccer governing bodies...
The Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup heroes looking to cause another upset at the Club World Cup with Al Hilal
Having starred in Saudi Arabia's historic World Cup win over Argentina, several Al Hilal players will look to do the same at the Club World Cup.
FIFA Women's World Cup hosts 'disappointed' about Saudi Arabia's reported sponsorship of tournament
Australia and New Zealand's soccer federations say they are "disappointed" about Saudi Arabia's reported sponsorship of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
BBC
Barcelona: Englishman Miles Barron revealed as club's first manager
Until now, the identity of Barcelona's first manager has been shrouded in mystery. The club's official records refer to him only as 'B. Barren', noting that he was an Englishman who was in charge for a brief period in 1912. New research has revealed the truth about this footballing pioneer,...
AC Milan looks to stem terrible run in derby against Inter
MILAN (AP) — The dispiriting jeers turned to encouraging cheers, even though the result was still bad for AC Milan. The fans’ quick change in attitude wasn’t exactly a surprise, however, with a derby against Inter Milan next on the Serie A schedule. Milan has had a...
BBC
Scotland Under-21s face Spain in Euro 2025 qualifiers
Scotland Under-21s have been drawn against Spain and Belgium in their qualifying group for the 2025 European Championship in Slovakia. Spain are joint-record winners of the tournament along with Italy, with both countries having triumphed five times. Scot Gemmill's side will also face Hungary, Kazakhstan and Malta in their bid...
Opelika-Auburn News
What Messi says he regrets during the World Cup
Lionel Messi may have finally secured his place at the greatest of all time when he won the World Cup in December. However, the Argentine has admitted he regrets how he acted during the tournament.
Yardbarker
Four Juventus players named as flops in Serie Round 20 worst formation
In back-to-back shockers, Milan and Juventus were both embarrassed at their own turfs on Sunday. The reigning champions suffered another humbling defeat, as Sassuolo emerged victorious in a 5-2 result at the San Siro. A few hours later, Monza completed the double over the sorry Bianconeri at the Allianz Stadium.
Yardbarker
San Siro Sold Out With Over 75,000 Spectators Expected For Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Derby Clash, Italian Media Report
San Siro is set to be sold out for the Milan derby clash between Inter and AC Milan in Serie A over the weekend. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that over 75,000 spectators are expected as the match has been sold out for a number of days now.
FIFA Club World Cup Begins As Al Ahly Beat Auckland City To Set Up Seattle Sounders Clash
The 2022 FIFA Club World Cup got underway on Wednesday as Al Ahly beat Auckland City 3-0 in Tangier, Morocco.
Messi has doubts about playing 2026 World Cup at age 39
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Lionel Messi may be in doubt as to whether he’ll be still playing for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup but he’s sure about one thing: he wants Lionel Scaloni to stay on as head coach until then, regardless. The 35-year-old Messi led...
