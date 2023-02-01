Read full article on original website
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $1M for Monterey Park Lunar New Year VictimsJordan ArthurMonterey Park, CA
Jayson Tatum Reveals That Michael Jordan Didn't Speak to Him After 51-Point Game Against Hornets
Jayson Tatum revealed that Michael Jordan wasn't in the mood to speak to him after Tatum scored 51 in a win against MJ's Hornets.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks
Donovan Mitchell is not happy over what transpired between him and Dillon Brooks on Thursday night, and he wants the NBA to take action. Mitchell was ejected for his part in a scuffle that took place during the third quarter of his Cleveland Cavaliers’ 128-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks drove to the basket and was knocked to the ground. He rolled over and whacked Mitchell in the groin, sparking a skirmish between the two (video here).
Lakers' LeBron James: 'I'm going to be in this league for at least a few more years'
James' words came after the Los Angeles Lakers' big overtime victory on the road Tuesday night against the New York Knicks. James finished the contest with 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first triple-double of the season and he's now only 89 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record.
Yardbarker
Proposed three-team blockbuster trade sends Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic to Mavs, Ben Simmons to Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season. We are in the final week before the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is upon us and teams around the NBA can't make any major moves up until the offseason. The NBA is having one of its most interesting seasons in a while and it's impossible to predict who will win a championship this season. Parity is at an all-time high and many teams could become contenders if they made a move to win immediately.
Yardbarker
Stephen Jackson warns Shannon Sharpe about his relationship with LeBron James
LeBron James has very vocal detractors and very vocal supporters in the media. James has always been a divisive figure in the sports world, so it was natural for media members to have oscillating viewpoints on how they perceive the star. One of the biggest fans of James in the...
hypebeast.com
Ja Morant and Nike Are Ready to Leap Over the Competition With the Ja 1
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is a walking highlight reel. He’s one of the NBA’s brightest new stars, and now his stardom is set to increase thanks to his first signature shoe with. , the Ja 1. Announced on Christmas Day of last year, the Ja 1 encapsulates...
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reveals His True Feelings On LeBron James Breaking His Scoring Record
With every passing day, we are one step closer to watching LeBron James sit on the throne of the greatest statistical scorer in NBA history. He is already the all-time leader in the regular season and playoff scoring combined, but now he is just 89 points away from claiming the regular season record all to himself.
Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Final Statuses Revealed for Tuesday's Knicks Game
The verdict is finally in.
BBC
NBA: LeBron James scores first triple-double of season to move close to all-time scoring record
LeBron James moved closer to breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record as he produced his first triple-double of the season in the Los Angeles Lakers' 129-123 win over the New York Knicks. The 38-year-old is just 89 points shy of breaking the record of 38,387 points held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Complex
Ja Morant’s Nike Signature Sneaker Is Almost Here: How It Happened
A player of Ja Morant’s stature could’ve conceivably signed with any footwear company he wanted, but for him, it was always going to be Nike. “The offers came through, but I told my fam [and] my agency that Nike was always my choice,” Morant said during a media event in January. “I didn’t really care about any other brands.”
Yardbarker
NBA mock trade has the Sixers parting ways with Tyrese Maxey
The NBA trade deadline is just over a week away, and so the conversation surrounding the big day has continued ratcheting up, even for the Philadelphia 76ers. Rumors, reports, and of course, mock trades involving the Sixers have become more and more prevalent, including one recent mock trade that is quite interesting, if not insanely controversial.
Yardbarker
Trade sending Suns' Jae Crowder to Bucks nearing completion
Shams Charania reported that the Milwaukee Bucks were "on the ten-yard line" of their quest to add Phoenix's disgruntled power forward, Jae Crowder. The Suns mutually agreed that Crowder would skip training camp while the team sought a trade, but that absence has stretched to a full season. Any potential...
Yardbarker
Will Knicks fall short again to a contending team in O.G. Anunoby pursuit?
The New York Knicks are reportedly willing to give multiple first-round picks for O.G Anunoby. But missing in that The Athletic report and why Anunoby remains a Toronto Raptor is which first-round picks the Knicks are offering. Perhaps it’s their collection of protected first-round picks from other teams. If...
FOX Sports
Cavs All-Star Mitchell calls Grizzlies' Brooks dirty player
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell took his most vicious shots at Dillon Brooks after the game. Accusing Brooks of being a dirty player, Mitchell said the NBA needs to do something about the Memphis guard's unruly bad behavior after he smashed Cleveland's All-Star guard in the groin during the Cavaliers' 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday night.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Makes Emphatic Statement About Breaking The All-Time Scoring Record: "I'm Not Going Anywhere"
LeBron James is finally within reaching distance of the most notable regular season achievement of all time, the all-time scoring record. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar racked up 38,387 points in his 20-year career but it looks like LeBron will surpass Kareem within the next 3 games. Every game until he breaks the...
Yardbarker
James Harden shares two-word response to All-Star snub
James Harden reacted via Instagram Thursday night to his All-Star Game snub. The reserves for the All-Star Game were announced Thursday. Harden was among the top players in the East who did not make the cut. Not long after the reserves were released, Harden shared a 2-word response on his...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis' late-game heroics help Lakers stun Pacers
Anthony Davis spoiled the Indiana Pacers' welcome-back party for Tyrese Haliburton, making the go-ahead basket to rally the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-111 win Thursday in Indianapolis. Davis came through in the clutch for Los Angeles, scoring what proved to be the game-winning shot with 35.3 seconds remaining on...
FOX Sports
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes History In Bucks-Clippers Game On Thursday Night
This season’s MVP race is going to be one of the tightest races in the history of the NBA and Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to build his case for this year’s end-of-season award with the Milwaukee Bucks. Trailing by as many as 21 points on Thursday night at home...
Yardbarker
Dillon Brooks punches Donovan Mitchell in groin before ejection
Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected for their scuffle during Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. A video replay showed the dirty move Brooks pulled to trigger the scuffle. Brooks was driving to the basket and attempted a layup with his Grizzlies down 81-76 to...
