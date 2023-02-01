ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The Denver Gazette

Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic make progress on separate milestones as Denver Nuggets defeat Pelicans; Michael Malone offers support to Bones Hyland

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic took steps toward individual milestones Tuesday but responded quite differently to their progress. “Oooooh,” Jokic said, feigning excitement after learning he was on pace to average a triple-double following his 26-point, 18-rebound and 15-assist performance in Tuesday’s 122-113 win over the Pelicans at Ball Arena.
FOX Sports

Jokic, Nuggets to host Thompson and the Warriors

Golden State Warriors (26-25, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (35-16, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. The Nuggets are 26-10 in conference play. Denver averages 116.6 points and has...
CBS Denver

Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Warriors 134-117

Jamal Murray just nodded when asked if this might be the most confident he's ever been.Nothing else really needed to be said. Murray had 33 points and Nikola Jokic recorded his 17th triple-double of the season, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 134-117 win over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. "Jamal, his greatness is on full display," said Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who campaigned for Murray to be added to the All-Star roster should a replacement be necessary. Murray scored 17 of his points in a pivotal third quarter, when the Nuggets broke open a tight game...
9NEWS

Red-hot Nuggets beat Warriors as Jokic gets 17th triple-double

DENVER — Jamal Murray just nodded when asked if this might be the most confident he's ever been. Nothing else really needed to be said. Murray had 33 points and Nikola Jokic recorded his 17th triple-double of the season, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 134-117 win over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.
The Denver Gazette

Denver Nuggets' second-unit guard dogs help deliver win over Warriors

There haven’t been many Bones minutes, but there have been plenty of dogs in Michael Malone’s second units this week. After a rough stretch from the reserves in the first half of Tuesday’s game against New Orleans, Malone emphasized defense after halftime, playing Bruce Brown, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green to close the third quarter and start the fourth. Malone mostly stuck with that bench group in Thursday’s 134-117 win over Golden State.
Yardbarker

Report: Knicks interested in Malik Beasley, Reggie Bullock interest not unanimous

The New York Knicks are heavily linked to Toronto Raptors’ two-way wingman O.G. Anunoby. It appears he’s high on their list of trade deadline targets, with multiple reports citing they are willing to offer multiple first-round picks. But they also have other options in case it doesn’t pan...
FOX Sports

Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
Clayton News Daily

Luka Doncic injured, Mavs still beat Pelicans

Luka Doncic scored 31 points before being sidelined by an injury midway through the third quarter and the host Dallas Mavericks held on to hand the New Orleans Pelicans their 10th consecutive loss, 111-106 on Thursday night. Doncic scored 21 points as the Mavericks took a 40-22 lead after one...
Yardbarker

Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers topple Grizzlies

Damian Lillard recorded 42 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to lift the visiting Portland Trail Blazers to a 122-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Lillard reached the 40-point plateau for the second straight game and the ninth time this season. He made five 3-pointers and hit 15 of 16 shots from the free-throw line for the Trail Blazers, who outscored the Grizzlies 38-22 in the fourth quarter.
FOX Sports

Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers

Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
FOX Sports

Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
