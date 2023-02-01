Read full article on original website
Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic make progress on separate milestones as Denver Nuggets defeat Pelicans; Michael Malone offers support to Bones Hyland
Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic took steps toward individual milestones Tuesday but responded quite differently to their progress. “Oooooh,” Jokic said, feigning excitement after learning he was on pace to average a triple-double following his 26-point, 18-rebound and 15-assist performance in Tuesday’s 122-113 win over the Pelicans at Ball Arena.
FOX Sports
Jokic, Nuggets to host Thompson and the Warriors
Golden State Warriors (26-25, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (35-16, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. The Nuggets are 26-10 in conference play. Denver averages 116.6 points and has...
NBA Rumors: Pelicans Are Interested In Trading For Malik Beasley
The Pelicans want to acquire Malik Beasley.
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Warriors 134-117
Jamal Murray just nodded when asked if this might be the most confident he's ever been.Nothing else really needed to be said. Murray had 33 points and Nikola Jokic recorded his 17th triple-double of the season, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 134-117 win over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. "Jamal, his greatness is on full display," said Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who campaigned for Murray to be added to the All-Star roster should a replacement be necessary. Murray scored 17 of his points in a pivotal third quarter, when the Nuggets broke open a tight game...
Red-hot Nuggets beat Warriors as Jokic gets 17th triple-double
DENVER — Jamal Murray just nodded when asked if this might be the most confident he's ever been. Nothing else really needed to be said. Murray had 33 points and Nikola Jokic recorded his 17th triple-double of the season, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 134-117 win over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.
thesource.com
NBA Reveals East and West All-Star 2023 Reserves Including Morant, Embiid, DeRozan & More
On Thursday, the 14 reserves for the 2023 All-Star Game were released, joining the player pools for Team LeBron and Team Giannis. Reserves Included Ja Morant, DeMar DeRozan, Joel Embiid, and Damian Lillard. The 14 reserves were chosen by the 30 NBA coaches, who voted for two guards, three frontcourt...
Denver Nuggets' second-unit guard dogs help deliver win over Warriors
There haven’t been many Bones minutes, but there have been plenty of dogs in Michael Malone’s second units this week. After a rough stretch from the reserves in the first half of Tuesday’s game against New Orleans, Malone emphasized defense after halftime, playing Bruce Brown, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green to close the third quarter and start the fourth. Malone mostly stuck with that bench group in Thursday’s 134-117 win over Golden State.
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks interested in Malik Beasley, Reggie Bullock interest not unanimous
The New York Knicks are heavily linked to Toronto Raptors’ two-way wingman O.G. Anunoby. It appears he’s high on their list of trade deadline targets, with multiple reports citing they are willing to offer multiple first-round picks. But they also have other options in case it doesn’t pan...
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James loses out to Nikola Jokic for January’s Western Conference Player of the Month
LeBron James continues to defy logic and Father Time simultaneously in the second decade of his career. However, that wasn’t enough to earn him Western Conference Player of the Month honors for January 2023 with Nikola Jokic named the award-winner on Thursday. This would have been LeBron’s first Player...
FOX Sports
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
Clayton News Daily
Luka Doncic injured, Mavs still beat Pelicans
Luka Doncic scored 31 points before being sidelined by an injury midway through the third quarter and the host Dallas Mavericks held on to hand the New Orleans Pelicans their 10th consecutive loss, 111-106 on Thursday night. Doncic scored 21 points as the Mavericks took a 40-22 lead after one...
Yardbarker
Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers topple Grizzlies
Damian Lillard recorded 42 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to lift the visiting Portland Trail Blazers to a 122-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Lillard reached the 40-point plateau for the second straight game and the ninth time this season. He made five 3-pointers and hit 15 of 16 shots from the free-throw line for the Trail Blazers, who outscored the Grizzlies 38-22 in the fourth quarter.
De’Aaron Fox’s All-Star snub receives ‘disgraceful’ take from Trey Lyles
The Sacramento Kings would not have been a top-three team in the Western Conference standings this deep into the 2022-23 NBA season without the excellence of point guard De’Aaron Fox. However, the fantastic campaign Fox is having was just not enough for him to make it to the final roster of players for the upcoming 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic (heel) exits Mavs’ win over Pelicans
Luka Doncic scored 31 points before being sidelined by an injury midway through the third quarter and the host Dallas
Suns’ Devin Booker not named a 2023 NBA All-Star Game reserve
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was not selected as a reserve for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game taking place on Feb. 19. It would have marked Booker’s fourth-straight All-Star appearance and fourth overall as a pro. While he missed out on being named a reserve, he could still potentially...
Nuggets’ Mike Malone, Sixers’ Doc Rivers named coaches of the month
Nuggets head coach Michael Malone and Sixers head coach Doc Rivers have been honored as the NBA’s coaches of the month for January in their respective conferences, the league has announced (Twitter link). The NBA’s PR department tweets that Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and Timberwolves coach Chris Finch...
FOX Sports
Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers
Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
How to get NBA All-Star jerseys for Donovan Mitchell, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and more
The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will be held Sunday, Feb. 19, in Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz, in Salt Lake City. Starters and reserves for the game have been announced. Some of the starters include the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell and former Cavs LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Lauri Markkanen.
FOX Sports
Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
Yardbarker
Jazz Shopping Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mike Conley
At this point in time, it is anyone’s guess as to what the Utah Jazz are going to do ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Depending on the offers that are made, they could go either way becoming either sellers or buyers. If Utah opts to become buyers,...
