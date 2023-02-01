Jamal Murray just nodded when asked if this might be the most confident he's ever been.Nothing else really needed to be said. Murray had 33 points and Nikola Jokic recorded his 17th triple-double of the season, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 134-117 win over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. "Jamal, his greatness is on full display," said Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who campaigned for Murray to be added to the All-Star roster should a replacement be necessary. Murray scored 17 of his points in a pivotal third quarter, when the Nuggets broke open a tight game...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO