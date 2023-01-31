Read full article on original website
Related
Ferrum College Financial Aid Office Attends “Thanks for TAG Day” Event
FERRUM, VA (February 3, 2023) – On January 30, 2023, the Ferrum College Financial Aid Office attended the “Thanks for TAG Day” event in Richmond. The Council for Independent Colleges in Virginia (CICV) hosted the event, with Averett University and Bridgewater College as the only other colleges in attendance. The event’s purpose was to thank legislators and delegates for supporting the Virginia Tuition Assistance Grant (VTAG) and to request permission to increase the grant amount.
Paul Cohoon ’17 “Painted His Own Picture” at Ferrum College
Paul Cohoon ’17 came to Ferrum College knowing he wanted to major in Computer Technology and Information Systems. Because the required coursework included business courses, Cohoon decided to double minor in Accounting and Business. Since graduating from Ferrum, he has worked at Innovations in Transportation (INIT), working his way up in the company to his current position as senior system engineer. Today, he utilizes all aspects of his education while working on projects in Rhode Island, Florida and Texas. In the future, he hopes to use his degree and experiences to open a consulting company.
