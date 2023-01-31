Paul Cohoon ’17 came to Ferrum College knowing he wanted to major in Computer Technology and Information Systems. Because the required coursework included business courses, Cohoon decided to double minor in Accounting and Business. Since graduating from Ferrum, he has worked at Innovations in Transportation (INIT), working his way up in the company to his current position as senior system engineer. Today, he utilizes all aspects of his education while working on projects in Rhode Island, Florida and Texas. In the future, he hopes to use his degree and experiences to open a consulting company.

