Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Black History Festival NW hosting events throughout FebruaryEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Blazers star Damian Lillard sinks insane 80-foot shot vs. Grizzlies, but there’s a catch
The Portland Trail Blazers, after such a strong start to the season, have fallen off the pace in recent weeks. However, Damian Lillard is not to blame for their downtick in form. Lillard has been on an offensive tear as of late (even scoring 60 against the Utah Jazz last week); and on Wednesday night, he once again showed that his ability to put the ball into the hoop from everywhere on the court is just on an entirely different level from almost everyone else in the league at the moment.
Watch: Damian Lillard Stuns With Ultra-Rare 7-Point Play Against The Grizzlies
Damian Lillard ended his evening with yet another dominant performance, notching up 42 points, 8 rebounds, and 10 assists.
FOX Sports
Cavs All-Star Mitchell calls Grizzlies' Brooks dirty player
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell took his most vicious shots at Dillon Brooks after the game. Accusing Brooks of being a dirty player, Mitchell said the NBA needs to do something about the Memphis guard's unruly bad behavior after he smashed Cleveland's All-Star guard in the groin during the Cavaliers' 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday night.
FOX Sports
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Milwaukee
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Milwaukee area to support local Black businesses. 1. A Goodman’s Desserts. 2. Alem Ethiopian Village. 3. Confectionately Yours. 4. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. 5. Goody...
Moda Center is turning red this month, and it’s not just for the Trail Blazers. Here’s why
The entire month of February is National Heart Month, and Friday, Feb. 3 is Wear Red Day.
FOX Sports
Portland visits Washington following Lillard's 42-point game
Portland Trail Blazers (25-26, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (24-26, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays the Washington Wizards after Damian Lillard scored 42 points in the Trail Blazers' 122-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Wizards are 12-10 on their home court. Washington...
Damian Lillard gets 100% real about savage mindset that proved too much for Ja Morant, Grizzlies
The Portland Trail Blazers were too much for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, utilizing a team-high 42 points from superstar Damian Lillard en route to the team’s first road win of 2023. After failing to win a game away from home in over a month...
Yardbarker
Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers topple Grizzlies
Damian Lillard recorded 42 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to lift the visiting Portland Trail Blazers to a 122-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Lillard reached the 40-point plateau for the second straight game and the ninth time this season. He made five 3-pointers and hit 15 of 16 shots from the free-throw line for the Trail Blazers, who outscored the Grizzlies 38-22 in the fourth quarter.
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/1/2023
The Portland Trail Blazers will travel to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Blazers-Grizzlies prediction and pick, laid out below. Portland...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 2/1/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on February 1, 2023. New Orleans put forth the type of effort and performance Tuesday that may have been enough to post a victory while facing the vast majority of NBA teams.
NBA
Pool Report on Final Seconds of the New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks Game.
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Tim Cato (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Kevin Scott following tonight’s Pelicans at Mavericks Game. QUESTION: Was it determined that Ingram had stepped out of bounds while still making contact with the basketball?. SCOTT: After postgame media review, Ingram was not out...
NBA
Paul George Selected as Western Conference All-Star
The NBA announced today that LA Clippers guard/forward Paul George has been selected as a reserve for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will be held at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, February 19th at 5 p.m. PST on TNT. . George will make...
NBA
Recap: Thunder at Rockets
Wednesday night’s battle between the two youngest teams in the NBA was more than just a grinder, it was a game played more on the floor than above the rim. With a NBA season high 48 combined offensive rebounds, 24 apiece for the Thunder and Houston Rockets, this game came down to scrap, fight and tenacity and in their home gym, the Rockets had a bit more of it.
Trail Blazers’ bench rises to the occasion in victory over Memphis Grizzlies: ‘So many great contributions’
The Portland Trail Blazers lost starting center Jusuf Nurkic less than three minutes into their game Wednesday night at Memphis. Starting power forward Jerami Grant’s night ended after he suffered a concussion in the second half. For a team that’s not very deep to begin with, the Blazers appeared...
NBA
MICHAEL MALONE NAMED WESTERN CONFERENCE COACH OF THE MONTH FOR JANUARY
The NBA announced today that Denver Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone was named the Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in January. Additionally, Michael Malone and his coaching staff have secured the top seed in the Western Conference through games played on February 5th, earning them the right to coach Team LeBron in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. Malone and his staff previously earned this honor in 2019 at NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte.
NBA
Damian Lillard Selected as 2023 NBA All-Star
PORTLAND, Ore. (February 3, 2023) – The NBA announced today that Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named an NBA Western Conference All-Star reserve by a vote of NBA head coaches. In his 11th season, Lillard has accrued averages of 30.7 points (46.4% FG, 37.2% 3-PT, 90.7%...
Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers start a three-game trip Wednesday night at Memphis. The game starts at 4 p.m. on Root Sports Plus. Jusuf Nurkic (left calf soreness) and Josh Hart (right hamstring tightness) are available. The Grizzlies will be without center Stevan Adams. Be sure to check back later for...
NBA
Wizards vs. Pistons Postponed
The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons has been postponed. Due to severe weather conditions in the Dallas area, the Pistons have been unable to fly back to Detroit after their game on Monday at American Airlines Center. The date for the...
NBA
Les East on Nuggets loss, Western Conference standings, NBA All-Star | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Les East of Crescent City Sports joins the show (7:43) to talk about Tuesday night’s performance against the Denver Nuggets and his positive and negative takeaways from the game. East also discusses realistic goals for the Pelicans in the second half...
