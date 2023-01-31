Read full article on original website
Friday Grab Bag, February 3, 2023
The Friday Grab Bag is a weekly series that highlights fun, unique, and interesting happenings in Colorado libraries, and includes news from Colorado State Library. Denver Public Library invites you to the 2023 Juanita Gray Community Service Awards Ceremony, Feb. 4 at 1:30 p.m. at Ford-Warren Branch. The library will honor African American leaders who make outstanding contributions to their community. Event details.
Colorado’s Governors: George Alfred Carlson
Our series on Colorado’s governors continues with George A. Carlson, Colorado’s 20th governor. Governor Carlson served one term from 1915-1917. As part of the State Publications Library’s effort to digitize governors’ addresses, Governor Carlson’s inaugural address and biennial address are available in our digital repository.
