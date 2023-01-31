The Friday Grab Bag is a weekly series that highlights fun, unique, and interesting happenings in Colorado libraries, and includes news from Colorado State Library. Denver Public Library invites you to the 2023 Juanita Gray Community Service Awards Ceremony, Feb. 4 at 1:30 p.m. at Ford-Warren Branch. The library will honor African American leaders who make outstanding contributions to their community. Event details.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO