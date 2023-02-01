Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
200,000 Missourians estimated to lose Medicaid as eligibility renewals resume
The director of Missouri’s Medicaid program said he expects “about 200,000” Medicaid enrollees to lose coverage over the course of a year as a result of the state resuming annual eligibility renewals after a three-year pause. The state’s Department of Social Services has not previously provided a...
Columbia Missourian
House bill aims to streamline physician care across state border
JEFFERSON CITY — A House bill advocating for an interstate compact allowing physicians to practice in multiple states was met with a great deal of support Tuesday afternoon. HB 348 would establish Missouri as a member of the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact.
Columbia Missourian
MU researchers aim to improve rural school safety with $2M grant
A student safety project by MU researchers aims to equip rural school districts in Missouri to better assess and respond to online threats made on school grounds. The project, funded by a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, will be fully implemented in 26 school districts by the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. The grant, awarded in October, will fund a system that detects threatening language sent on schools’ WiFi networks, as well as specialized response training for educators.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri lobbyist vs. Federalist Society: AG rivals building 2024 campaign war chests
In the likely 2024 GOP showdown for the Missouri attorney general’s office, the fundraising race has already begun. Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who was appointed to the office when his predecessor was elected to the U.S. Senate, began raising money through an independent political action committee even before officially launching his campaign last week.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri lawmaker hopes to phase out corporate income tax
JEFFERSON CITY — Legislation that would phase out Missouri’s corporate income tax has been introduced by Rep. Travis Smith, R-Dora. The legislation, weighed by the House Special Committee on Tax Reform on Tuesday, would see Missouri’s current corporate income tax decrease by 1% until it hit zero.
Columbia Missourian
Move to restrict minors with guns gains traction in the Missouri House
JEFFERSON CITY — The gun-friendly Missouri House appears to be settling on one new firearm limit: restricting minors from possessing guns in public without adult supervision. The limit was included in wide-ranging crime legislation by Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, following a recommendation by a bipartisan working group appointed by...
Columbia Missourian
Sports has become more like a religion for some Missourians
Sports has become the first religion of many or most Missourians and heterosexuality has become the first gender of many Missourians. Take this paper for instance. One section is devoted to local and state news, national news, international news, and opinions. Another section is devoted almost entirely to Sports. More people attend sporting events than attend/practice religious events. They spend more money to attend sporting events and to train their children in sports than they contribute to religious organizations/charities. Decals on cars proclaim allegiance to sports teams instead of religious orientation, much less healthy values such as hope, compassion, community, integrity and altruism.
Columbia Missourian
Open enrollment bill continues momentum, passes House committee
JEFFERSON CITY — A bill on open enrollment, a topic of debate in the state legislature for more than a decade, passed a committee in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. Open enrollment allows students to attend schools outside the district they live in. The bill, House Bill 253,...
Columbia Missourian
House votes to modify steps to amend constitution
The Missouri House of Representatives adopted a joint resolution Wednesday that could make it more difficult to amend the state Constitution. The resolution, adopted on a voice vote, calls for a state referendum to modify the threshold of citizen approval for ballot initiatives from a simple majority to a supermajority of 60% of voters.
