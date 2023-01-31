Read full article on original website
BTC long-term HODLers hit all-time high as Bitcoiners refuse to sell
Data from Glassnode analyzed by CryptoSlate indicates that long-term Bitcoin holders have hit an all-time high, with a focus on Bitcoin that was previously active 2+ and 5+ years ago. The cohort of investors from Feb. 2021 is at an average of 66% drawdown from the purchase price, while those...
Research: BTC price surge increases miner profitability, indicating market bottom
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate analysts suggests that rising Bitcoin (BTC) price also increases miner profitability and revenue, which have been historical pointers for market bottoms. CryptoSlate looked into the Difficulty Regression Model and Miner Revenue vs. Yearly Average comparison metrics to evaluate miners’ profitability. While both metrics agree that...
Is the crypto bottom in? On-chain says yes, macro says pain occurs after the fed pause
The collapse of Terra (LUNA) in June 2022 was the spark that ignited a fire that kept devouring the crypto market. The chain reaction of prominent industry players bankrupting continued throughout the year and culminated with the collapse of FTX, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the industry. When...
Coinbase leads the pack in crypto equities performance YTD
Looking at some of the top cryptocurrency stock’s performance since July 2021 and year-to-date (YTD). All stocks identified have been down since July 2021 — Tesla has been the best performer, down only 7% within that time frame. The worst offender has been SIlvergate Bank — down 82%...
Terra USTC surges 66% following approval to re-peg to $1
Terra Classic Stablecoin Terra UST (USTC) has surged over 66% following a governance approval to re-peg the stablecoin. Similarly, Terra Classic (LUNC) is also up 17.3% on the news, according to CryptoSlate data. On Jan. 3, the Terra Classic community passed a proposal to relink LUNA Classic and the de-pegged...
Core Scientific offloads 27,000 mining rigs to NYDIG to cover $38M loan
Bankrupt crypto miner Core Scientific would transfer its ownership of 27,403 mining machines to crypto lender NYDIG to pay off a $38.6 million loan, according to a Feb. 2 court filing. Core Scientific said the transferred machines are “no longer necessary” for its “current operations and future business plans.” It...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Bears take control as Bitcoin dips to $23,500
The cryptocurrency market cap saw a net outflow of around $10 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $1.08 trillion — down 0.86% from $1.09 trillion. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap fell 1.32% and 1.51% to $453.27 billion and $201.57 billion, respectively.
Central Bank of Sri Lanka insists Bitcoin will not fix economic crisis
Tim Draper’s attempt to bring Bitcoin to Sri Lanka was firmly rejected by the country’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe, according to Bloomberg News. Despite President Wickremesinghe declaring the country bankrupt in July 2022, the offer to integrate Bitcoin into the national economy was not taken up. Sri Lanka is...
Marathon reports 45% increase in BTC production in January
U.S.-based mining company Marathon Digital mined 687 Bitcoin (BTC) and sold 1,500 BTC in January, according to its monthly status report. Marathon’s January production marks a 45% increase from December 2022’s 475 BTC, according to the January report. Marathon’s CEO, Fred Thiel, acknowledged the increase in production and...
Op-ed: On Bitcoin and why there is no second best – Part 2
Note: This is part two of a two part series on what differentiates bitcoin from the rest of the crypto market. See part one here. It could be said that bitcoin will have been nothing more than a Ponzi game if it fails and eventually fades into obscurity. However, this characterization applies to successful, widely-used forms of money as well, as they’re effectively bubbles that haven’t popped. Some forms of money are seen as more credible than others. Still, these similarities between money, bubbles, and Ponzi games can cause a heavy amount of confusion for crypto market participants.
Binance terminates WazirX wallet services, asks it to withdraw users’ funds
Crypto exchange Binance asked WazirX operator Zanmai Labs to withdraw the funds on its Binance wallets because it was terminating its services to the firm, according to a Feb. 3 statement. Binance said it decided after Zanmai failed to clarify its misleading statements about the relationship between both firms. The...
London tops crypto hub rankings with 2nd highest number of crypto companies in the world
London, Dubai and New York have been ranked as the top 3 crypto hubs, with over 800 crypto-based companies active in the UK’s most populous city. Recap’s annual list of top crypto hub cities for 2023 looks at key metrics like tax status, quality of life index, and the overall number of crypto companies and specialists in a given metropolitan area in coming up with its rankings. It found London to have an estimated 2,173 people working in crypto-based jobs, the highest number of people working in the industry compared to anywhere else.
Op-ed: Why open interest and trading volume are so important in options trading
Cryptocurrency options trading has become a hot topic in the investment world as more and more people seek to profit from the exciting and fast-paced world of digital assets. Even amid an incredibly tough period for cryptocurrency trading, crypto options are faring incredibly well – with trading volume in Bitcoin options alone reaching a level of $4.25 billion per week, neither the crypto winter nor the collapse of FTX are slowing the market. Even more impressive is that this activity level is driven primarily by call options.
Russia-based Sberbank to launch DeFi platform on Ethereum
Russian leading lender Sberbank has hinted at plans to launch decentralized finance (DeFi) platform on the Ethereum blockchain by the end of May, 2023, Interfax news reports. Sberbank director of the blockchain laboratory Konstantin Klimenko disclosed that the Russian bank was at an advanced stage of developing its DeFi platform.
Four men controlled 86% of Tether shares in 2018
A group of four men controlled 86% shares of the largest stablecoin in 2018, according to documents reportedly viewed by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Tether’s owners include an odd bunch from varied backgrounds but lacking extensive financial experience, the WSJ reported. Giancarlo Devasini — a former plastic surgeon...
Filecoin’s Protocol Labs lays off one-fifth of staff
Protocol Labs has become the latest cryptocurrency company to carry out a mass layoff, according to a Feb. 3 report from Forbes. The company reportedly laid off 89 people, representing 21% or approximately one-fifth of its workforce. The company cited poor market conditions and “macroeconomic challenges…in relation to Filecoin dynamics” as the reason for its layoffs.
Craig Wright’s lawsuit against multiple Bitcoin developers will go to trial
A lawsuit from Craig Wright that aims to have Bitcoin developers surrender crypto and modify code can go to court, Reuters reported Feb. 3. Wright is suing 15 developers in an attempt to obtain 111,000 BTC worth $2.5 billion. Supposedly, Wright suffered a hack years ago, leading him to lose access to keys that would have allowed him to withdraw crypto from various addresses. (One of those addresses is believed to hold stolen funds related to the Mt. Gox hack, despite Wright’s assertions.)
UK looks to launch digital pound by 2030, roadmap to be released soon
The Bank of England (BoE) and His Majesty’s Treasury will introduce a roadmap to build a central bank digital currency (CBDC) next week, The Telegraph reported on Feb. 4. The BoE and Treasury are looking to launch a four-month consultation in which businesses, academics, and the wider public will be invited to share views on the launch of a “digital pound,” the report said.
Bitcoin drops to $23,250 on significantly higher-than-expected US payroll data
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released nonfarm payroll data showing 517,000 jobs were added in January, marking a significantly higher-than-expected increase. Economists had forecast 185,000 nonfarm jobs to be added for the month, fewer than December’s actual 223,000 jobs added. As an initial response, Bitcoin recorded a...
Binance, Kazakhstan agree on ‘wait-and-see’ approach in regulating DeFi
Adopting a wait-and-see approach is the best way to regulate the DeFi space, according to a report by Binance and the National Bank of Kazakhstan. While waiting to see how the market would develop, the pair suggested increasing the collaboration between the regulators, building and learning through a regulatory sandbox, and educating both the consumers and the lawmakers, according to their joint report titled “State of the Digital Assets Industry and DeFi in central Asia.”
