Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Health Dept. Warns of Spike in Overdoses
A local health department is trying to put out the word out after it sees an uptick in overdoses in its community. Health officials with the city of Waterbury say they are noticing a number of those that have overdosed used a mixture of fentanyl and one or more, what were described as, street drugs, as well as opiates.
thegreyhoundnews.com
Naugatuck doe is a victim of littering
During the first week of January, a pregnant doe with a plastic jug stuck on her head was spotted roaming around with her fawn in Naugatuck, Connecticut. Since the spotting of the poor doe, Naugatuck’s residents have been pushing for somebody to help the deer. Still, there is a more significant issue regarding the litter plaguing these animals’ natural environment.
Fair Haven Gets An Outreach Worker
Frank Redente, Jr. pointed to an armful of tattoos remembering the names of young New Haveners who have lost their lives to street violence. Born and raised in Fair Haven, Redente now hopes to be part of the solution to the complex and chronic issue of youth violence as he takes on the job of being the first street outreach worker ever dedicated solely to his home neighborhood.
State Lands $18M Homelessness Lifeline
Oscar Britt has a plan to survive subfreezing temperatures this weekend thanks to a connection he made with outreach workers who found him a hard-to-secure shelter bed at Columbus House. The state is hoping to hire many more such workers who can connect with many more Oscars in New Haven...
Another pedestrian killed in New Haven: What the city is doing to try and fix the problem
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — So far this year, at least six people have died from pedestrian fatalities in Connecticut. Two of those tragedies occurred in New Haven, with one of them happening at 3 a.m. Wednesday on Sherman Parkway. "Something has to be done here. Because clearly, people are...
Connecticut kids can get free swim lessons thanks to new YMCA program
WATERBURY, Conn — A new program is making sure that qualifying children across the state can learn how to swim regardless of their family's income. The program is now at participating YMCAs, including the facility in Waterbury. It's a program that will save lives and bridge the gap for...
Eyewitness News
Police in Maryland arrest man for phishing theft of $375,000 from Connecticut town
SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A police department in Maryland arrested a man for his role in a phishing scam that led to the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Town of Seymour. Charles Ukasanya, 48, of Gaithersburg, MD, was taken into custody on an extraditable warrant in...
Segregation signs found in boys’ bathroom at a Connecticut school
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Segregation signs were found in a Connecticut boys’ bathroom, according to the school. Fairfield Warde High School Principal Paul Cavanna sent an email to parents on Thursday about the incident. He said that two signs were placed in a boys’ bathroom segregating urinals by race. Cavanna said school officials were notified […]
Bristol Press
Letter from Plymouth superintendent of schools suggests fourth educator accused of violating mandated reporter laws will have case dismissed
PLYMOUTH – A letter sent out this week from the superintendent of schools to parents appears to suggest that the last remaining former educator charged with failing to report the sexual abuse allegations against James Eschert will join three other educators in eluding prosecution. Chrystal Collins, 59, of Bristol,...
tourcounsel.com
Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut
Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
One shot on Munson Street in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was shot on Munson Street in New Haven on Saturday afternoon, police said. The victim was a 33-year-old New Haven resident who was at a bus stop when he heard gun shots. He realized he had been shot on his ankle and began running. He ran into a […]
FBI accepting applications for student law enforcement camp
Thirty selected students throughout Connecticut will participate in a week-long overnight camp chaperoned by law enforcement and FBI employees.
Video: Man Resists Arrest In Waterbury, Found With Illegal Gun, Heroin, Police Say
A Waterbury man suspected of being involved in multiple shots fired incidents in the city was found to be in possession of an illegally-owned gun and narcotics, police said. On Thursday, Feb. 2, around 3:30 p.m., police in Waterbury were patrolling the city's downtown area when they received a complaint that a man had been loading a gun and causing a disturbance in the area of West Main Street and Leavenworth Street, according to Waterbury Police Lieutenant Ryan Bessette.
Fire erupts at Brooks Street home in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport emergency crews responded to a residential fire on Friday morning. The Bridgeport Fire Department said they received a 911 call just after 4 a.m. reporting a fire in the back of a home on Brooks Street. Crews responded to the call and said that upon arrival, they discovered a garage […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash
2023-02-03@8:543pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to free the driver from a car hanging from a guardrail just over the Yellow Mill Bridge closer to Connecticut Avenue side. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police: Man illegally carrying loaded firearm, drugs resisted arrest
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man who resisted being taken into custody for illegally carrying a gun and drugs needed medical treatment as part of his arrest, according to Waterbury police. James Thomas, a 37-year-old convicted felon, was charged with second-degree breach of peace, interfering with police, criminal possession of...
Alleged Fairfield County Puppy Mill Home To Family Pets, Officials Say
This story has been updated.An early morning garage fire in the back of a Fairfield County home which led authorities to suspect a puppy mill was found to be the home for the family's pets.The fire took place in Bridgeport around 4:10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3 at 753 Brooks St.The Bridgeport Fire Depart…
'Extraordinary' New Restaurant To Hold Official Grand Opening In Stratford
A new restaurant in Stratford that serves sandwiches, wings, tacos, and more will soon hold an official grand opening celebration. House of Flavorz, which launched a soft opening in December 2022 and is located at 1055 Main St., will hold a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 11:30 a.m.
mycitizensnews.com
DNA sample secured from accused baby killer
WATERBURY — Naugatuck police obtained a DNA sample from accused baby killer Christopher Francisquini as part of their investigation into the death of his 11-month-old daughter last November. Waterbury Superior Court Judge Joseph Schwartz on Wednesday approved a prosecutor’s request to have Naugatuck police obtain a buccal swab from...
CT Wife, Mom Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison On Drug Charges: Feds
The wife of an accused drug dealer and mother of a convicted drug dealer will spend the next two years in prison after she admitted to selling drugs for her husband after he was arrested, federal prosecutors in Connecticut announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Maria Maldonado, age 50, of Hartford, p…
Comments / 0