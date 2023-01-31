ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Health Dept. Warns of Spike in Overdoses

A local health department is trying to put out the word out after it sees an uptick in overdoses in its community. Health officials with the city of Waterbury say they are noticing a number of those that have overdosed used a mixture of fentanyl and one or more, what were described as, street drugs, as well as opiates.
WATERBURY, CT
thegreyhoundnews.com

Naugatuck doe is a victim of littering

During the first week of January, a pregnant doe with a plastic jug stuck on her head was spotted roaming around with her fawn in Naugatuck, Connecticut. Since the spotting of the poor doe, Naugatuck’s residents have been pushing for somebody to help the deer. Still, there is a more significant issue regarding the litter plaguing these animals’ natural environment.
NAUGATUCK, CT
New Haven Independent

Fair Haven Gets An Outreach Worker

Frank Redente, Jr. pointed to an armful of tattoos remembering the names of young New Haveners who have lost their lives to street violence. Born and raised in Fair Haven, Redente now hopes to be part of the solution to the complex and chronic issue of youth violence as he takes on the job of being the first street outreach worker ever dedicated solely to his home neighborhood.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

State Lands $18M Homelessness Lifeline

Oscar Britt has a plan to survive subfreezing temperatures this weekend thanks to a connection he made with outreach workers who found him a hard-to-secure shelter bed at Columbus House. The state is hoping to hire many more such workers who can connect with many more Oscars in New Haven...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Segregation signs found in boys’ bathroom at a Connecticut school

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Segregation signs were found in a Connecticut boys’ bathroom, according to the school. Fairfield Warde High School Principal Paul Cavanna sent an email to parents on Thursday about the incident. He said that two signs were placed in a boys’ bathroom segregating urinals by race. Cavanna said school officials were notified […]
FAIRFIELD, CT
Bristol Press

Letter from Plymouth superintendent of schools suggests fourth educator accused of violating mandated reporter laws will have case dismissed

PLYMOUTH – A letter sent out this week from the superintendent of schools to parents appears to suggest that the last remaining former educator charged with failing to report the sexual abuse allegations against James Eschert will join three other educators in eluding prosecution. Chrystal Collins, 59, of Bristol,...
PLYMOUTH, CT
tourcounsel.com

Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut

Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

One shot on Munson Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was shot on Munson Street in New Haven on Saturday afternoon, police said. The victim was a 33-year-old New Haven resident who was at a bus stop when he heard gun shots. He realized he had been shot on his ankle and began running. He ran into a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Video: Man Resists Arrest In Waterbury, Found With Illegal Gun, Heroin, Police Say

A Waterbury man suspected of being involved in multiple shots fired incidents in the city was found to be in possession of an illegally-owned gun and narcotics, police said. On Thursday, Feb. 2, around 3:30 p.m., police in Waterbury were patrolling the city's downtown area when they received a complaint that a man had been loading a gun and causing a disturbance in the area of West Main Street and Leavenworth Street, according to Waterbury Police Lieutenant Ryan Bessette.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Fire erupts at Brooks Street home in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport emergency crews responded to a residential fire on Friday morning. The Bridgeport Fire Department said they received a 911 call just after 4 a.m. reporting a fire in the back of a home on Brooks Street. Crews responded to the call and said that upon arrival, they discovered a garage […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Crash

2023-02-03@8:543pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to free the driver from a car hanging from a guardrail just over the Yellow Mill Bridge closer to Connecticut Avenue side. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
mycitizensnews.com

DNA sample secured from accused baby killer

WATERBURY — Naugatuck police obtained a DNA sample from accused baby killer Christopher Francisquini as part of their investigation into the death of his 11-month-old daughter last November. Waterbury Superior Court Judge Joseph Schwartz on Wednesday approved a prosecutor’s request to have Naugatuck police obtain a buccal swab from...
NAUGATUCK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy