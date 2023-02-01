ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks

Donovan Mitchell is not happy over what transpired between him and Dillon Brooks on Thursday night, and he wants the NBA to take action. Mitchell was ejected for his part in a scuffle that took place during the third quarter of his Cleveland Cavaliers’ 128-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks drove to the basket and was knocked to the ground. He rolled over and whacked Mitchell in the groin, sparking a skirmish between the two (video here).
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Proposed three-team blockbuster trade sends Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic to Mavs, Ben Simmons to Bulls

A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season. We are in the final week before the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is upon us and teams around the NBA can't make any major moves up until the offseason. The NBA is having one of its most interesting seasons in a while and it's impossible to predict who will win a championship this season. Parity is at an all-time high and many teams could become contenders if they made a move to win immediately.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
New York Post

Luka Doncic exits Mavericks victory in injury concern

A dunk attempt turned disastrous for Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on Thursday night. With seven minutes left in the third quarter and the Mavericks leading by 27, Doncic went left around a screen before accelerating — and elevating — toward the basket for a dunk. But Doncic made contact with Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas as Brandon Ingram blocked his attempt, forcing Doncic to fall to the ground and eventually exit with a right heel contusion.  Doncic stayed in the game after taking a hard fall when he was winding up for a one-handed dunk and Ingram knocked the ball out of...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

NBA mock trade has the Sixers parting ways with Tyrese Maxey

The NBA trade deadline is just over a week away, and so the conversation surrounding the big day has continued ratcheting up, even for the Philadelphia 76ers. Rumors, reports, and of course, mock trades involving the Sixers have become more and more prevalent, including one recent mock trade that is quite interesting, if not insanely controversial.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Will Knicks fall short again to a contending team in O.G. Anunoby pursuit?

The New York Knicks are reportedly willing to give multiple first-round picks for O.G Anunoby. But missing in that The Athletic report and why Anunoby remains a Toronto Raptor is which first-round picks the Knicks are offering. Perhaps it’s their collection of protected first-round picks from other teams. If...
dallasexpress.com

Doncic Scores 53 | Mavs Rally Past Pistons

Luka Doncic scored 53 points as the Dallas Mavericks rallied to defeat the Detroit Pistons 111-105 at the American Airlines Center on Monday night. Doncic returned to the lineup after spraining his left ankle less than four minutes into last Thursday’s game at Phoenix and subsequently missing Saturday’s game at Utah.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

James Harden shares two-word response to All-Star snub

James Harden reacted via Instagram Thursday night to his All-Star Game snub. The reserves for the All-Star Game were announced Thursday. Harden was among the top players in the East who did not make the cut. Not long after the reserves were released, Harden shared a 2-word response on his...
FOX Sports

Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Lauri Markkanen leads Jazz past Raptors

Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and rookie Walker Kessler flirted with a triple-double en route to leading the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 victory over the Toronto Raptors in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night. Kessler, who was invited to the NBA Rising Stars Game this...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers topple Grizzlies

Damian Lillard recorded 42 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to lift the visiting Portland Trail Blazers to a 122-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Lillard reached the 40-point plateau for the second straight game and the ninth time this season. He made five 3-pointers and hit 15 of 16 shots from the free-throw line for the Trail Blazers, who outscored the Grizzlies 38-22 in the fourth quarter.
PORTLAND, OR

