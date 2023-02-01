Read full article on original website
Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks
Donovan Mitchell is not happy over what transpired between him and Dillon Brooks on Thursday night, and he wants the NBA to take action. Mitchell was ejected for his part in a scuffle that took place during the third quarter of his Cleveland Cavaliers’ 128-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks drove to the basket and was knocked to the ground. He rolled over and whacked Mitchell in the groin, sparking a skirmish between the two (video here).
Proposed three-team blockbuster trade sends Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic to Mavs, Ben Simmons to Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season. We are in the final week before the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is upon us and teams around the NBA can't make any major moves up until the offseason. The NBA is having one of its most interesting seasons in a while and it's impossible to predict who will win a championship this season. Parity is at an all-time high and many teams could become contenders if they made a move to win immediately.
Trade Rumor: Warriors And Kings Interested In 76ers' Player?
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in Matisse Thybulle.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s trash talking on Pistons draws strong message from Dwane Casey
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was heated on Monday against the Detroit Pistons, as he was spotted multiple times chirping at their opponents–both players and coaches alike–throughout the night. According to Detroit assistant coach Jerome Allen, he had some words with Doncic after he believed that the Mavs star disrespected head coach Dwane Casey.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Names ‘Most Impressive’ QB at Senior Bowl
The Dallas owner shared his opinion on the top signal-caller in Mobile this week.
Can Cowboys Simply Cut or Trade Dak Prescott?
No judgment about the player here, just the actual dollars and the actual results of "cutting or trading Dak'' that establish that Prescott is not literally "untrade-able'' ... he's virtually "untrade-able.''
Dak BREAKING: Cowboys Confirm New Contract Plan - 'QB for 10 More Years!'
We've reported that the easiest way to make the Cowboys' roster-building finances work is to (gulp!) extend Dak Prescott’s contract. And now Jerry and Stephen Jones are telling you the same.
Luka Doncic exits Mavericks victory in injury concern
A dunk attempt turned disastrous for Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on Thursday night. With seven minutes left in the third quarter and the Mavericks leading by 27, Doncic went left around a screen before accelerating — and elevating — toward the basket for a dunk. But Doncic made contact with Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas as Brandon Ingram blocked his attempt, forcing Doncic to fall to the ground and eventually exit with a right heel contusion. Doncic stayed in the game after taking a hard fall when he was winding up for a one-handed dunk and Ingram knocked the ball out of...
NBA mock trade has the Sixers parting ways with Tyrese Maxey
The NBA trade deadline is just over a week away, and so the conversation surrounding the big day has continued ratcheting up, even for the Philadelphia 76ers. Rumors, reports, and of course, mock trades involving the Sixers have become more and more prevalent, including one recent mock trade that is quite interesting, if not insanely controversial.
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Sign Former Miami Heat Player
The Dallas Mavericks have signed a former Miami Heat player.
Watch: Hard fall forces Mavericks' Luka Doncic out of game vs. Pelicans
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic left Thursday's 111-106 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans following a scary fall early in the second half. With 7:12 remaining in the third quarter, Doncic fell hard to the hardwood after colliding with Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas while attempting to finish a drive to the basket.
Will Knicks fall short again to a contending team in O.G. Anunoby pursuit?
The New York Knicks are reportedly willing to give multiple first-round picks for O.G Anunoby. But missing in that The Athletic report and why Anunoby remains a Toronto Raptor is which first-round picks the Knicks are offering. Perhaps it’s their collection of protected first-round picks from other teams. If...
Doncic Scores 53 | Mavs Rally Past Pistons
Luka Doncic scored 53 points as the Dallas Mavericks rallied to defeat the Detroit Pistons 111-105 at the American Airlines Center on Monday night. Doncic returned to the lineup after spraining his left ankle less than four minutes into last Thursday’s game at Phoenix and subsequently missing Saturday’s game at Utah.
James Harden shares two-word response to All-Star snub
James Harden reacted via Instagram Thursday night to his All-Star Game snub. The reserves for the All-Star Game were announced Thursday. Harden was among the top players in the East who did not make the cut. Not long after the reserves were released, Harden shared a 2-word response on his...
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
Lauri Markkanen leads Jazz past Raptors
Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and rookie Walker Kessler flirted with a triple-double en route to leading the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 victory over the Toronto Raptors in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night. Kessler, who was invited to the NBA Rising Stars Game this...
Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers topple Grizzlies
Damian Lillard recorded 42 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to lift the visiting Portland Trail Blazers to a 122-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Lillard reached the 40-point plateau for the second straight game and the ninth time this season. He made five 3-pointers and hit 15 of 16 shots from the free-throw line for the Trail Blazers, who outscored the Grizzlies 38-22 in the fourth quarter.
Luka Doncic’s five 50-point games have eye-opening common element
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is arguably the most unstoppable player in the NBA today. Defenders must be shaking in fear every night before facing the Mavs, and that must be especially true for teams in Texas. For one, all of Doncic’s 50-point outbursts so far in his still-young NBA career have happened in The Lone Star State.
