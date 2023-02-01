Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays defeat Warrenton
A shaky start did not deter the Washington basketball Lady Jays in the final round of their home tournament Friday. After trailing by double digits early in the contest, Washington (10-6) came back to defeat Warrenton (12-9), 50-38, for third place.
Washington Missourian
Girls Basketball — Pacific vs. Waynesville, Washington Tournament
Waynesville defeated Pacific, 62-53, Friday, Jan. 27, in the seventh-place game of the Ninth annual Washington Tournament. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Washington Missourian
Washington trio wins crowns
No team scores were kept Saturday at the Seckman girls wrestling tournament, but Washington’s Lady Jays were represented by three individual winners. Kendra Bliss won the 125-pound A division, Annelise Obermark took top honors in the 135-pound A division and Stella Secor won the 130-pound B bracket.
Washington Missourian
Union overcomes Blue Jays for third
The host Wildcats defeated Washington, 51-42, to claim the season series between the two teams, and win the third-place game at the Union Boys Basketball Tournament.
Washington Missourian
Lady Bulldogs fall in final round of Hermann Tournament
Anna Meyer’s 35-point scoring effort helped propel the Liberty Christian Academy Eagles to a trophy-round victory at the Hermann Tournament Saturday. Liberty (18-6), of Wright City, won the seventh-place game over St. Clair (3-16), 70-51.
Washington Missourian
Zimmermann leads Lady ’Cats at De Soto Tournament
Four Union girls wrestlers helped the Lady ’Cats place 12th in the team standings Saturday at the De Soto Lady Dragons Classic. Lillie Zimmermann led Union, finishing second at the 110-pound weight class.
Washington Missourian
Bulldogs beat New Haven at Hermann
The first of two meetings between Four Rivers Conference rivals St. Clair and New Haven went to the ’Dogs Saturday. St. Clair (7-10) bested New Haven (5-12) in the consolation final of the Hermann Invitational Tournament, 46-39.
Washington Missourian
Lady Indians rank 13th at De Soto
A pair of top-five individual finishes gave Pacific 33 points Friday at the Lady Dragon Wrestling Classic. Pacific tied the host team, De Soto, for 13th place in the tournament.
Washington Missourian
Ladymon helps Wildcats tie for seventh in De Soto
Paced by 165-pound champion Trey Ladymon, the Union wrestling Wildcats tied for seventh at Saturday’s De Soto Bob Georger Boys Wrestling Classic. In the team standings, Union scored 76 points to tie Herculaneum and North County for seventh place.
Washington Missourian
Knights push past Blue Jays in Union semifinals
Surging in the even quarters, the St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights advanced to the Union Tournament title contest Friday, beating Washington, 67-51. “Washington really played tough against us,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “It was a dogfight from start to finish. The difference in the score spread in the fourth quarter. We did a great job passing the ball and getting some easy shots. Until that time, Washington was right with us the whole game. I think they played exceptional.”
Washington Missourian
New Haven wins consolation title
Friday proved to be twice as nice for the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks. Not only did New Haven defeat rival Hermann, but it also brought home the consolation hardware from the Hermann Tournament.
Washington Missourian
New Union High turf field approved
Union High School’s football and soccer teams will be playing on new turf next season. The Union R-XI School District Board of Education approved an agreement at its Jan. 18 meeting with ATG Sports Industries, which has an office in Festus, to install its RamTurf artificial field at Stierberger Stadium for a base price of $479,555. The field’s existing artificial turf is now 10 years old.
Washington Missourian
Borgia to leave AAA after 2023-24 school year
After spending most of its existence looking for a conference, St. Francis Borgia is returning to independent status in all sports. Borgia Athletic Director Chris Arand announced the school is leaving the Archdiocesan Athletic Association following the 2023-24 school year along with St. Dominic and Duchesne. That also will mark the league’s end.
Washington Missourian
Hurd’s record scoring lifts Waynesville over Lady Indians
Records are made to be broken, and Waynesville junior Breona Hurd made sure they were Friday at the Ninth Washington Tournament. Hurd scored 41 points, leading Waynesville (7-9) to a seventh-place game victory over Pacific (6-13), 62-53.
Washington Missourian
Wildcats beat Seckman in opening round
Colin Debold won the individual scoring battle. But, the third-seeded Union Wildcats (11-6) won the war, defeating Seckman (5-11) in the opening round of the Union Boys Basketball Invitational Tuesday, 80-72.
Washington Missourian
Brown's near perfect shooting effort sends Missouri past LSU
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 26 points on 10-for-11 shooting and Noah Carter scored 14 points and Missouri won its third straight, beating LSU 87-77 on Wednesday night. Brown tied his career high with 10-made shots having accomplished the feat twice before. Reserve Deandre Gholston scored 14...
Columbia Missourian
Reports: Tigers hire Brock Olivo to special teams role
Former Missouri running back Brock Olivo has accepted a job with the Tigers as a special teams analyst, according to Power Mizzou’s Gabe DeArmond and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Dave Matter. MU has yet to confirm the reports.
krcgtv.com
Area athletes make college plans on National Signing Day
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Several Blair Oaks Falcons will continue their football careers in northern Missouri. Dylan Hair, Adam Hall and Wyatt Bonnett all signed letters of intent with Truman State on Wednesday. They'll join four other Blair Oaks graduates on the Truman State roster. The former Falcons will have...
Former Mizzou analyst, Central Arkansas QB new head coach at CAC
By Kyle Sutherland NORTH LITTLE ROCK - Ryan Howard has been coaching for less than a decade, but he has already had first-hand experiences at the highest level of college football. For the past two seasons Howard has been on Eli Drinkwitz’s staff at the University of Missouri as an ...
Washington Missourian
Gasconade County teams win Hermann Tournament titles
Owensville’s girls and Hermann’s boys reigned supreme at this year’s Hermann Basketball Tournaments. The Dutchgirls won Friday night’s championship game over Montgomery County, 50-48.
