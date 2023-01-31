ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Price Target For 2023 Is Revealed

It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin’s price target for this year has been addressed by an important analyst who called the 2021 Bitcoin crash. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green and the...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin And Ethereum Forecast For 2023 Revealed By Raoul Pal

Raoul Pal is revealing a new forecast for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Check out the latest reports about all this below. Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal recently explained the fact that he believes that 2023 is going to be a positive year for crypto. In a new interview on the Overpriced...
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Is Headed For $25,000, Says Peter Brandt After “Extremely Rare” BTC Bottom

Bitcoin continued to trade sideways Tuesday, threatening to extend its week-long stay within a narrow range. On Sunday, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose as high as $23,955 before recoiling. This is the second time the top crypto has teased $24,000 this month after tapping $23,799 last Wednesday. Other...
u.today

Crypto 'Fear and Greed' Index Successfully Predicts 3 Market Reversals

u.today

Current Massive 5,572% SHIB Burn Rate Spike Not What It Seems: Details

u.today

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 1

u.today

DOGE Price Analysis for February 1

u.today

Charles Edwards Explains Key Reason for Bitcoin's Price Gain in January

usethebitcoin.com

Bitcoin Surges Above $24,000 Hitting New 6-month High

Bitcoin (BTC) reaches a new 6-month high as the virtual currency hits $24,000. BTC, the largest cryptocurrency in the world, continues to move higher as it has already expanded by almost 50% in just a few months. The question is whether the current bull market will continue in the near future and if Bitcoin will hit $30,000.
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for February 2

dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Predicts Rally for One Metaverse Altcoin, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin (BTC)

A closely followed crypto strategist is predicting rallies for metaverse altcoin The Sandbox (SAND) while updating his forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 159,900 Twitter followers that he believes SAND could rally by at least 38% from current prices. SAND has nearly doubled in value since...
u.today

$150,000 Inevitable for Bitcoin (BTC) If It Makes This Move: Investor Mike Alfred

ValueWalk

10 Best Performing Cryptocurrencies In January 2023

The cryptocurrency market was off to a great start this year, with Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital currency by market value, gaining more than 40% last month. Ether, the world’s second-largest digital currency, also gained about 40% in January. Other cryptocurrencies showed impressive gains as well, with the broader cryptocurrency market gaining over 35% last month. Let’s take a look at the 10 best performing cryptocurrencies in January 2023.

