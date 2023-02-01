ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, AL

wbrc.com

Women in Walker County Jail working toward their GED

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Since the partnership began in 2019, Bevill State Community College has had a GED program for Walker County inmates and that program now includes women. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says they wanted to provide a way for their inmates to become a more productive member of society after leaving the jail.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Lauderdale County Schools announces delayed start for Friday

For the third day in a row, winter weather has prompted a delayed start for Lauderdale County Schools. The school system announced it would wait until 10:30 a.m. Friday to start classes due to the below-freezing temperatures and potential for black ice expected in the county. Bus routes will remain...
lowndessignal.com

Communities source eggs locally while HPAI impacts mid-west producers

Midwest table egg producers are battling the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a contagious virus threatening flocks and contributing to rising egg prices across the nation since February 2022. “This past year, the highly pathogenic avian influenza hit commercial egg facilities in other states, particularly Minnesota and Wisconsin,”...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Man shot and killed by police in small town in northwest Alabama

Police shot and killed a man during a fight early Saturday morning in Cherokee, a small town in northwest Alabama. Officers from the Cherokee Police Department and the Colbert County sheriff’s office responded to a call about a person reportedly being held against their will just before 2 a.m. at U.S. 72 and Cove Road.
CHEROKEE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Pet of the Week: Betty Sue

CULLMAN, Ala. – This week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week is the small and lovable Betty Sue, who is already housetrained!  The young miniature pincher is 1.5 years old and is reported to have low- to medium-energy needs. Betty Sue is a ball of love who thinks the world of other animals and people. The sweet girl has loyalty down pat and is looking for her special person.  Betty Sue is already leash savvy and ready to strut her stuff around town.  Betty Sue’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip. All animals are spayed or neutered prior to adoption.   Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or www.cullmananimalshelter@co.cullman.al.us or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE.    Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman Regional welcomes neurologist, sleep medicine specialist Kenneth Murray, MD

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Regional recently welcomed neurologist and sleep medicine specialist Kenneth Murray, MD to the Cullman Regional Medical Group.   Murray received his bachelor’s degree from State University of New York at Buffalo and his graduate medical degree from State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine. He completed his internship in internal medicine at Millard Filmore Hospital in Buffalo, New York, a residency in neurology at Dent Neurologic Institute in Buffalo, New York and his fellowship in sleep medicine at University of Texas Southwest Medicine Center at Dallas.  Comprehensive Neurology Clinic  With more than 30 years of experience as...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

73-year-old woman killed in Morgan County wreck

DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 73-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Alabama 157 on Friday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Wanda Harbison was fatally injured when the Ford Escape she was a passenger in was hit by another vehicle. At the time of the wreck, Harbison was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting

Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which turned into a fight with a suspect and a fatal officer-involved shooting, according to the Cherokee Police Department. One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting. Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which...
CHEROKEE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Valentine’s Day guide for Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – The clock is ticking for local lotharios and dutiful spouses to finalize Valentine’s Day plans. We explore various options on differing budgets for couples in Cullman.  On a slim budget of $25 or less  Most people I know, when given the choice, will opt for Duchess doughnuts over the most decadent chocolate in the world. Grab a couple of your partner’s favorite doughnuts. Then, get out of your comfort zone and write a whimsical haiku or sonnet. Head down to The Stampin’ Elephant in Hanceville or another craft store and buy a couple of pieces of themed scrapbook paper. Write...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Diane Green Williams

Diane Green Williams, age 65, of Cullman, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Princeton Baptist Medical Center. She was born July 27, 1957, in Missouri to Daniel Clyde Smith and Lucille Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, Rickey Williams; son, Danny Everett; and granddaughters, Mary Payton Everett, Olivia Everett, and Chelsea Everett.
CULLMAN, AL
WHNT-TV

Authorities Work to Recover Missing Man (News 19 at 6)

Search efforts for a missing 63-year-old man began Saturday in Colbert County. The man and his 13-year-old grandson both fell overboard after a marine-related accident. Authorities Work to Recover Missing Man (News 19 …. Search efforts for a missing 63-year-old man began Saturday in Colbert County. The man and his...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Alabama Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Alabama has many amazing places to eat, including several of the best barbecue restaurants around. If you love barbecue, one restaurant that you absolutely must try is Smokey C’s Bar-B-Que & Wings. After just one visit, you’ll agree that it has some of the best barbecue in Alabama. To learn more about Smokey C’s Bar-B-Que & Wings, take a look below.
DECATUR, AL

