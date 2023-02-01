CULLMAN, Ala. – This week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week is the small and lovable Betty Sue, who is already housetrained! The young miniature pincher is 1.5 years old and is reported to have low- to medium-energy needs. Betty Sue is a ball of love who thinks the world of other animals and people. The sweet girl has loyalty down pat and is looking for her special person. Betty Sue is already leash savvy and ready to strut her stuff around town. Betty Sue’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip. All animals are spayed or neutered prior to adoption. Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or www.cullmananimalshelter@co.cullman.al.us or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO