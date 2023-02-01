Read full article on original website
Franklin County Times
Russellville High School holds Community Partnership Breakfast to connect with community
“We are all excited to explore how RHS can work with local businesses to provide real-world opportunities for students and also prepare our students to be productive employees and members of the community,” said Russellville Mayor David Grissom. To help bolster this goal, schools officials and community members came...
Three Athens teachers receive $5,000 grants from Tennessee Valley Authority
Teachers from across the Tennessee Valley Authority's (TVA) seven-state region have applied for a $5,000 STEAM grant — but three in Limestone County were the lucky winners.
wbrc.com
Women in Walker County Jail working toward their GED
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Since the partnership began in 2019, Bevill State Community College has had a GED program for Walker County inmates and that program now includes women. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says they wanted to provide a way for their inmates to become a more productive member of society after leaving the jail.
Weather school delays in Alabama for Thursday, Feb. 2
Several North Alabama schools are delaying the start of classes Thursday, Feb. 2 due to the threat of winter weather. Lauderdale County Schools – Delayed until 10:30 a.m. This list will be updated if more schools are added.
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County Schools announces delayed start for Friday
For the third day in a row, winter weather has prompted a delayed start for Lauderdale County Schools. The school system announced it would wait until 10:30 a.m. Friday to start classes due to the below-freezing temperatures and potential for black ice expected in the county. Bus routes will remain...
Residents of 2 more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA aid for deadly Jan. 12 storms
Following the severe storms and tornadoes that killed seven people in Alabama Jan. 12, Mobile and Morgan counties have been added to the list of those eligible for FEMA assistance. Individuals and households in these two counties can now apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance,...
lowndessignal.com
Communities source eggs locally while HPAI impacts mid-west producers
Midwest table egg producers are battling the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a contagious virus threatening flocks and contributing to rising egg prices across the nation since February 2022. “This past year, the highly pathogenic avian influenza hit commercial egg facilities in other states, particularly Minnesota and Wisconsin,”...
WHNT-TV
Search Efforts Continue After a Week of Looking for Missing Fisherman | Feb. 3, 2023, 6:30 a.m.
Search efforts for a missing 63-year-old man began Saturday in Colbert County. The man and his 13-year-old grandson both fell overboard after a marine-related accident. The grandson was located, but recovery efforts continue for the missing man. Search Efforts Continue After a Week of Looking for …. Search efforts for...
ABC 33/40 News
'Right time, right place': Walker County woman reflects on her role in school bus accident
A Walker County woman is feeling grateful after helping save a man from a burning car. The accident occurred on Jan. 31 around 3:30 p.m. A Walker County School bus and another vehicle collided on the side of AL 102 eastbound at the intersection with AL 124. The bus was...
wcbi.com
Alabama PO sentenced to 30 years in prison for abusing his position
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – An Alabama Probation Officer will spend the next 30 years in prison for abusing his position. Michael Steven Painter served as a Probation Officer assigned to Fayette County. Painter was arrested in 2020 on charges of Custodial Sexual Misconduct and Use of Position or...
From a trailer park to television, this Athens native is proof positive good things can come from a small city.
ATHENS, Ala. — East Limestone High School welcomed back one of their very own as a part of Black History Month. Chauncy Glover is an Emmy award winning journalist who is back home to speak to students at his alma mater while emphazing the importance of his village. "This...
Man shot and killed by police in small town in northwest Alabama
Police shot and killed a man during a fight early Saturday morning in Cherokee, a small town in northwest Alabama. Officers from the Cherokee Police Department and the Colbert County sheriff’s office responded to a call about a person reportedly being held against their will just before 2 a.m. at U.S. 72 and Cove Road.
Pet of the Week: Betty Sue
CULLMAN, Ala. – This week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week is the small and lovable Betty Sue, who is already housetrained! The young miniature pincher is 1.5 years old and is reported to have low- to medium-energy needs. Betty Sue is a ball of love who thinks the world of other animals and people. The sweet girl has loyalty down pat and is looking for her special person. Betty Sue is already leash savvy and ready to strut her stuff around town. Betty Sue’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip. All animals are spayed or neutered prior to adoption. Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or www.cullmananimalshelter@co.cullman.al.us or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Cullman Regional welcomes neurologist, sleep medicine specialist Kenneth Murray, MD
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Regional recently welcomed neurologist and sleep medicine specialist Kenneth Murray, MD to the Cullman Regional Medical Group. Murray received his bachelor’s degree from State University of New York at Buffalo and his graduate medical degree from State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine. He completed his internship in internal medicine at Millard Filmore Hospital in Buffalo, New York, a residency in neurology at Dent Neurologic Institute in Buffalo, New York and his fellowship in sleep medicine at University of Texas Southwest Medicine Center at Dallas. Comprehensive Neurology Clinic With more than 30 years of experience as...
WAFF
73-year-old woman killed in Morgan County wreck
DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 73-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Alabama 157 on Friday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Wanda Harbison was fatally injured when the Ford Escape she was a passenger in was hit by another vehicle. At the time of the wreck, Harbison was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
WHNT-TV
One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting
Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which turned into a fight with a suspect and a fatal officer-involved shooting, according to the Cherokee Police Department. One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting. Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which...
Valentine’s Day guide for Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. – The clock is ticking for local lotharios and dutiful spouses to finalize Valentine’s Day plans. We explore various options on differing budgets for couples in Cullman. On a slim budget of $25 or less Most people I know, when given the choice, will opt for Duchess doughnuts over the most decadent chocolate in the world. Grab a couple of your partner’s favorite doughnuts. Then, get out of your comfort zone and write a whimsical haiku or sonnet. Head down to The Stampin’ Elephant in Hanceville or another craft store and buy a couple of pieces of themed scrapbook paper. Write...
Obituary: Diane Green Williams
Diane Green Williams, age 65, of Cullman, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Princeton Baptist Medical Center. She was born July 27, 1957, in Missouri to Daniel Clyde Smith and Lucille Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, Rickey Williams; son, Danny Everett; and granddaughters, Mary Payton Everett, Olivia Everett, and Chelsea Everett.
WHNT-TV
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Alabama Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Alabama has many amazing places to eat, including several of the best barbecue restaurants around. If you love barbecue, one restaurant that you absolutely must try is Smokey C’s Bar-B-Que & Wings. After just one visit, you’ll agree that it has some of the best barbecue in Alabama. To learn more about Smokey C’s Bar-B-Que & Wings, take a look below.
