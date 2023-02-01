ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus sweeps Parkland on Thursday night

EMMAUS, Pa. - Parkland and Emmaus renewing their rivalry for the second time this season. The Green Hornets prevailing in both the boys and girls contests. At Orefield, the boys program coming up with a last second win over the Trojans, 47-45. Dylan Darville with the clutch free throws in the final seconds of the game to give the Green Hornets the season sweep.
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading completes season sweep of Wilson West Lawn

READING, Pa. - Reading and Wilson going head-to-head in the Geigle for the final game of the season between these two. The Red Knights pulling off the sweep, 56-43. Ruben and Aris Rodriguez leading the way in the win for the Red Knights, each finishing with 16 points. Yadiel Cruz adding 14 of his own in the win.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks Catholic wins back-to-back to advance to the District final

READING, Pa. - Berks Catholic opening up the District III-2A wrestling tournament at home. The Saints coming off their first county title will have a shot at their first District title this weekend. Both the quarterfinals and semifinals taking place at Berks Catholic tonight. The Saints rolling in the quarters,...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

WFMZ-TV Online

Central Catholic, Parkland roll to Tuesday night wins

EPC basketball regular season starting to wind down, with playoff spots still up for grabs. Central Catholic boys and Parkland girls helping their cases for seeding in the upcoming playoffs. The Vikings hit the road and cooled off the Zephyrs who snapped their two-game win streak, 78-44. A 22-0 run...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hamburg holds signing day ceremony, 2 key football players committing

HAMBURG, Pa. - National Signing Day ceremonies taking place on Hawk Hill at Hamburg Area High School Wednesday. The Red Hawks with four signees taking part in the festivities. Two of those signees, members of the Hawks football program, and key parts in the turnaround that has occured over the past few seasons. Xander Menapace and Charles Sheppard will continue their playing careers at the next level.
HAMBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

WFMZ-TV Online

Governor Mifflin honors student-athletes with signing day ceremony

SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin getting in on the National Signing Day ceremonies the day after. The Mustangs celebrating 15 student-athletes continuing their careers at the collegiate level. Among the student-athletes taking part in the festivities, five of them will be going on to Division I programs. Two of those,...
SHILLINGTON, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Five railcars derail in Rush Twp.

RUSH TWP. – Five railcars in a Reading and Northern train derailed between Hometown and Barnesville early Tuesday. The derailment happened around 9am east of Orchard Road in Rush Township, on the opposite side of the Pine Creek from Route 54. At least two boxcars could be seen broadside...
BARNESVILLE, PA
local21news.com

Pedestrian killed from Route 322 injuries identified as Palmyra man

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pedestrian has died after suffering injuries from being hit by a car on Route 322 in Swatara Township. Police say Pritesh Patel, 39, of Palmyra was struck by the vehicle Friday, Jan. 27 around 8:50 p.m. The incident happened in the area of...
PALMYRA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Catasauqua charter school closed Thursday due to threat

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Students and staff at a charter school in Lehigh County are learning from home Thursday after a threat. The Innovative Arts Academy in Catasauqua is closed and the school is operating on an asynchronous scheduled, according to a message on the school's website. IAA is working with...
CATASAUQUA, PA
abc27.com

Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

