WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus sweeps Parkland on Thursday night
EMMAUS, Pa. - Parkland and Emmaus renewing their rivalry for the second time this season. The Green Hornets prevailing in both the boys and girls contests. At Orefield, the boys program coming up with a last second win over the Trojans, 47-45. Dylan Darville with the clutch free throws in the final seconds of the game to give the Green Hornets the season sweep.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus vs Parkland girls and boys basketball, 02.02.23
Parkland and Emmaus renewing their rivalry for the second time this season. The Green Hornets prevailing in both the boys and girls contests.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading completes season sweep of Wilson West Lawn
READING, Pa. - Reading and Wilson going head-to-head in the Geigle for the final game of the season between these two. The Red Knights pulling off the sweep, 56-43. Ruben and Aris Rodriguez leading the way in the win for the Red Knights, each finishing with 16 points. Yadiel Cruz adding 14 of his own in the win.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks Catholic wins back-to-back to advance to the District final
READING, Pa. - Berks Catholic opening up the District III-2A wrestling tournament at home. The Saints coming off their first county title will have a shot at their first District title this weekend. Both the quarterfinals and semifinals taking place at Berks Catholic tonight. The Saints rolling in the quarters,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading vs. Wilson WL boys basketball, 02.02.23
Reading completes season sweep of Wilson West Lawn. Reading and Wilson going head-to-head in the Geigle for the final game of the season between these two. The Red Knights pulling off the sweep, 56-43.
WFMZ-TV Online
Central Catholic, Parkland roll to Tuesday night wins
EPC basketball regular season starting to wind down, with playoff spots still up for grabs. Central Catholic boys and Parkland girls helping their cases for seeding in the upcoming playoffs. The Vikings hit the road and cooled off the Zephyrs who snapped their two-game win streak, 78-44. A 22-0 run...
WFMZ-TV Online
Hamburg holds signing day ceremony, 2 key football players committing
HAMBURG, Pa. - National Signing Day ceremonies taking place on Hawk Hill at Hamburg Area High School Wednesday. The Red Hawks with four signees taking part in the festivities. Two of those signees, members of the Hawks football program, and key parts in the turnaround that has occured over the past few seasons. Xander Menapace and Charles Sheppard will continue their playing careers at the next level.
WFMZ-TV Online
Hamburg holds signing day ceremony, 2023
Hamburg holds signing day ceremony, 2 key football players committing. National Signing Day ceremonies taking place on Hawk Hill at Hamburg Area High School Wednesday. The Red Hawks with four signees taking part in the festivities.
WFMZ-TV Online
Governor Mifflin honors student-athletes with signing day ceremony
SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin getting in on the National Signing Day ceremonies the day after. The Mustangs celebrating 15 student-athletes continuing their careers at the collegiate level. Among the student-athletes taking part in the festivities, five of them will be going on to Division I programs. Two of those,...
Reading Derby Girls announce name change to Reading Roller Derby
The Reading Derby Girls was founded in 2012 by Holly Jester, owner of Skateaway in Shillington. The Reading Derby Girls are an active member of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association. The team celebrated their 10-year anniversary with the decision to evolve their name into the team they’ve become.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lafayette kicks off Campus Race to Zero Waste with creative solutions at basketball game
EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette College is participating in an eight-week challenge against schools across the country to decrease waste and increase recycling. The Office of Sustainability is partnering with the college's athletics, concessions and facilities teams for the effort. Lafayette College just kicked off its Campus Race to Zero Waste.
lehighvalleynews.com
Former NBA player to speak about addiction struggles at Parkland High School event
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — From 1999-2001, Chris Herren realized his dream by playing professional basketball for the Denver Nuggets, then his home-state heroes, the Boston Celtics. But Herren said he lost it all to drug addiction. Former NBA player turned motivational speaker Chris Herren will speak at Parkland...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Five railcars derail in Rush Twp.
RUSH TWP. – Five railcars in a Reading and Northern train derailed between Hometown and Barnesville early Tuesday. The derailment happened around 9am east of Orchard Road in Rush Township, on the opposite side of the Pine Creek from Route 54. At least two boxcars could be seen broadside...
local21news.com
Pedestrian killed from Route 322 injuries identified as Palmyra man
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pedestrian has died after suffering injuries from being hit by a car on Route 322 in Swatara Township. Police say Pritesh Patel, 39, of Palmyra was struck by the vehicle Friday, Jan. 27 around 8:50 p.m. The incident happened in the area of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Catasauqua charter school closed Thursday due to threat
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Students and staff at a charter school in Lehigh County are learning from home Thursday after a threat. The Innovative Arts Academy in Catasauqua is closed and the school is operating on an asynchronous scheduled, according to a message on the school's website. IAA is working with...
skooknews.com
Pottsville Man Facing Charges After Leading Police on Peach Mountain Pursuit
A Pottsville man is facing charges after he led State Police on a pursuit on Peach Mountain last week. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, around 11:20pm, Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle on St. Clair Avenue in Norwegian Township.
abc27.com
Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
Schwenksville Man Shoots Hawk — Easy, PETA, He Took Its Picture at Central Perkiomen Valley Park
Andrew Williams' photo of a hawk in a winter snow squall, taken at Central Perkiomen Valley Park. Photographer Andrew Williams of Schwenksville recently posted photos he snapped at Central Perkiomen Valley Park on Fstoppers, an online, worldwide resource for camera professionals. “We’ve lived in Montgomery County since 1980,” he wrote....
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, Steakhouse
One of Philadelphia's most popular and iconic sports bars is expanding to Bucks County with a new restaurant, grill, sports bar, and event/banquet space. Founding Fathers will open its second and largest location at 2900 Street Road in Bensalem, PA.
State police looking for missing teen last seen in the Lehigh Valley
Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing teen girl they say was last seen in Northampton County. Alexis Gibb, 15, of Palmerton, was last seen Sunday night in Bath borough, troopers from the Lehighton barracks said Wednesday. Gibb is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 85 pounds, with...
