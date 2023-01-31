Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Future Tech Event to Take Place in November 2023
Future Tech Event is Sultanate of Oman’s foremost B2B and B2G bespoke Technology Event, taking place in November 2023, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. It is a definitive meeting place facilitating multi-stakeholder dialogue with power packed networking opportunities among C-Level executives, leading industry experts, decision makers, policy makers and government officials from across the value chain to foster collaboration, discuss current challenges, business opportunities, develop market strategies, share knowledge and identify solutions shaping the future of technology.
u.today
Abu Dhabi University and 5ire Collaborate to Democratize Blockchain Education and Research
Abu Dhabi, UAE - Abu Dhabi University (ADU), a premier private university established in 2003, and 5ire, one of the world’s fastest growing unicorns with a mission to make blockchains sustainable and accessible for over one billion people by 2030, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on blockchain education, research, and entrepreneurship. Their mission is to democratize blockchain education and offer a nuanced, outcome-based learning to students in the region, and eventually across the world.
Comments / 0