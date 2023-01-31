Abu Dhabi, UAE - Abu Dhabi University (ADU), a premier private university established in 2003, and 5ire, one of the world’s fastest growing unicorns with a mission to make blockchains sustainable and accessible for over one billion people by 2030, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on blockchain education, research, and entrepreneurship. Their mission is to democratize blockchain education and offer a nuanced, outcome-based learning to students in the region, and eventually across the world.

15 HOURS AGO