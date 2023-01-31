Read full article on original website
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
Ford To Sell German Factory To China's BYD: Report
It was just yesterday when we last talked about Ford’s future plans for the European continent. We have more details surrounding this new strategy but again, we have no good news for the company’s employees. According to a new report, Ford could sell one of its main plants in Europe to China’s Build Your Dreams (BYD).
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
scaffoldmag.com
Caterpillar CEO: 2022 one of company’s ‘best’ years
Caterpillar has revealed that sales for its construction industries division was US$6.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of US$1.1 billion, or 19%, compared with the same quarter in 2021. Sales increased strongly in North America, up by 34% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to...
theevreport.com
StoreDot and Circulor Partner to Track Sustainable Battery Supply Chain for EVs
Herzliya, Israel and London, UK – StoreDot, a leading provider of extreme fast charging battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs), has partnered with Circulor, the global leader in supply chain traceability solutions. The collaboration aims to track the source and CO2 emissions of the raw materials used in the production of StoreDot’s battery cells and its manufacturing process, ensuring sustainable and responsible sourcing.
Toyota defends title as world's top-selling automaker in 2022
TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) sold 10.5 million vehicles in 2022, it said on Monday, defending its title as the world's top-selling automaker for a third straight year.
scaffoldmag.com
CECE presents position paper on decarbonisation
In an animated video, the Committee for European Construction Equipment (CECE) has defined its position on decarbonising the €40 billion construction equipment sector. Among its highlights, the video points out that construction equipment is responsible for just 0.5% of total greenhouse gas emissions. Nevertheless, CECE insists it is wholly...
OilPrice.com
Global Battery Demand Is Soaring, But Supply Is Lagging Behind
There is an undeniable need for more electric batteries to be produced in line with the growing global demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and electronic devices. But companies are repeatedly falling behind on their production aims due to a multitude of challenges, from supply chain constraints caused by the Covid pandemic to lithium shortages in the face of rising demand. Costs have soared in recent years, in response to these challenges, and many once-promising startups have failed in their attempt to weather the storm and come out the other side triumphant. Now, the U.S. believes that battery shortage is a threat to its national security, as its green transition could be endangered if not enough batteries are delivered. So, just how dire is the situation?
insideevs.com
Volkswagen May Build Sub-ID.4 Electric SUV In North America
Volkswagen is reportedly planning to build a second electric SUV in North America after production of the ID.4 started at its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee last year. According to a report from German business newspaper Handelsblatt, VW has decided last week to build a compact electric SUV smaller than the ID.4. The new model would be made from the middle of the decade either at its US plant in Chattanooga or in Puebla, Mexico. A spokesperson confirmed such plans to the publication but declined to comment on details.
Volkswagen considering battery cell factory in Ontario -Handelsblatt
BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is looking at setting up a battery cell factory in Ontario, Germany's Handelsblatt business daily reported on Tuesday, adding the Canadian province had offered investments and other incentives.
electrek.co
A Volvo FH Electric semi just made a 3,000 km trip across Europe
A Volvo FH Electric 40-ton semi-trailer truck made a 3,000 km (1,864-mile) trip between Zurich, Switzerland, and Valencia, Spain – the longest distance traveled by a commercial electric truck so far. Swiss logistics company Krummen Kerzers made the round-trip run. The driver, Balint Schnell, picked up 20 tons of...
Autoblog
Bollinger Motors sues Munro Vehicles over MK_1 design
Well, that didn't take long. Scotland's Munro Vehicles announced in December that it began taking reservations for its MK_1 battery-electric off-roader — a tall, chunky rectangle aimed at industries like forestry and mining. Quite a few folks noticed the MK_1 bore a resemblance to the Bollinger Motors B1 SUV and B2 pickup. Munro Head of Design Ross Compton was under contract as an exterior designer for Bollinger Motors from 2015 to 2017, according to Compton's LinkedIn page. He then went to Atlis Motor Vehicles from 2018 to 2021, designing a more traditional pickup concept called the XT that turned into another T-square affair as production neared.
electrek.co
Big batteries are now powering large tower cranes in London – a UK first
Ampd Energy, a pioneer of urban construction battery storage, is powering large tower cranes for global construction giant Laing O’Rourke on a huge project in central London. The Enertainer. Hong Kong-based Ampd’s flagship product is called the Enertainer – “energy” and “container,” geddit? – which is an all-electric lithium-ion...
techxplore.com
Patchwork of issues limits solar expansion in Switzerland
Whether rooftop solar panels are worth the cost is largely dependent in Switzerland on local compensation rates for solar power and on electricity prices in general—these are the findings of a study by researchers at ETH Zurich and the University of Bern. Many power grid operators pay too little, thereby limiting the expansion of solar power.
marinelink.com
Silja Europe Propulsion Control Makeover Aims to Save 6% on Fuel
Qtagg recently secured an order on a total upgrade of Silja Europa’s propulsion control system, a makeover designed to decrease the ship’s fuel consumption by 6% and CO2 emissions by 2096 tons yearly, according to the manufacturer. The overhaul includes engine speed governors, fuel rack actuators, pitch control and voyage optimization with EcoPilot.
RideApart
Malaguti Presents The Specter GP 125 Commuter For The European Market
Those of you who have been anywhere in Asia would be familiar with the strange commuter motorcycles that are pretty much ubiquitous no matter where you go. These machines, referred to as underbone motorcycles, are essentially a cross between a scooter and standard motorcycle. This means that they provide similar practical amenities as a scooter, while being operated in the same fashion as a motorbike.
