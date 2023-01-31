Join Alpha Resource Center on Saturday, March 4 for the 2nd Annual Plane Pull at the Santa Barbara Airport!. The Plane Pull is an extreme team challenge where teams of 10 play tug of war with an Alaska Airlines E175 airplane weighing nearly 100,000 pounds. Teams will pull the airplane 20 feet and the fastest time in each division will be crowned division champion! Prizes will also be awarded to the Grand Champion team, the team that raises the most money, and the individual who raises the most money.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO