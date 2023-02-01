ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grist

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
RadarOnline

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

Truckers Say This Dusty Roadside Diner Is California’s Best Restaurant

At the intersection of the 15 and 395 freeways, where the Cajon Pass stretches out of the San Bernardino Mountains, stands a 62-year-old A-frame building with tattered wooden shingles and vaguely country and western accents. Long rows of 18-wheeler trucks are parked out back. Inside, leather booths line the walls while worn turquoise seats frame a gleaming wood-grained counter, with the aroma of frying oil and hot coffee wafting beneath the high wood-paneled ceilings. Wagon wheel light fixtures hover overhead while kitschy signs like “We don’t have Wi-Fi. Talk to each other, pretend it’s 1995” dot the walls.
CBS San Francisco

Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off

A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million.The California Lottery said on Wednesday that Mary Higelin bought a Set for Life Millionaire Edition Scratchers ticket from CN Liquor in Norco, California. Her $20 million win is the biggest prize possible in the game and made her just the fourth person in the state lottery's history to win it. CN Liquor will...
