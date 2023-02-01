ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who allegedly stole from a Commack store. Two men and a woman entered Old Navy, located at 5041 Jericho Turnpike, at approximately 9:30 p.m. on...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Wanted for Setauket Petit Larcenies

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who stole items from vehicles in Setauket this month. A man stole items a 2018 Jeep Wrangler on Old Field Road between 1 a.m. and...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Wanted for Stony Brook Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole items from a Stony Brook store. Two men, including the man pictured above, allegedly stole tool sets and other items from Lowes, located...
STONY BROOK, NY
Wanted for Lake Grove Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole merchandise from a Lake Grove store. Two men allegedly stole approximately $1,800 worth of fragrances from Victoria’s Secret, located. in the Smith Haven...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Man Assaults, Injures Officer During Westbury Stop, Police Say

A Levittown man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting several officers attempting to stop him for traffic violations. The incident took place in Westbury around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. According to Nassau County Police detectives, officers spotted a 2012 Honda Civic traveling northbound on Merrick Avenue with dark...
WESTBURY, NY
Wanted for Selden Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a store in Selden in December. A man and woman allegedly stole items from Target, located at 307 Independence Plaza...
SELDEN, NY
Wanted for Melville Grand Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole a wallet in Melville and a female who allegedly subsequently used the victim’s credit card. Two men allegedly stole a wallet...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Two men arrested in Kings Park following crash in stolen vehicle

Suffolk County Police arrested two men on Feb. 1 after they allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into a Kings Park marsh and fled the scene on foot. Fourth Precinct officers were on patrol when they observed a white 2017 Lexus SUV that matched the description of a vehicle that had been observed in the vicinity of larcenies reported in the Fourth Precinct over the last several weeks.
KINGS PARK, NY
Wanted for Medford Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole from a Medford store in December. A man allegedly stole a portable heater and a tree stand from Lowes, located at 2796...
MEDFORD, NY
Wantagh Man Killed In Woodbury Accident

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reports the details of a Fatal Vehicular Accident that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:32 p.m. in Woodbury. According to detectives, Police responded to the parking lot of On Parade Diner located at 7980 Jericho Turnpike for an auto accident. Willem Specht, 62, of 8030 Jericho Turnpike, entered his gray 2004 Infiniti sedan where he backed up southbound and struck a male pedestrian, Joseph Devito, 61,of Wantagh who just exited the diner. The male victim suffered severe trauma and was transported by Nassau County Ambulance to a nearby hospital. The driver remained at the scene and was arrested. The victim was pronounced at 3:45 p.m. by a hospital physician. The investigation is ongoing.
WOODBURY, NY
Fairfield News: Attempted Abduction

On Wednesday February 1, 2023 at approximately 3:30pm, the Fairfield Police Department. received a 911 call from a resident on Collingwood Avenue reporting two young females ran to. his home very upset. They described an encounter with a male operating a vehicle while they. were walking home from the school...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Owner Lets Patrons Use Cocaine In LI Deli, Police Say

The owner of a Long Island deli is facing charges for allegedly allowing customers to use illegal drugs inside his business, authorities said.Sharon Solemani-Sharifian, age 53, owner of Shalom Delight Deli in Amityville, was among three people arrested Saturday, Jan. 28, following an investigation …
AMITYVILLE, NY

