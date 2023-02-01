Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
A Dead Humpback Whale Was Discovered On NY BeachAbdul GhaniHempstead, NY
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Long Island-based Contractor Stole Millions In Hurricane Sandy FundsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Stony Brook Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole items from a Stony Brook store. Two men, including the man pictured above, allegedly stole tool sets and other items from Lowes, located...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who allegedly stole from a Commack store. Two men and a woman entered Old Navy, located at 5041 Jericho Turnpike, at approximately 9:30 p.m. on...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Setauket Petit Larcenies
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who stole items from vehicles in Setauket this month. A man stole items a 2018 Jeep Wrangler on Old Field Road between 1 a.m. and...
News 12
Suffolk DA: 3 Long Islanders burglarized 5 Suffolk Dunkin' Donuts stores
Three Long Islanders were indicted Thursday for allegedly burglarizing five Dunkin' Donuts stores in less than a month. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney identified the three as Christopher Volpe, of Patchogue, Michael Gruber, of Medford and Kristen Osmolia, of Holbrook. Authorities say the three targeted Dunkin' Donuts locations in...
Suspect From Middle Island Nabbed Minutes After Centereach Bank Robbery
A suspect was apprehended minutes after a bank robbery on Long Island. According to Suffolk County Police, Ralph William Dominguez, age 65, entered M&T Bank in Centereach, located at 1919 Middle Country Road, at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, and handed a note demanding cash to a bank teller. The...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Lake Grove Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole merchandise from a Lake Grove store. Two men allegedly stole approximately $1,800 worth of fragrances from Victoria’s Secret, located. in the Smith Haven...
Man Assaults, Injures Officer During Westbury Stop, Police Say
A Levittown man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting several officers attempting to stop him for traffic violations. The incident took place in Westbury around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. According to Nassau County Police detectives, officers spotted a 2012 Honda Civic traveling northbound on Merrick Avenue with dark...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Riverhead police seek woman who used stolen credit card
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases in December. A woman allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at Best Buy and Michaels, both located...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Islandia Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from an Islandia store. A man allegedly stole clothing, tools, electronics and a generator, with a combined value of approximately $1,100, from Walmart,...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Two men arrested in Kings Park following crash in stolen vehicle
Suffolk County Police arrested two men on Feb. 1 after they allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into a Kings Park marsh and fled the scene on foot. Fourth Precinct officers were on patrol when they observed a white 2017 Lexus SUV that matched the description of a vehicle that had been observed in the vicinity of larcenies reported in the Fourth Precinct over the last several weeks.
Holbrook Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk With Child In SUV After 3-Vehicle Lake Ronkonkoma Crash
A woman has been accused of driving drunk with her young son in the SUV after a multi-vehicle crash near a Long Island intersection.The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Lake Ronkonkoma.The woman was driving a 2022 Chevrolet SUV southbound on Hawkins Avenue, just north of Sm…
NYPD: $100K in watches stolen in Staten Island Mall jewelry store smash-and-grab
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A pair of men snatched multiple watches from a Staten Island Mall jewelry store Wednesday evening after smashing a glass display at the location. A 63-year-old man told police he witnessed an individual break the glass window at the front of the store just before 7 p.m., according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
longisland.com
SCPD Seeking Suspect Who Exposed Himself to Woman at Smith Haven Mall
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who exposed himself and committed a lewd act at a Lake Grove store. A man exposed himself and committed a lewd act in front of a female...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Medford and Selden petit larcenies
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from stores in Medford and Selden. A man allegedly stole merchandise from Target, located at 2965 Horseblock Road, Medford,...
fox5ny.com
NY state trooper arrested for issuing bogus traffic tickets
NEW YORK - A New York State Police Trooper who patrolled the Sprain Book and Taconic State Parkways in Westchester County is charged with issuing dozens of falsified traffic tickets. One of the tickets was allegedly made out against a person who was already dead. The Westchester County District Attorney...
Police: 2 men arrested after crashing stolen car in Kings Park marsh
Suffolk police tell News 12 officers watched a white Lexus SUV enter Landing Avenue Park and then crash into a marshy avenue early Wednesday morning.
longisland.com
Uniondale Woman Sentenced to 7-15 Years in Prison for Drunk Driving Crash that Killed Man
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Uniondale woman was sentenced to seven to 15 years in prison for Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and related charges stemming from a May 2021 drunk-driving crash that killed a man seated in a parked car. Tasha Brown, 29, pleaded guilty on...
syossetjerichotribune.com
Wantagh Man Killed In Woodbury Accident
The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reports the details of a Fatal Vehicular Accident that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:32 p.m. in Woodbury. According to detectives, Police responded to the parking lot of On Parade Diner located at 7980 Jericho Turnpike for an auto accident. Willem Specht, 62, of 8030 Jericho Turnpike, entered his gray 2004 Infiniti sedan where he backed up southbound and struck a male pedestrian, Joseph Devito, 61,of Wantagh who just exited the diner. The male victim suffered severe trauma and was transported by Nassau County Ambulance to a nearby hospital. The driver remained at the scene and was arrested. The victim was pronounced at 3:45 p.m. by a hospital physician. The investigation is ongoing.
Owner Lets Patrons Use Cocaine In LI Deli, Police Say
The owner of a Long Island deli is facing charges for allegedly allowing customers to use illegal drugs inside his business, authorities said.Sharon Solemani-Sharifian, age 53, owner of Shalom Delight Deli in Amityville, was among three people arrested Saturday, Jan. 28, following an investigation …
27east.com
Southampton Police Reports for the Week of February 2
SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On January 24, a local businessman alerted Southampton Village Police to an array of acts of identity theft in his business’s name over the last six months.... more. Ospreys, the large, fish-eating birds of prey once listed as endangered in New York State, ... by...
