NEW YORK, NY – The New York Police Department has announced the arrest of 35-year-old Krystal Anderson, a criminalist with the department. Anderson was arrested by officers from Brooklyn’s 67th Precinct on New Year’s Eve. According to detectives, she was off duty at the time of her arrest. She was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM The post NYPD criminalist arrested in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO