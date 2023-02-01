ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who allegedly stole from a Commack store. Two men and a woman entered Old Navy, located at 5041 Jericho Turnpike, at approximately 9:30 p.m. on...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Stony Brook Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole items from a Stony Brook store. Two men, including the man pictured above, allegedly stole tool sets and other items from Lowes, located...
STONY BROOK, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Setauket Petit Larcenies

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who stole items from vehicles in Setauket this month. A man stole items a 2018 Jeep Wrangler on Old Field Road between 1 a.m. and...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Lake Grove Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole merchandise from a Lake Grove store. Two men allegedly stole approximately $1,800 worth of fragrances from Victoria’s Secret, located. in the Smith Haven...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Assaults, Injures Officer During Westbury Stop, Police Say

A Levittown man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting several officers attempting to stop him for traffic violations. The incident took place in Westbury around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. According to Nassau County Police detectives, officers spotted a 2012 Honda Civic traveling northbound on Merrick Avenue with dark...
WESTBURY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Islandia Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from an Islandia store. A man allegedly stole clothing, tools, electronics and a generator, with a combined value of approximately $1,100, from Walmart,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Selden Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a store in Selden in December. A man and woman allegedly stole items from Target, located at 307 Independence Plaza...
SELDEN, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Man arrested for robbing M&T Bank in Centereach

Suffolk County Police arrested a Middle Island man who allegedly robbed a Centereach bank on Jan. 31. Ralph William Dominguez allegedly entered M&T Bank, located at 1919 Middle Country Road, and handed a note demanding cash to a bank teller. The employee complied and Dominguez fled on foot at approximately 3:20 p.m.
CENTEREACH, NY
syossetjerichotribune.com

Wantagh Man Killed In Woodbury Accident

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reports the details of a Fatal Vehicular Accident that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:32 p.m. in Woodbury. According to detectives, Police responded to the parking lot of On Parade Diner located at 7980 Jericho Turnpike for an auto accident. Willem Specht, 62, of 8030 Jericho Turnpike, entered his gray 2004 Infiniti sedan where he backed up southbound and struck a male pedestrian, Joseph Devito, 61,of Wantagh who just exited the diner. The male victim suffered severe trauma and was transported by Nassau County Ambulance to a nearby hospital. The driver remained at the scene and was arrested. The victim was pronounced at 3:45 p.m. by a hospital physician. The investigation is ongoing.
WOODBURY, NY
27east.com

East Hampton DWI Arrests for the Week of February 2

Braulio Singatacuri, 29, of Montauk was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on January 25, at 8:49 p.m. and charged with aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol level of .18... more. Andres Jose-Juan, 27, of Amagansett was charged on January 12 with a felony count of DWI — an elevated...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Riverhead police seek woman who used stolen credit card

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases in December. A woman allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at Best Buy and Michaels, both located...
RIVERHEAD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Two men arrested in Kings Park following crash in stolen vehicle

Suffolk County Police arrested two men on Feb. 1 after they allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into a Kings Park marsh and fled the scene on foot. Fourth Precinct officers were on patrol when they observed a white 2017 Lexus SUV that matched the description of a vehicle that had been observed in the vicinity of larcenies reported in the Fourth Precinct over the last several weeks.
KINGS PARK, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Holbrook woman arrested for Leandra’s Law following motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police arrested a Holbrook woman on Feb. 1 for Leandra’s Law for allegedly driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash with her 10-year-old son in the vehicle. Veliza Lugo was driving a 2022 Chevrolet SUV southbound on Hawkins Avenue, just north of Smith Street, when she...
HOLBROOK, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Medford Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole from a Medford store in December. A man allegedly stole a portable heater and a tree stand from Lowes, located at 2796...
MEDFORD, NY
27east.com

Southampton Police Reports for the Week of February 2

SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On January 24, a local businessman alerted Southampton Village Police to an array of acts of identity theft in his business’s name over the last six months.... more. Ospreys, the large, fish-eating birds of prey once listed as endangered in New York State, ... by...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY

