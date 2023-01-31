Read full article on original website
An engineer laid off after over 16 years at Google says 'faceless' tech giants see staff as '100% disposable'
Justin Moore, an engineering manager, said he found out he'd been laid off via an automated account deactivation and received no other communication.
Gmail creator warns Google is 'only a year or two away from total disruption' because of AI like ChatGPT
Gmail creator Paul Buchheit says AI chatbots like ChatGPT will destroy Google in the same way that the search engine killed The Yellow Pages.
CNET
Expect Google's Answer to ChatGPT AI Chatbot in a Few Weeks, CEO Says
Google said Thursday that in coming weeks it will release its answer to ChatGPT, an AI chatbot that's challenging the company's core search business. The announcement came as parent company Alphabet reported gloomy fourth-quarter financial results. Alphabet's profit fell by more than a third as the wider ad market contracted...
Meta Just Quietly Dropped Some Major Changes to Messenger
The instant chat feature will look different to most users starting on Jan. 23.
I'm a stay-at-home dad who makes $20,000 a month through YouTube and email marketing. The first year I only made 13 cents — here's how I scaled up.
Judd Albring now works up to 10 hours a week posting video content and crafting emails. Here's how he set up the mostly passive income streams.
Gizmodo
A New Tracker Promises to Collect a Lot More of Your Data. Its Maker Says That's Better For Your Privacy.
Last week on Zoom, where I spend all the best moments of my life, I spoke with the chief product office of an ad tech company called FullThrottle. Amol Waishampayan said his company has a brand-new patented technique that will let companies collect even more of your data—ten times more data, he claims—and tie that information to your home address. He said FullThrottle won’t collect the information without your consent, but he expects a lot of us will give it up willingly. Waishampayan said this tracking will actually be better for your privacy, and in fact, you might even like it. By the time I closed my laptop I was almost convinced. Almost.
Motley Fool
Where Will Amazon Be in 3 Years?
Amazon became the first company in history to lose $1 trillion in valuation. Both its online retail arm and cloud services business have seen growth rates slow. It remains the online destination of choice for consumers, and AWS has plenty of growth levers to pull. You’re reading a free article...
How to delete cookies on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your user preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Cookies make it possible for websites to remember things like your login information, shopping cart contents, language preferences, and more to provide a personalized experience.
Gmail creator predicts A.I. bots like ChatGPT will destroy search engines within 2 years
Paul Buchheit said we're only "one or two years away from total disruption."
How to Change Your Name on Facebook
Whether you’re a Facebook newbie or a longtime user, there may come a time when you need to know how to change your name on Facebook. You might recall that the site requires you to use the name you go by on an everyday basis when you create a Facebook account. But there are times when you may need to change your name after opening an account, such as updating your last name after a recent marriage or divorce, or adding a nickname. You might also be wondering if you can be a little more incognito on your Facebook account.
Meta Sees Promise in Monetizing Apps With Shop Ads, Click to Message
With Meta's battered stock doubling in the past 3 months, it’s not all about the money-losing metaverse anymore. This, as shares of Meta Platforms jumped over 20% in early trading Thursday after reporting that it is seeing more engagement with its apps, and sees potential to monetize that engagement.
Futurism
Leaked Messages Show How CNET's Parent Company Really Sees AI-Generated Content
When prominent tech news site CNET was caught last month using AI to quietly publish dozens of articles, it produced widespread alarm. News readers learned in real time that the explosive new capabilities of software like OpenAI's GPT-3 meant they could no longer trust CNET’s journalism to be produced by a human. It didn't help when we discovered that the AI-generated articles were riddled with errors and substantially plagiarized, with CNET eventually issuing corrections on more than half the bot’s published pieces.
Microsoft will integrate ChatGPT in Bing as OpenAI starts monetizing the AI chatbot
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Highly anticipated: Just a few months after its launch in prototype form, ChatGPT could soon become a ubiquitous AI tool for professionals and consumers alike. It's starting with Microsoft's Bing, which is seemingly being turned into the first mass-marketed search engine powered by generative algorithms.
Engadget
Facebook now has 2 billion users
Almost 20 years in, Facebook is still growing. The social network now has 2 billion daily active users, Meta reported alongside its fourth-quarter earnings. The report marks the first time Facebook, which added 16 million users last quarter, has reached 2 billion daily users. While Facebook isn’t the first Meta-owned...
How shopping sites are using psychology to trick you into spending more — and 3 ways to avoid them
As online sales have grown during the pandemic, retailers have learned to be more persuasive. Nike and Lululemon expertly use FOMO to sell products, according to an expert in consumer shopper behavior.
YouTube Reports Advertising Revenue Miss as Shorts Views Cross 50B a Day
YouTube, a day after formally launching its revenue-sharing program for YouTube Shorts creators, reported $7.96 billion in advertising revenue to close out the holiday season, falling short of Wall Street expectations of ad revenue crossing the $8 billion mark. The video giant’s fourth-quarter ad revenue is almost an 8 percent decline from the previous year, when YouTube ended 2021 with $8.63 billion in quarterly ad revenue. The slowdown is a marked change for the Google-owned video giant, which had a strong 2021 that saw YouTube surpassing its ad revenue earnings by $1 billion at one point. But since then, YouTube has...
