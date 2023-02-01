ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, OH

richlandsource.com

Dayton Centerville wins tense tussle with Springboro

Dayton Centerville poked just enough holes in Springboro's defense to garner a taut, 47-44 victory on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Springboro and Dayton Centerville squared off with December 18, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
DAYTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Chillicothe Unioto rides to cruise-control win over Greenfield McClain

Chillicothe Unioto ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Greenfield McClain 57-22 on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 27, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against Williamsport Westfall . Click here for a recap. Greenfield McClain took on Jackson on January 25 at Jackson High School. For more, click here.
GREENFIELD, OH
Highschool Basketball Pro

Lees Creek, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

BATAVIA, OH
thecomeback.com

CBB world reacts to huge Xavier news

The Xavier Musketeers suffered a massive blow on Tuesday. Xavier, the No. 16 team in the AP Top 25 poll this week, learned they would be without a key contributor for at least a month, as Zach Freemantle sustained a serious left foot injury. CBS Sports college basketball insider Matt...
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Arrest warrant issued for Bengals’ Joe Mixon: Court documents

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An arrest warrant has been issued for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, according to Hamilton County Court records. The documents state Mixon is wanted for aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a gun at a victim in Downtown Cincinnati. Mixon is accused of telling the victim, “you...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Eagle Martin Drive in Blanchester

BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Eagle Martin Drive in Blanchester. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
BLANCHESTER, OH
WKRC

Celebrated Columbus restaurant opening Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that was named the best new eatery in Columbus the year it opened is coming to Cincinnati. Kitchen Social is opening its first Cincinnati-area restaurant at the $150 million Montgomery Quarter development. The goal is to open this September. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Lebanon Road in Monroe

MONROE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Lebanon Road in Monroe. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
MONROE, OH
WKRC

2 businesses on same street vandalized in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Vandals hit a pair of businesses Tuesday night in Madisonville. They smashed the front door at Mom 'n 'Em Coffee and Wine on Whetsel Avenue. It is not clear whether anything was taken. Despite the damage, the owners decided to stay open for customers Wednesday. A...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Dayton chef to host evening of food, music, networking

Dayton native Jay Jones, owner of Platinum Caterers LLC, is hosting a celebratory evening of food, music, networking and more in February. Also known as “#PLATINUMCHEFJAY,” Jones will present the Appetizer 4th Year Anniversary Celebration at Antioch Shrine, located at 107 E. First St. in Dayton, on Saturday, Feb. 25 with Nexx Level Productions and The A Team.
DAYTON, OH

