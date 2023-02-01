Read full article on original website
Parents only: No spectators allowed at Taft-Woodward basketball game after fight
Parents and cheerleaders will be the only people allowed in the gym when the next Taft and Woodward basketball game tips off on Friday, according to the Cincinnati Public School district.
Lees Creek, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Arrest warrant issued for Cincinnati Bengals’ running back
Multiple published reports say that an arrest warrant has been issued for Cincinnati Bengals' running back Joe Mixon.
thecomeback.com
CBB world reacts to huge Xavier news
The Xavier Musketeers suffered a massive blow on Tuesday. Xavier, the No. 16 team in the AP Top 25 poll this week, learned they would be without a key contributor for at least a month, as Zach Freemantle sustained a serious left foot injury. CBS Sports college basketball insider Matt...
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
dayton.com
January restaurant news: 10 opened, 10 coming soon, 5 closed and others expanding
From barbecue and Cajun food in Miamisburg to pizza and Mexican food in Beavercreek, there are several new spots throughout the Miami Valley. In our January Restaurant Roundup, we report 10 establishments now opened, eight coming soon, four closed and five others expanding offerings. If you know of a new...
Fox 19
Arrest warrant issued for Bengals’ Joe Mixon: Court documents
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An arrest warrant has been issued for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, according to Hamilton County Court records. The documents state Mixon is wanted for aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a gun at a victim in Downtown Cincinnati. Mixon is accused of telling the victim, “you...
How did a woman who has disabilities get her throat cut in a Fairfield facility?
A woman with profound disabilities had her throat slashed in a Fairfield facility. The incident happened in 2021. The woman's father is suing Takoda Trails, the facility where his daughter lives.
WLWT 5
Downed utility wires reported on Symmes Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Downed utility wires reported on Symmes Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Eagle Martin Drive in Blanchester
BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Eagle Martin Drive in Blanchester. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WKRC
Celebrated Columbus restaurant opening Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that was named the best new eatery in Columbus the year it opened is coming to Cincinnati. Kitchen Social is opening its first Cincinnati-area restaurant at the $150 million Montgomery Quarter development. The goal is to open this September. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Lebanon Road in Monroe
MONROE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Lebanon Road in Monroe. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Could Cincinnati's plastic bag ban return in 2023?
During a Tuesday morning meeting of Cincinnati city council's Climate, Environment and Infrastructure committee, local advocates urged committee members to re-implement a form of the ban.
WKRC
2 businesses on same street vandalized in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Vandals hit a pair of businesses Tuesday night in Madisonville. They smashed the front door at Mom 'n 'Em Coffee and Wine on Whetsel Avenue. It is not clear whether anything was taken. Despite the damage, the owners decided to stay open for customers Wednesday. A...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
dayton.com
Dayton chef to host evening of food, music, networking
Dayton native Jay Jones, owner of Platinum Caterers LLC, is hosting a celebratory evening of food, music, networking and more in February. Also known as “#PLATINUMCHEFJAY,” Jones will present the Appetizer 4th Year Anniversary Celebration at Antioch Shrine, located at 107 E. First St. in Dayton, on Saturday, Feb. 25 with Nexx Level Productions and The A Team.
