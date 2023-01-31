Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Naval Academy quarterback, local players among 20-plus signees for Albany State football
ALBANY - Albany State's new head coach Quinn Gray said in his first press conference that you would be impressed with his first recruiting class and the coach was right. On the job just a few weeks, Gray and his staff pulled 22 plus new football players into the Albany State football family. Not only did the Rams get 17 high school letters of intent, they also added seven players who are transferring from other colleges. One of the most interesting recruits might be quarterback Isaiah Knowles who is transferring from the Naval Academy.
Valdosta State filled several needs on National Signing Day
Valdosta State football coach Tremaine Jackson said 27 kids were signed on National Signing Day, but the Blazers hit the transfer portal and the Junior College ranks hard in January, signing 33 men.
Five Lee County Trojans sign scholarship letters
A ceremony at Lee County High School Wednesday afternoon saw five Lee County Trojans sign national letters of intent to play college football. (Front Row l--r) Kason Hooks signed with Army, Lake Wilson signed with Thomas University, and JD Fugerson with the University of Buffalo. (Back row l-r) Kam Bell with Albany State University, Dontae Tinson with Albany University and Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio.
REPORT: HBCU hires former Florida State assistant as Head Coach to replace Ed Reed
The former Seminole assistant is moving up to the role of head coach for the first time in his college coaching career.
Albany Herald
Albany Area football players sign scholarship offers
ALBANY — National Signing Day didn’t bring too many surprises in Albany except that two of Albany’s best running backs did not ink letters of intent. Dougherty’s Jacob Stallworth and Westover’s Aiden Griffin were not among the athletes who made their college decisions Tuesday. At...
Albany Herald
Terrell County Greenwave sweeps Mitchell County - knocks off No.4-ranked Eagles
DAWSON — It wasn’t pretty but the Terrell County Greenwave knocked off No. 4-ranked Mitchell County Tuesday night with a stingy defense and some timely rebounding by a 43-38 final. The Lady Greenwave also held on for a 49-45 win as the teams near the end of the regular season and are looking toward the region tournament.
Six Dougherty Trojans sign letters of intent
Six Dougherty Trojan senior football players signed national letters of intent during a ceremony Wednesday at Dougherty High School. Pictured together after their ceremony are Octavious Griffin who signed with Valdosta State, Malik Dixon who signed with Johnson C. Smith, Larry Lane who is headed to Georgia Military College, Stantavious Smith who is heading south to the University of South Florida, Antonio Culbreath who is headed to Valdosta State and JuMarcus King who signed with Thomas University.
valdostatoday.com
Wildcats fan bus heads to Ohio for game day
VALDOSTA – Wildcat fan will have the opportunity to ride on the fan bus to Ohio for a trip to the football game and more. The Valdosta High School will be providing a bus for Wildcat fans to go Massillon, Ohio from August 17-19, 2023. The trip will feature a luxury charter bus ride, hotel stay, daily meals, NFL Hall of Fame Tour, and VHS Wildcats game. To make reservation or for more information, call or text (229) 256-8041.
Albany, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Golden Rams Reversal: Albany State Head Coach Apologizes For HBCU Offering Scholarship To White Teen Who Used Racial Slur
Back in November, it was reported that Caucasian student football player Marcus Stokes lost his scholarship to the University of Florida because—despite all the news stories we constantly see about white people paying consequences after videos of them using racial slurs went viral, Stokes decided it was a good idea to post a two-second clip of him rapping, “Welcome back, n***a.”
WALB 10
Sam Watson wins District 11 seat in Ga. State Senate
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Sam Watson is no stranger to politics and now, he has a new role — the state senator-elect of the District 11 seat in Georgia. Dean Burke stepped down from the seat to become the chief medical officer for Georgia, creating a vacant seat. Watson...
WALB 10
Thomasville City Schools parents, students concerned about school leaders’ actions
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Some controversy within the Thomasville City Schools is creating tension between concerned parents, the school board and the superintendent. Some concerns parents and students have included the downsizing of the Thomasville football team’s field house and a potential cutback in AP courses. Ava Fletcher, a...
WALB 10
Family still mourning death of Ben Hill Co. teenager
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a Ben Hill County teenager is still mourning following his tragic death. Michael Huffman, 15, was killed after he was run over by a truck during a fishing trip in Berrien County. Georgia State Patrol troopers said Huffman was riding on the trunk when he was run over.
Spark Thomasville helping build small businesses for minorities
A free 12-week entrepreneur program that specializes in training opportunities and resources for potential and existing small businesses.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta Government 101 Orientation accepting applications
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is now accepting applications for citizens interested in a behind-the-scenes view of local government. Citizens who want an inside look at their city government are urged to sign up for the 14th annual Government 101 Citizens Orientation, which takes place from April 10-May 15, 2023. The Valdosta Mayor and City Council initiative includes the participation of up to five high school seniors with a parent or legal guardian also enrolled in the program. The City of Valdosta is accepting applications through March 24.
YAHOO!
Atlanta man sentenced in Valdosta shooting
Feb. 2—VALDOSTA — An Atlanta man was convicted this past week for shooting an unarmed woman at her home in Valdosta in 2021, authorities said. Matias Rasheed Thomas, 23, was sentenced to life without possibility of parole for armed robbery and 55 years in confinement, to run consecutively, for other charges, according to a statement from Assistant Southern District Attorney Zachary L. Register, who prosecuted the case.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy not seen in several days
ALBANY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Jeremiah Sumbry, 13, was reported missing Sunday, January 29 from his home in Albany. Long Term Forecast: What weather could be in store for Savannah this St....
WALB 10
APD searching for missing boy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. Jeremiah Sumbry was reported missing on Sunday. He was last seen wearing red and black shoes, blue jeans and a green camouflage jacket. Call (229) 431-2100 if you have any information regarding his whereabouts.
WALB 10
Valdosta seeing gun violence in youth increasing
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Losing a loved one to gun violence is nearly impossible to process. That’s why one week out of the year is dedicated to grieving families. National Gun Violence Survivors Awareness Week is observed February 1st-7th to honor every survivor who must live with the trauma of losing a loved one to gun violence.
WALB 10
Person stabbed at an Albany bowling alley
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A person was hospitalized after a stabbing at an Albany bowling alley, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Officers responded to Albany Strikers in the 1200 block of West Broad Avenue, in reference to a possible stabbing on Sunday. The suspect, Carmen Brown, 48, contacted...
