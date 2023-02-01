Read full article on original website
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
A former Baldwinsville hockey player catches fire, and 85 more updates (CNY Athletes in College)
Note: Every Thursday, Dean Zulkofske will be catching up with CNY athletes who are playing in college. Want to put someone on our radar? Email Dean at d.zulkofske@gmail.com. Joe Glamos wouldn’t be the hottest scorer in the SUNYAC today without having learned to play hockey in Syracuse.
No more Syracuse Spark games as new box lacrosse league ends season early. Is a reboot coming?
Syracuse, N.Y. - The Professional Box Lacrosse Association announced this week its remaining games across the league have been called off, bringing a sudden end to the Syracuse Sparklemuffins’ first season of competition. But lacrosse fans don’t have to fret. The PBLA is looking to come back for the...
Poll results: Who are the best all-around players in Section III girls basketball?
Syracuse, N.Y. — We asked readers who they believed the best overall large school and small school girls basketball players are this season. The results are in and Liverpool’s Nevaeh Wingate and Utica Notre Dame’s Ella Trinkaus were voted as the best overall players in the section this season.
Jordan-Elbridge girls basketball knocks off Cato-Meridian, celebrates coach’s 100th win (96 photos)
Jordan-Elbridge coach Leslie Ahern was expecting to celebrate her seniors on Thursday night against Cato-Meridian. Turns out, the evening was more than just a Senior Night spotlight.
Section III basketball coaches say open playoffs is good thing
Syracuse, N.Y. — Last week, it was announced that the Section III boys and girls basketball playoffs would be open tournaments. Area coaches think that’s a good thing.
Skaneateles girls basketball senior scores 1,000th-career point with ‘flashy’ step-back 3 (video)
Skaneateles girls basketball senior Maddy Ramsgard knocked down a step-back 3-pointer during the second quarter of a 61-24 victory over Syracuse Academy of Science on Tuesday night.
CNY cross country, track and field coach retires after 50 years with same program
A Central New York cross country and track coach is retiring after more than 50 years with the same program. Jim Lawton, who coached runners at Jamesville-DeWitt since 1971, decided the 2022 girls cross country season would be his last.
Jim Boeheim talks transfer portal and building rosters during his TK99 radio show
Syracuse, N.Y. – As Jim Boeheim surveys the ACC men’s basketball landscape, a significant development has occurred to him. “It’s still underrated a little bit,” he said, “but the tremendous influence of the transfer portal guys in our league is really unbelievable.”
Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic 2023 canceled because the ice is just too thin
No pond hockey tourney this year, team. The Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic has been canceled due to warm weather. The high temperatures mean the ice won’t freeze enough on Hiawatha Lake by puck drop this weekend. The tournament was already postponed one week, from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4,...
When Syracuse honors Gerry McNamara’s No. 3 jersey, what number will Judah Mintz wear? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse has retired the No. 44 – in football. But what about basketball? Could some player eventually don the number that is so closely associated with Orange legends Derrick Coleman and John Wallace?
cnycentral.com
Breanna Stewart of North Syracuse returning to home state to play for New York Liberty
NEW YORK, NY — North Syracuse native Breanna Stewart is coming back to New York. Stewart put out a tweet Wednesday with the Empire State Building and a video of her putting on a Liberty shirt. Stewart has played for the Seattle Storm for the past seven years, winning...
Fordham grad transfer Tom Callahan officially signs with Syracuse football
Syracuse, N.Y. — Heading into National Signing Day, Syracuse football had one known expected signee. Tom Callahan, a grad transfer from Fordham, announced his commitment to the Orange on Jan. 27. He officially signed with the program Wednesday. The long snapper spent four seasons with the Rams, playing defensive...
cnycentral.com
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
Axe: Nobody is cheering Jim Boeheim on after his latest press conference antics
Syracuse, N.Y. — Whether Jim Boeheim cares or not, the Syracuse basketball head coach should know his latest petulant pushback on a reporter’s inquiry isn’t playing well beyond his Orange bubble. A quick recap for those who haven’t taken in the latest Boeheim blast.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim on Benny Williams: ‘He hasn’t played the way he would like to’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim indicated that Benny Williams’ absence from SU’s game against Virginia was a matter of frustration and that he looked normal when he returned to the team’s practice on Wednesday. Boeheim provided the information on Williams’ during an...
Orange Weekly: Syracuse fans comment on Boeheim’s presser behavior, SU lax begins (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Things are getting busy on the Syracuse sports slate. Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball are trying to work out postseason resumes as the calendar flips to February. Orange fans had a lot to say about Jim Boeheim’s latest press conference antics as well. The...
Syracuse women’s basketball box score at No. 13 Virginia Tech
Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 78-64 loss to No. 13 Virginia Tech on Thursday night at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Women's Basketball at No. 13 Virginia Tech by The Post-Standard on Scribd.
Benny Williams is back at Syracuse basketball practice after taking personal time off
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Benny Williams returned to Syracuse practice today after taking some personal time off from the Orange basketball program. Williams, a sophomore forward, did not play in the Orange men’s loss to Virginia on Monday. SU coach Jim Boeheim said afterward that Williams took “a personal day” and would be back with the team on Wednesday. SU did not practice Tuesday.
Syracuse-based Brooklyn Pickle is expanding, both in New York and out-of-state
Syracuse, N.Y. — For more than 45 years, the Syracuse area has enjoyed the New York City-influenced tastes of the local Brooklyn Pickle sandwich shops. Now, for the first time, Brooklyn Pickle is planning to expand beyond its three locations in Onondaga County.
City declares Skyline Apartments ‘unfit’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 3)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Despite “wingflation,” you can still find deals on chicken wings in CNY: We suffered through The Great Chicken Wing Drought of 2021, but we made it. Now that the drought is over, wingflation has set in. The wing supply throughout the country returned to normal last year, and the wholesale cost has dipped below pre-pandemic prices, but most kitchens have held their wing prices steady because the ancillary costs that go into each order have skyrocketed. Still, several Central New York bars have reintroduced weekly wing specials to lure customers inside. Here are some bars that have throttled back on their wing prices at least one night per week. (Charlie Miller photo)
