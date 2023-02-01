The city issued permits for McDonald’s to update restaurants in Northwest Jacksonville, OakLeaf Town Center and East Arlington. On Nov. 29, the city issued a permit for Southland Construction Inc. of Apopka to install a new modular front counter, update the McCafe cell walls, install a new wall behind the front service area, add new dining room decor, update the restroom fixtures and make other modifications to the 3,113-square-foot restaurant at 5911 New Kings Road in Northwest Jacksonville at a cost of $400,000.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO