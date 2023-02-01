ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Whataburger to Southside and Baymeadows

The city issued a permit Jan. 24 for Persons Services Corp. of Mobile, Alabama, to build a double-drive-thru Whataburger prototype at 8325 Southside Blvd. at a cost of almost $2.4 million. The 3,214-square-foot building is on an acre at southeast Southside Boulevard and Baymeadows Road between Walgreens and AutoZone. Agent,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
travelawaits.com

17 Fabulous Things To Do In Beautiful Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville was named the second-best city to live in Florida by Forbes. It’s also one of the best to visit. It offers a fantastic mix of beaches, art, museums, the USS Orleck, an award-winning zoo, and the largest urban park system in the nation, with 80,000 acres of parks, including seven state parks, two national parks, a national preserve, and 400 city parks and gardens.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

Buyer: St. Johns Classical Academy Inc. Seller: Rountree Partners Real Estate Inc. Seller: Karen S. Brown, Jennifer D. Scott and Susan R. Elliot. Type: 32 unit time shares at Grande Villas at World Golf Village Condominium. Buyer: Vacation Trust Inc. Seller: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. DUVAL. $823,033. Jacksonville. Type: Three...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mayo Clinic in Florida adding 210-acre North Campus

Mayo Clinic in Florida, which opened 37 years ago in South Jacksonville, is adding a 210-acre North Campus to its San Pablo Road property. That expands its 392-acre medical center property to 602 acres. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

McDonald’s renovating restaurants

The city issued permits for McDonald’s to update restaurants in Northwest Jacksonville, OakLeaf Town Center and East Arlington. On Nov. 29, the city issued a permit for Southland Construction Inc. of Apopka to install a new modular front counter, update the McCafe cell walls, install a new wall behind the front service area, add new dining room decor, update the restroom fixtures and make other modifications to the 3,113-square-foot restaurant at 5911 New Kings Road in Northwest Jacksonville at a cost of $400,000.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Loop Restaurant to open in World Golf Village

The Loop Restaurant announced Feb. 1 it plans to open several new restaurants, including a location in World Golf Village in St. Augustine, but is closing a 33-year-old store in Orange Park. The franchise will close the restaurant at 1550 Wells Road on Feb.15. Until closing, customers can find 10%...
ORANGE PARK, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Woman robs bank near near Regency Square Mall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who they say robbed a bank near Regency Square Mall Thursday. Police say around 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Monument Road in reference to a bank robbery at a Truist Bank. JSO...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yahoo Sports

In 1971, 29 people died in an explosion in Georgia. 52 years later, their story is being told

Just after 10:53 a.m. on Feb. 3, 1971, the ground trembled in the small city of Woodbine, Georgia. As far away as Jacksonville, residents felt the ground sway beneath them. In Brunswick, just 15 miles to the east, books toppled from shelves and windows cracked. Folks didn't know in that moment that a fiery explosion had engulfed a building at the Thiokol Chemical Corporation.
WOODBINE, GA
Jacksonville Daily Record

FIS seeks permit to add Pet Paradise to its Brooklyn headquarters garage

Fidelity National Information Services confirms it wants to prepare space for a Pet Paradise Resort and Day Spa at the financial technology services company’s Brooklyn headquarters. Jacksonville-based FIS applied to the city for permitting review of an estimated $1.5 million project to add the pet care center. Pet Paradise...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Dunkin’ building on Commonwealth, remodeling on Beach Boulevard

Dunkin’ is adding one location and renovating another. The city issued a permit Nov. 28 for a convenience store, identified on plans as Circle K, and Dunkin’ at 6745 Commonwealth Ave. Suncoast Industrial & Construction Services Inc. is the contractor for the 5,206-square-foot building at a cost of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Southern Steer Butcher shop to open Feb. 3

Southern Steer Butcher, which says it offers “fresh cuts of quality meat from sustainable farms,” announced it will open its first Jacksonville store Feb. 3. The store, at 5421 Roosevelt Blvd., is south of Ortega about a half-mile north of Timuquana Road in a former Pizza Hut. Hours...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Sephora shops coming to all area Kohl’s

All five Northeast Florida Kohl’s department stores are adding Sephora shops. The first was when the Kohl’s store in the Shoppes at Bartram Park remodeled 2,500 square feet in 2021 to add a Sephora beauty products department. Thomas Grace Construction of Stillwater, Minnesota, was the contractor for the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

River City Landing apartments sold for $30.88 million

The River City Landing apartments at 2681 University Blvd. N. sold Jan. 27 for $30.88 million. The 320-unit community is across the street from Jacksonville University. The buyer is J&B Kochen LLC of Hollywood, Florida, through 2681 University Blvd. LLC. The seller is Toro Real Estate Partners of Jericho, New...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today: UPS Terminal to add $6.43 million conveyor system at 4420 Imeson Road

Terra Costa Homeowners Association Inc., 3152 Parador Way, contractor is Purple Heart Pools Inc., swimming pool renovation, $30,000. Alluvium at eTown, 11100 Domain Drive, contractor is LaCour Construction Co., new swimming pool, $361,602. Aventon Highgrove, 11849 Palm Bay Parkway, contractor is LaCour Construction Co., new swimming pool, $332,847. Condominiums. Windsor...
Jacksonville Daily Record

YLS Chili Cook-Off: The perfect blend of heat and heart

The Jacksonville Bar Association Young Lawyers Section Annual Chili Cook-off is back for its 13th year from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Riverside Arts Market under the Fuller Warren Bridge along Riverside Avenue. There are many benefits to serving on the YLS board. My favorite is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

